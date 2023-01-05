ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bastrop County, TX

newsradioklbj.com

APD Seeks Info on Series of South Austin Burglaries

The Austin Police Department Sex Crimes Unit is working a series of burglaries committed at an apartment complex in South Austin. According to APD, these incidents have occurred during the overnight hours in apartments near Berkman and US Highway 290. The attacker has been described as a white or Hispanic male, approximately 5’7” to 5’9”, in his 30s, short brown hair, ith possible facial hair.
AUSTIN, TX
fox44news.com

Milam County drug raid yields four arrests

Rockdale, Tx (FOX44) – Milam County Sheriff Mike Clore reports four people were arrested following a search warrant service near Rockdale on Friday. Sheriff Clore said the raid was conducted at an address in the 100 block of Milam County Road 311, west of Rockdale. The search warrant was the result of an ongoing joint investigation between the Sheriff’s Office and the Rockdale Police Department following a shooting last year – and reported drug related activity at this location.
MILAM COUNTY, TX
fox7austin.com

Police searching for robbery suspect in North Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a robbery suspect in North Austin. Police said on Jan. 4 and 8, the suspect was involved in two robberies at the Austin Food Mart convenience store located at 812 Thurmond Street. The suspect pointed...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Pflugerville man dead, 2 injured in wreck in Taylor

TAYLOR, Texas - Taylor police are investigating a wreck that left a Pflugerville man dead on Saturday night. Investigators say it happened just after 11 p.m. on Jan. 7 in the 4300 block of North Main Street. Police say Daniel Garcia, 42, was driving a 2016 Chevorlet pickup south when...
TAYLOR, TX
kwhi.com

WARRANT ARREST MADE ON BRENHAM WOMAN SATURDAY

A Warrant Arrest was made on a Brenham woman Saturday morning. Brenham Police report that Saturday morning at 8:50, Officer Matthew Brown and Cpl. Armando Guerra responded to the 1500 block of Farewell in an attempt to locate a subject with two active warrants for their arrest. Contact was made with Alondra Garcia, 20 of Brenham, who was taken into custody without incident on warrants out of Washington County for Theft of Property between $750 and $2500 and Leaving Scene of an Accident. Garcia was transported to the Washington County Jail where she was booked in.
BRENHAM, TX
fox7austin.com

East Austin church targeted in New Year’s Day burglary

AUSTIN, Texas - An East Austin church was targeted in a New Year's Day burglary. On the morning of Jan. 1, three locations on Hope Lutheran Church’s property were burglarized. "Tuesday morning, when I came in, that’s when we discovered the building behind us and the shed out back,...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

APD searching for vehicle from SE Austin fatal hit-and-run

Police are asking for the public's help in locating the vehicle from a fatal hit-and-run last year in Southeast Austin. It happened Wednesday, Oct. 19, at the East Oltorf Street and I-35 intersection. The Austin Police Department says officers responded to the scene at around 9:20 p.m. Investigators believe 76-year-old...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Pflugerville man killed in Taylor head-on crash

A two-vehicle crash Saturday night in Taylor left one person dead and two others seriously injured. It happed in the 4300 block of North Main Street, near the intersection with Carlos G. Parker Blvd. NW. The Taylor Police Department says officers responded to the scene at around 11:05 p.m. According...
TAYLOR, TX

