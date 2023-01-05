WASHINGTON — A transgender woman is dead after she was found stabbed early Saturday. Police in D.C. have launched a homicide investigation to find who is responsible. Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department were flagged down by neighbors in the 2000 block of Gallaudet Street Northeast near the intersection of Providence Street Northeast in Ivy City around 3 a.m. The Fifth District officers conducted a welfare check, and found the victim, identified by police as 36-year-old Jasmine "Star" Mack, suffering from a stab wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 18 HOURS AGO