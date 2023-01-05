Read full article on original website
KVUE
Former Williamson County sheriff Robert Chody in court Monday
A former Williamson County sheriff is back in court Monday. Robert Chody is facing charges in connection with the 2019 death of Javier Ambler.
fox7austin.com
State prosecutors have setback in case against former WilCo sheriff
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas - Former Williamson County Sheriff Robert Chody and his attorney left court Monday morning with the expectation that there will be a felony trial. They also left with a motion that provided a big pre-trial win for them and a loss for prosecutors. "It’s very big. I...
newsradioklbj.com
APD Seeks Info on Series of South Austin Burglaries
The Austin Police Department Sex Crimes Unit is working a series of burglaries committed at an apartment complex in South Austin. According to APD, these incidents have occurred during the overnight hours in apartments near Berkman and US Highway 290. The attacker has been described as a white or Hispanic male, approximately 5’7” to 5’9”, in his 30s, short brown hair, ith possible facial hair.
fox44news.com
Milam County drug raid yields four arrests
Rockdale, Tx (FOX44) – Milam County Sheriff Mike Clore reports four people were arrested following a search warrant service near Rockdale on Friday. Sheriff Clore said the raid was conducted at an address in the 100 block of Milam County Road 311, west of Rockdale. The search warrant was the result of an ongoing joint investigation between the Sheriff’s Office and the Rockdale Police Department following a shooting last year – and reported drug related activity at this location.
14-year-old dies in apparent overdose, City of San Marcos confirms
SAN MARCOS, Texas — Editor's note: An earlier version of this story stated that the home was in the Blanco Gardens neighborhood. The story has been updated to reflect the home is in the Blanco Vista neighborhood. A 14-year-old is dead after what City of San Marcos officials are...
fox7austin.com
Police searching for robbery suspect in North Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a robbery suspect in North Austin. Police said on Jan. 4 and 8, the suspect was involved in two robberies at the Austin Food Mart convenience store located at 812 Thurmond Street. The suspect pointed...
fox7austin.com
Hays CISD 14-year-old student dies from suspected overdose, City of San Marcos says
HAYS COUNTY, Texas - A 14-year-old Hays CISD student has died following a suspected overdose, the City of San Marcos said. The City said on Jan. 3, around 12:30 p.m., a family member found a 14-year-old unconscious in her room. When first responders arrived to the home, they performed life-saving measures, but were unsuccessful.
fox7austin.com
Police searching for suspect vehicle involved in deadly South Austin hit-and-run crash
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) is still asking for help identifying a suspect in a deadly hit-and-run crash in October 2022. Police said on Oct. 19 around 9:21 p.m., officers responded to a crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian in the 1600 block of E. Oltorf St.
Sheriff: Hays CISD student dies from fentanyl overdose days into 2023
The Hays County Sheriff's Office confirmed Sunday its first fentanyl overdose of the year, with a Hays CISD student dying from fentanyl poisoning Jan. 2.
fox7austin.com
Pflugerville man dead, 2 injured in wreck in Taylor
TAYLOR, Texas - Taylor police are investigating a wreck that left a Pflugerville man dead on Saturday night. Investigators say it happened just after 11 p.m. on Jan. 7 in the 4300 block of North Main Street. Police say Daniel Garcia, 42, was driving a 2016 Chevorlet pickup south when...
kwhi.com
WARRANT ARREST MADE ON BRENHAM WOMAN SATURDAY
A Warrant Arrest was made on a Brenham woman Saturday morning. Brenham Police report that Saturday morning at 8:50, Officer Matthew Brown and Cpl. Armando Guerra responded to the 1500 block of Farewell in an attempt to locate a subject with two active warrants for their arrest. Contact was made with Alondra Garcia, 20 of Brenham, who was taken into custody without incident on warrants out of Washington County for Theft of Property between $750 and $2500 and Leaving Scene of an Accident. Garcia was transported to the Washington County Jail where she was booked in.
fox7austin.com
East Austin church targeted in New Year’s Day burglary
AUSTIN, Texas - An East Austin church was targeted in a New Year's Day burglary. On the morning of Jan. 1, three locations on Hope Lutheran Church’s property were burglarized. "Tuesday morning, when I came in, that’s when we discovered the building behind us and the shed out back,...
CBS Austin
APD searching for vehicle from SE Austin fatal hit-and-run
Police are asking for the public's help in locating the vehicle from a fatal hit-and-run last year in Southeast Austin. It happened Wednesday, Oct. 19, at the East Oltorf Street and I-35 intersection. The Austin Police Department says officers responded to the scene at around 9:20 p.m. Investigators believe 76-year-old...
4 development stories to follow in 2023 in Round Rock, Pflugerville, Hutto
A proposed 12-acre mixed-use development at 21101 FM 685, Pflugerville, has another chance to move forward. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) In December, several actions were taken that Round Rock, Pflugerville and Hutto residents should keep their eye on in 2023. Hutto adopted new water and wastewater master plans; Williamson County experts...
Illegal dumping continues causing issues across Central Texas
TAYLOR, Texas — Illegal dumping has continued to prove to be an issue many Texas communities are facing, including right here in Central Texas. It's a problem the Williamson County Constable's office, specifically Precinct 4, is dealing with daily. "There's so much space in between mailboxes here and so...
fox7austin.com
Kyle billboard shows 3 Hays CISD students who died from fentanyl overdoses
HAYS COUNTY, Texas - A new billboard along I-35 displays three Hays CISD students who died from fentanyl overdoses. Hays CISD says they lost four students last year to the drug. Right by Exit 217 on I-35 in Kyle sits a billboard with the faces of three teenage boys and...
CBS Austin
Pflugerville man killed in Taylor head-on crash
A two-vehicle crash Saturday night in Taylor left one person dead and two others seriously injured. It happed in the 4300 block of North Main Street, near the intersection with Carlos G. Parker Blvd. NW. The Taylor Police Department says officers responded to the scene at around 11:05 p.m. According...
Hays CISD families put up billboard with faces of students who died from fentanyl
Just one week into 2023 and a Hays CISD student is dead from a fentanyl overdose. The news comes as a group of parents unveiled a fentanyl awareness billboard that's next to I-35 in Kyle.
Bastrop County homicide suspect hospitalized after police chase near College Station
The suspect in a Bastrop County homicide is in the hospital with a life-threatening gunshot wound after the Bastrop County Sheriff's Office said he was involved in a police chase near College Station. The wound was self-inflicted, BCSO said.
wtaw.com
Bryan/College Station Connections To A Bastrop County Murder Investigation
The Bastrop County sheriff’s office announces Bryan/College Station connections to a murder investigation that included a high speed chase on Wednesday through the twin cities that ended north of Navasota. According to the Bastrop County sheriff’s Facebook page, the victim is believed to have been living with the suspect...
