ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodbridge, VA

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WUSA9

Burglars posed as officers in Woodbridge, police say

WOODBRIDGE, Va. — Police are investigating a reported burglary in Woodbridge where the suspects claimed to be officers in order to enter the home. According to a release from the Prince William County Police Department, officers were called to a home in the 14800 block of Dillon Avenue just before 2 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6.
WOODBRIDGE, VA
WUSA9

DC Police investigate shootings in Navy Yard community

WASHINGTON — D.C. Police are investigating two shootings that happened just hours apart in the Navy Yard neighborhood. The most recent incident appears to be an attempted armed robbery that went awry. Police say that Sunday morning at around 4:10 a.m. an armed suspect attempted to take a victim's belongings on the 200 block of Tingey Street SE. During the attempt, the suspect shot the victim and fled the scene in a grey car.
WASHINGTON, DC
californiaexaminer.net

DC Homeowner Shoots 13-year-old After He Was Allegedly Breaking Into Cars

DC Homeowner Shoots 13-year-old After He Was Allegedly Breaking Into Cars: After hearing rumors that a homeowner shot and killed a 13-year-old child for allegedly stealing into automobiles in the Fifth District, police in Washington, D.C. launched an investigation. Around 3:56 on Saturday morning, according to the Metropolitan Police, officers...
WASHINGTON, DC
foxbaltimore.com

Man arrested for shooting, killing girlfriend during dispute in 2021

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The suspect wanted in connection with a December 2021 fatal shooting in Camp Springs is officially in custody, according to police. 44-year-old Kevin Lorenzo Jackson, of Suitland, was arrested and charged with the murder of his girlfriend, 51-year-old Kimberly Page of Capitol Heights. According to police,...
CAMP SPRINGS, MD
wfxrtv.com

Driver dead after SUV crash in Prince William County

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Investigators asked anyone with information about an SUV crash that took place on Jan. 8 to contact them after the driver of the SUV died. The Prince William County Police Department said the wreck happened around 4:30 p.m. near Kahns Road...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
WUSA9

Trans woman dead in Northeast DC stabbing, police say

WASHINGTON — A transgender woman is dead after she was found stabbed early Saturday. Police in D.C. have launched a homicide investigation to find who is responsible. Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department were flagged down by neighbors in the 2000 block of Gallaudet Street Northeast near the intersection of Providence Street Northeast in Ivy City around 3 a.m. The Fifth District officers conducted a welfare check, and found the victim, identified by police as 36-year-old Jasmine "Star" Mack, suffering from a stab wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Washington

Woman Found Dead From Stab Wound in Ivy City

A woman was found dead from a stab wound in Northeast D.C. on Saturday, police say. The victim was 36-year-old Jasmine "Star" Mack. Friends of Mack confirmed that she identified as a transgender woman. Officers found Mack while doing a welfare check at the 2000 block of Gallaudet Street NE...
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Family of a transgender woman killed in Ivy City heartbroken

WASHINGTON — Police have identified the transgender woman who was found dead on Saturday as Jasmine "Star" Mack. "She loved everybody," said Mack's sister Pamela Witherspoon, who told WUSA9 that she would miss her sister dearly. "Most of all I'm gonna miss her saying I love you sister, I...
WASHINGTON, DC
blueridgeleader.com

Second person charged in connection with June 2022 shooting

A Reston man has been arrested and charged in connection with the June 11, 2022, shooting of three people on N. Fillmore Avenue in Sterling. On Jan. 5, Isaias Lainez-Alvarado, 19, of Reston, was arrested at a residence in Reston and charged with six felony charges. Lainez-Alvarado has been charged with three counts of Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony and three counts of Malicious Wounding.
RESTON, VA
NBC Washington

Suspect Arrested in 2019 Murder of 16-Year-Old in Southeast

Police have arrested a suspect in the 2019 murder of a 16-year-old in Southeast, D.C., authorities say. Bernard Eddy, 22, of Suitland, Maryland, was arrested Friday per a D.C. Superior Court arrest warrant, D.C. police said in a release. On Tuesday, September 10, 2019, police heard shots just after midnight...
SUITLAND, MD
WUSA9

One shot in Southwest Waterfront; 2 juveniles sought

WASHINGTON — One person was wounded in a shooting in Southwest Waterfront on Monday night, the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said. Police said a call came in at 7:12 p.m. about a shooting in the 1300 block of 4th Street Southwest, near O Street. When police arrived, the victim...
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

WUSA9

Washington, DC
48K+
Followers
13K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Washington, D.C. local news

 https://www.wusa9.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy