Sicknick's wrongful death claim against Trump is the most severe allegation to dateVictorWashington, DC
Yet Another Longstanding Marshalls Location Unexpectedly Closing This MonthJoel EisenbergWashington, DC
A new development in the disappearance of a Massachusetts woman who worked in DC real estateMario DonevskiWashington, DC
'White House is full of hypocrites, led by Hypocrite-in-Chief' - Abbott as he defends busing migrants during ChristmasVictorTexas State
Lucky residents to receive $12,000 in guaranteed income pilot programBeth TorresAlexandria, VA
Virginia man dealt fatal fentanyl dose to Prince William 14-year-old
A Virginia man pleaded guilty on January 5 to dealing a fatal dose of fentanyl to a Woodbridge teen, who died of an overdose in April.
Burglars posed as officers in Woodbridge, police say
WOODBRIDGE, Va. — Police are investigating a reported burglary in Woodbridge where the suspects claimed to be officers in order to enter the home. According to a release from the Prince William County Police Department, officers were called to a home in the 14800 block of Dillon Avenue just before 2 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6.
Golf club-wielding woman arrested after threatening people in McDonald's in Stafford, deputies say
STAFFORD, Va. — A woman wielding a golf club in a North Stafford fast food restaurant was arrested Saturday afternoon after causing a disturbance, the Stafford County Sheriff's Office said. Deputies responded to a McDonald's, located at 303 Town Center Boulevard, off Richmond Highway, around 2:15 p.m. after receiving...
WJLA
Maryland man charged with killing girlfriend in 2021 arrested in Florida: Police
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A 44-year-old Maryland man charged with killing his girlfriend in 2021 was arrested last month in Florida, the Prince George's County Police Department says. On Dec. 17, 2021, officers responded to the 5000 block of Leah Court and found 51-year-old Kimberly Page of...
DC Police investigate shootings in Navy Yard community
WASHINGTON — D.C. Police are investigating two shootings that happened just hours apart in the Navy Yard neighborhood. The most recent incident appears to be an attempted armed robbery that went awry. Police say that Sunday morning at around 4:10 a.m. an armed suspect attempted to take a victim's belongings on the 200 block of Tingey Street SE. During the attempt, the suspect shot the victim and fled the scene in a grey car.
School Bus Driver Killed After Crashing Into Ditch In Virginia
A school bus driver and dog walker was killed after losing control of her vehicle, going off-road, and crashing into a ditch in Prince William County, police announced.Linda Maria Killian, 61, of Manassas, was killed on Sunday, Jan. 8 after crashing her 2022 Honda CRV in the southbound lanes of Kah…
Police investigate armed robbery of ATM outside bank in Hyattsville
HYATTSVILLE, Md. — Police are investigating after masked men used guns to rob an ATM outside of a bank in Hyattsville, Monday afternoon. According to a series of tweets from the Hyattsville Police Department, a Brinks employee was working taking cash out of an ATM at the Truist Bank on East-West Highway.
californiaexaminer.net
DC Homeowner Shoots 13-year-old After He Was Allegedly Breaking Into Cars
DC Homeowner Shoots 13-year-old After He Was Allegedly Breaking Into Cars: After hearing rumors that a homeowner shot and killed a 13-year-old child for allegedly stealing into automobiles in the Fifth District, police in Washington, D.C. launched an investigation. Around 3:56 on Saturday morning, according to the Metropolitan Police, officers...
foxbaltimore.com
Man arrested for shooting, killing girlfriend during dispute in 2021
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The suspect wanted in connection with a December 2021 fatal shooting in Camp Springs is officially in custody, according to police. 44-year-old Kevin Lorenzo Jackson, of Suitland, was arrested and charged with the murder of his girlfriend, 51-year-old Kimberly Page of Capitol Heights. According to police,...
wfxrtv.com
Driver dead after SUV crash in Prince William County
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Investigators asked anyone with information about an SUV crash that took place on Jan. 8 to contact them after the driver of the SUV died. The Prince William County Police Department said the wreck happened around 4:30 p.m. near Kahns Road...
Trans woman dead in Northeast DC stabbing, police say
WASHINGTON — A transgender woman is dead after she was found stabbed early Saturday. Police in D.C. have launched a homicide investigation to find who is responsible. Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department were flagged down by neighbors in the 2000 block of Gallaudet Street Northeast near the intersection of Providence Street Northeast in Ivy City around 3 a.m. The Fifth District officers conducted a welfare check, and found the victim, identified by police as 36-year-old Jasmine "Star" Mack, suffering from a stab wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
NBC Washington
Woman Found Dead From Stab Wound in Ivy City
A woman was found dead from a stab wound in Northeast D.C. on Saturday, police say. The victim was 36-year-old Jasmine "Star" Mack. Friends of Mack confirmed that she identified as a transgender woman. Officers found Mack while doing a welfare check at the 2000 block of Gallaudet Street NE...
Family of a transgender woman killed in Ivy City heartbroken
WASHINGTON — Police have identified the transgender woman who was found dead on Saturday as Jasmine "Star" Mack. "She loved everybody," said Mack's sister Pamela Witherspoon, who told WUSA9 that she would miss her sister dearly. "Most of all I'm gonna miss her saying I love you sister, I...
Man Fights For Life After Sudden Drive-By Baltimore Shooting
A man is fighting for his life after being shot by an unknown group of people while standing on a Baltimore block, authorities say.The 49year-old man was reportedly standing in the 4000 block of Bancroft Road when he shot around 5 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 7, according to Baltimore police.The victim was…
blueridgeleader.com
Second person charged in connection with June 2022 shooting
A Reston man has been arrested and charged in connection with the June 11, 2022, shooting of three people on N. Fillmore Avenue in Sterling. On Jan. 5, Isaias Lainez-Alvarado, 19, of Reston, was arrested at a residence in Reston and charged with six felony charges. Lainez-Alvarado has been charged with three counts of Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony and three counts of Malicious Wounding.
NBC Washington
Suspect Arrested in 2019 Murder of 16-Year-Old in Southeast
Police have arrested a suspect in the 2019 murder of a 16-year-old in Southeast, D.C., authorities say. Bernard Eddy, 22, of Suitland, Maryland, was arrested Friday per a D.C. Superior Court arrest warrant, D.C. police said in a release. On Tuesday, September 10, 2019, police heard shots just after midnight...
MPD: Man shot and killed outside Navy Yard Metro Station identified
WASHINGTON — The Metropolitan Police Department opened a homicide investigation Saturday night after a deadly shooting in Southeast, D.C. near the Navy Yard Metro Station. Around 8 p.m., officers from the First District responded to the area of Half and M Streets, Southeast for the report of a shooting.
One shot in Southwest Waterfront; 2 juveniles sought
WASHINGTON — One person was wounded in a shooting in Southwest Waterfront on Monday night, the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said. Police said a call came in at 7:12 p.m. about a shooting in the 1300 block of 4th Street Southwest, near O Street. When police arrived, the victim...
37-year-old man charged with murder in deadly Capitol Heights shooting, police say
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. — A 37-year-old D.C. man has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting that occurred in Capitol Heights, Maryland in December. Police have charged Michael Malachi Ford of Washington, D.C. with fatally shooting 65-year-old Leon Steadman, also of Washington, D.C. On December 6, 2022, around...
Senior Alert: Missing Woodbridge woman found safe
A missing 82-year-old Woodbridge woman who prompted a Senior Alert has been found safe, according to authorties.
WUSA9
