nbc15.com

Crews continue to battle flames at John's Disposal Services in Whitewater

Firefighters from multiple agencies battled throughout the night to contain the flames that sent smoke towering over a garbage and recycling collection site.
WHITEWATER, WI
nbc15.com

Madison’s future intercity bus terminal has some neighbors worried

The district exhausted the three allotted days in December, forcing the contingency plan.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Fire crews responding to fire at John’s Disposal in Whitewater

An intercity bus terminal is on its way to Madison as part of a multi-million dollar redevelopment plan, but some are raising concerns about pedestrian safety.
WHITEWATER, WI
nbc15.com

An intercity bus terminal is on its way to Madison

MADISON, WI
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Madison East HS drag show postponed amid safety concerns

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A student-organized drag show that was supposed to take place next week at Madison East High School has been postponed amid safety concerns, a district spokesperson confirmed Monday. The drag show, organized by the student organization Gender and Sexuality Alliance, was set to be the school’s...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Little John’s seeking temporary home for community kitchen

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Little John’s is hopeful in having the community’s support as it looks to move into a new space temporarily, as its plan to move into another space is now delayed. Little John’s, a nonprofit community kitchen that cooks meals for those in need, explained...
FITCHBURG, WI
nbc15.com

Dane Co. Executive Parisi, Madison Mayor Rhodes Conway announce City-County Humanitarian Awards

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County Executive Joe Parisi and City of Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway announced Monday the recipients of the City-County Humanitarian Awards. Dr. Charles Taylor and the late Wayne Strong will receive awards honoring Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Both Taylor and Strong were chosen to receive the award by a city-county commission who believe they reflect the values of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Bullet misses Madison driver by inches, police report

MADISON (WMTV) – A bullet nearly struck a driver Saturday evening while she was sitting in her car on Madison’s east side. The Madison Police Department reported the bullet missed the 38-year-old woman by just inches. Witnesses told MPD investigators they heard multiple shots fired during the incident, which happened around 6:45 p.m., in the 4500 block of Village Lane.
MADISON, WI
WausauPilot

From ‘dream’ property to nightmare: Some Wisconsinites pay the price for pollution they didn’t cause

After 17 years in the Air Force, Zach Skrede was thrilled to move back home. Skrede, who grew up about a half hour south of Madison, moved to the town of Easton in Adams County, Wisconsin, in 2019. He took a job at the Oxford Federal Correctional Institution — a medium security federal prison — as a facilities engineering technician to help in part with a roof renovation project.
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

MPD: Suspect allegedly threatens and spits on officers

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Department (MPD) officers arrested a suspect after he allegedly threatened and spit on them. Officers were dispatched to West Gilman Street and State Street at around 2:30 a.m. Saturday to check on an unresponsive driver. The suspect’s car was running when officers arrived. The...
MADISON, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Waukesha Christmas parade attacker Darrell Brooks gets appellate counsel

WAUKESHA, Wis. - Waukesha Christmas parade attacker Darrell Brooks has appellate counsel, online court records revealed Friday, Jan. 6. Brooks is represented by Attorney Michael Covey, court records show; gathering discovery materials from Brooks' Waukesha County trial. In late November, Brooks filed notice of his intent to seek post-conviction relief....
WAUKESHA, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Man accused of pistol-whipping person on Madison’s east side arrested in Baraboo, police say

MADISON, Wis. — Police arrested a 34-year-old man who they say pistol-whipped another person at a clinic on Madison’s east side Thursday morning. In an incident report, Madison Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said officers were called to the clinic in the 3100 block of East Washington Avenue around 6 a.m. Thursday after witnesses reported a disturbance. During the incident,...
MADISON, WI
