WRDW-TV
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - High pressure will be over the region through Wednesday bringing us dry conditions and chilly nights. A few clouds will pass over the region tonight. Temperatures will quickly fall in to the 40s this evening after sunset. Low temperatures will be dropping to the mid-30s for most of the CSRA by early Tuesday. Winds will be calm overnight.
WRDW-TV
Surgeries continue for 11-year-old mauled by 3 dogs in Columbia County
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An 11-year-old boy is going through multiple surgeries in the hospital after three pit bull terriers attacked him on Friday. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office confirms Burt Baker III, the owner of the dogs, was released on a $1,100 bond after being arrested. Deputies...
WRDW-TV
Shooting threats spread across Richmond County high schools
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An overnight shooting threat against Richmond County high schools has parents worried about their students. The Richmond County Board of Education was made aware of the threats Monday morning, and let parents know about the situation. “In an effort to keep you informed, the Richmond County...
wgxa.tv
Washington County Tornado Confirmed
Severe storms moved through Middle Georgia Tuesday, January 3rd and Wednesday, January 4th. Some of the worst damage happened in Sandersville, Ga. The National Weather Service surveyed the damage on Thursday, January 5th and confirmed that the damage done was from an EF-1 Tornado. The damage path was 3.8 miles long and 400 yards wide with maximum wind speeds of 100 mph.
Columbia County suspect fleeing Edgefield County police arrested in Richmond County
EDGEFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – A Columbia County man has been arrested in Richmond County after fleeing Edgefield County police according to authorities. According to authorities, Richard X. Deas was traveling with his female companion down Highway en route to Columbia County after traveling for the weekend. Authorities say a domestic argument began as the […]
Power pole falls on utility worker in Columbia County
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A utility worker was transported to the hospital Friday morning after a power pole fell on top of them. Details are limited, but we know the incident happened about 9:15 a.m. on Old Belaire Lane in Grovetown. Georgia Power says a crash caused one of their poles to fall on […]
CCSO: 6-year-old on go-kart involved in accident with school bus
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, a 6-year-old was involved in an accident while on a go-kart. It happened in the River Island subdivision in Evans on Thursday afternoon. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office says the child was “run over” by a school bus. There is no information available […]
Apartment heavily damaged by fire Sunday morning
Statesboro Fire Department and Bulloch County Fire Department responded to an apartment fire in Caribe Court Condos near the GS Campus in the city of Statesboro. Bulloch County 911 dispatched the call at 12:55 am on Sunday morning in the 200 block of Caribe Court off of Rucker Lane. Statesboro...
WRDW-TV
Richmond County crashes kill 3 people in 3 days
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A traffic accident on Sunday claimed the life of a Graniteville woman, the third person in three days killed in a Richmond County crash. Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen said Monday afternoon that Sabrina Molina, 43, died after being involved in a vehicle accident at Gordon Highway and Jimmie Dyess Parkway.
National Weather Service confirms EF-1 tornado in Sandersville
SANDERSVILLE, Ga. — National Weather Service officials have determined that an EF-1 tornado struck Washington County Wednesday morning, downing trees and damaging structures. Kyle Thiem, a NWS meteorologist, says it hit the northern part of Sandersville, staying on the ground for nearly 4 miles with winds up to 100...
City of Salley centerpiece collapses during Wednesday storm
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Salley, South Carolina was hit with a storm on Wednesday. People in Salley said the weather didn’t seem that bad at first. But whatever blew through the town was enough to down some trees and a pavilion in the middle of town. According to people who live in Salley, the weather […]
'I wasn't sure what it was': Washington County neighbors picking up after storm leaves damage
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. — After strong winds and rain swept through Central Georgia Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning, people are having to deal with the damage left by the storms. Powerful and angry winds pummeled a small portion of Washington County just after 8:30 a.m. The storm stayed...
WRDW-TV
City leaders announce how to fix detention center conditions
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’ve been reporting on issues at the Charles B. Webster detention center for weeks. On Monday, city leaders telling the community what they plan to do about them. We spoke with an inmates sister who says who says her family knows firsthand, how much the...
Gordon Highway reopened following crash
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is currently out on Gordon Highway at Jimmie Dyess Parkway working a traffic accident with injury. The westbound lanes of Gordon Highway are shut down, and anyone traveling in this area is asked to use an alternate route. No further information is available at this time.
WEATHER UPDATE: 3 tornadoes confirmed in Georgia
Atlanta is waking up Wednesday to the same heavy rain it fell asleep to, but it won’t last all day.
wfxg.com
Man killed in Augusta shooting at Sleep Inn
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly shooting. It happened Sunday, January 8 at the Sleep Inn at 1050 Claussen Road. According to the Sheriff's Office, deputies responded there at 2:10pm in reference to a shooting. When they got there, deputies found a dead man. The Sheriff's Office has not yet released suspect information.
Shooting at Augusta hotel leaves man dead
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County Sheriff’s Office reports a fatal shooting happened at an Augusta hotel. It happened at the Sleep Inn and Conference Center off of Claussen Road. Deputies found a man shot when they arrived just after 2 o’clock Sunday afternoon. There is no suspect as of right now. The investigation is […]
WRDW-TV
Golden Harvest requests volunteers after the holidays
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There’s always a rush to give and volunteer during the holidays, but afterward there are still people in need. The lack of volunteers after the holidays hurts the community. Every year community leaders see an up-tick in donations and volunteers during the holidays, but those...
WRDW-TV
‘Can’t replace a life’: Recovery efforts begin after storms sweep through CSRA
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Severe weather made its way across the two-state, bringing heavy rain, strong wind, and possible tornadoes. Now it’s time to clean up. From Blackville to Burke County, we talked to people who are happy to be okay. “I looked out my window and saw the...
Man missing from Hephzibah located
Per the RCSO, Hixon has been located. HEPHZIBAH, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man. 31-year old Benjamin Justin Hixon was last seen on the 3900 block of Karleen Rd. on January 8th. Hixon May be traveling in a white 2004 Chevrolet Silverado with a GA tag of […]
