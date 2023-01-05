Read full article on original website
Popculture
Country Rock Band Retiring From Touring
Country rock band Reckless Kelly is planning to retire from touring. The group's fans still have an opportunity to see them in 2023 and 2024, but co-founders Willy Braun and Cody Braun told Rolling Stone on Dec. 15 they plan to be off the road completely by 2025. It is a shocking decision from a band known for playing up to 200 shows a year.
New York Post
Sam Smith just announced their huge 2023 “Gloria Tour.” We found tickets
Watch out: the year of Gloria is just beginning. Starting in late July, four-time Grammy winner Sam Smith will take off on the U.S. leg of their international “Gloria The Tour” in support of their new album “Gloria,” set for release on Jan. 27. On the...
Tom DeLonge says Blink-182's forthcoming album is the best one they've ever made
The OG Blink-182 line-up is back, and according to Tom DeLonge, the trio are working on the "best album" they've made to date
Stereogum
Watch Members Of Touché Amoré, Deafheaven, AFI, More Play Metal Cover Of The Smashing Pumpkins’ “1979”
This year will mark the 28th anniversary of the Smashing Pumpkins’ wistful, nostalgic alt-rock radio mainstay “1979,” and it also marks the 44th anniversary of the actual year 1979. That means I’m old as fuck! But it also means that I get the full nostalgia-blast of the new Two Minutes to Late Night all-star metal version of “1979.”
Adam Rich, ‘Eight Is Enough’ star, dead at 54
Adam Rich, best known for starring in “Eight Is Enough,” has died. He was 54. The actor died Saturday at his Los Angeles area home, a family member confirmed to TMZ. A cause of death has yet to be revealed but there was reportedly no foul play, a law enforcement source told the outlet, adding that Rich was found lifeless by an unidentified person who came to his residence. Page Six has reached out to Rich’s rep for comment. Born Oct. 12, 1968 in Brooklyn, New York, Rich rose to fame in the ’70s after portraying Nicholas Bradford, the youngest son of the Bradford...
Popculture
Rock Band Breaks up After 41 Years Together
Influential Japanese hardcore punk band Gauze, which first formed in 1981, is breaking up after 41 years. The band – comprised of vocalist Fugu, guitarist Momorin, bassist Shin, and drummer Hiko - announced the news to fans in a post to their official Twitter account back on Nov. 26. The announcement came just hours after the band performed the 176th edition of their Disinfection GIG live shows at the Shinjuku ANTIKNOCK in Tokyo on Nov. 25 in what is now believed to have been their final performance as a band.
Grammy winner and producer Ben Harper shares struggles and emotions in his music
Los Angeles rocker and multiple Grammy winner Ben Harper has collaborated with some of the biggest names in the music business for nearly 30 years. Recently, the sound of Harper's guitar called out to popstar Harry Styles, who invited him to record and tour with him. Jamie Yuccas recently sat down with Harper at the music store that's been run by his family for generations.
Advocate
Pop Star Kim Petras to Headline WorldPride’s Epic Concert
German pop star Kim Petras, who broke a record with collaborator Sam Smith to become the first trans and non-binary artists, respectively, to hit number one on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart, will headline Sydney’s WorldPride’s closing concert. Sydney WorldPride runs from February 17 to March 5, and...
Terry Hall, Lead Singer of the Specials, Dies at 63
Note: This article contains references to sexual abuse. Terry Hall, the lead singer of the legendary ska band the Specials and former member of Fun Boy Three and the Colourfield, has died, his bandmates in the Specials have confirmed. They broke the news on social media, writing, “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing, following a brief illness, of Terry, our beautiful friend, brother, and one of the most brilliant singers, songwriters and lyricists this country has ever produced.” Hall was 63 years old.
The 'Evolution' of the Blues Project: Steve Katz on the Blues-Rock Band's New Album
When the original Blues Project formed in 1965 in New York’s Greenwich Village, its lineup was singer Tommy Flanders, guitarists Danny Kalb and Steve Katz, keyboardist Al Kooper, bassist Andy Kulberg and drummer Roy Blumenfeld. Flanders left during the recording of their debut album, Live at the Café au Go Go.
Iggy Pop: 12 Of The Godfather of Punk’s Best Songs In Honor Of His New Album ‘Every Loser’
Iggy Pop is a singer, musician, songwriter, actor, a BBC Radio 6 DJ, and music legend. He earned the “Godfather of Punk” title by fronting the rock/proto-punk band, The Stooges. On Jan. 6, 2023, Iggy will release his nineteenth studio solo album, Every Loser. More than four decades...
NME
Miley Cyrus announces eighth studio album ‘Endless Summer Vacation’
Miley Cyrus has announced her eighth studio album, ‘Endless Summer Vacation’ – check out the official trailer below. The follow-up to 2020’s ‘Plastic Hearts’ is due to arrive on March 10 via Columbia – you can pre-order/pre-save it here. Miley Cyrus: her best...
Iggy Pop Says He Almost Joined AC/DC in 1980
Iggy Pop revealed that he considered joining AC/DC following the death of the band’s original singer, Bon Scott, in 1980. Pop, 75, said he nearly joined the band, but he didn’t like the band’s music and wouldn’t “fit” their type of music. “They had...
NME
Peter Gabriel shares rousing new single ‘Panopticom’ from forthcoming album ‘i/o’
Peter Gabriel has shared his first single in seven years, ‘Panopticom’. The former Genesis singer and solo artist has teamed up with Brian Eno, bassist Tony Levin, drummer Manu Katché, and guitarist David Rhodes for the track, the first from his forthcoming solo album ‘i/o’. You can listen to it below.
NME
BTS’ RM announces forthcoming vinyl release of debut studio album ‘Indigo’
BTS member RM‘s debut solo studio album ‘Indigo’ – which was released on CD and streaming platforms last month – will arrive on vinyl later this year. Pre-orders for the vinyl edition of ‘Indigo’ went on sale earlier today (January 9), and copies are expected to start shipping in May of this year. Each edition will contain one vinyl LP containing ‘Indigo’ along with a booklet, lyric poster, instant photo, photo card and more.
Iron Maiden Share Documentary for Legacy of the Beast Tour
Iron Maiden has shared a new mini-documentary for their Legacy of the Beast Tour. The two-part doc, titled Behind The Scenes With Bruce, runs a total of 18 minutes and explains the inner workings of the metal heads’ most recent trek around the world. In the doc, frontman Bruce...
Prince, Bob Dylan make top 20 on Rolling Stone's "Greatest Singers of All Time" list
MINNEAPOLIS -- A couple of Minnesota-born superstars have made their way into Rolling Stone's list of the greatest singers of all time. To kick off the new year, the iconic music magazine put out its "The 200 Greatest Singers of All Time" list. Greats like Aretha Franklin and Whitney Houston received top honors, but Minnesota's Prince and Bob Dylan also made the top 20. Prince was listed at No. 16, while Bob Dylan took the No. 15 spot. RELATED: Film Of Prince At Age 11 Discovered In Archival Footage Of 1970 Mpls. Teachers StrikeFor Prince, the author cited the musician's "rare, stunning intimacy." As for Bob Dylan, the magazine noted his unusual singing and called him "one of America's great vocal eccentrics."Another great voice from Minnesota -- Judy Garland -- was not included in the list.
The Beach Boys’ Album That Was Inspired by a Beatles Song
Brian Wilson found inspiration for an album for The Beach Boys after Paul McCartney gave him a preview of a song by The Beatles
BeachLife 2023 Lineup: The Black Keys, Gwen Stefani, and The Black Crowes to Headline Redondo Beach Fest
The Black Keys, Gwen Stefani, and The Black Crowes will headline the 2023 iteration of BeachLife Festival. The three-day fest has unveiled its full lineup today before it all goes down May 5th-7th at Redondo Beach, California. Pixies, Sublime with Rome (performing 40 Oz. to Freedom), John Fogerty, Modest Mouse,...
The FADER
New Music Friday: The best new albums out today
Trying to keep up with this week’s best and most exciting new music? Every Friday, we collect the best new albums available on streaming services on one page. This week, check out YoungBoy Never Broke Again's I Rest My Case, Iggy Pop's Every Loser, Nicole Dollanganger's Married In Mount Airy, and Real Boston Richie's Public Housing, Pt. 2.
