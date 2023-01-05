ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

WIS-TV

Soda City Live: MLK service week with South Carolina First Steps

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. was not only a monumental part of the civil rights movement but he believed in service and community. Next week in observance of his birthday and to celebrate his contributions, the South Carolina First Steps program will be “sharing the gift of reading with our state’s youngest learners” all week long for their 2023 MLK Service Week.
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

'Goodbye for now...': Wet Willie's not renewing lease in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Fifteen years are about to come to an end for a local establishment known for its ice-cold daiquiris. Wet Willie's Columbia announced that it would be closing its location on Gervais Street after recently deciding not to renew its lease. And while this is definitely the end for the current Vista location, it may not be the final chapter for Wet Willie's in the Midlands.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Soda City Live: Managing the house, planning and organizing

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - If your house feels like a tornado has gone through it, dishes in the sink, laundry has taken over your house, and you are completely overwhelmed, it may be time to come up with a plan. Owner of My Other Mother, Professional Organizer Kinsley Turnipseed shares...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Dutch Fork student named 2022-2023 Gatorade South Carolina Football Player of the Year

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Midlands high school student is being recognized by Gatorade. Jarvis Green is the 2022-2023 Gatorade South Carolina Football Player of the Year. Green is a student at Dutch Fork High School. The award recognizes athletic excellence, academic achievement and character demonstrated on and off the field. He is the first player to be chosen from the high school and is eligible to be considered for the Gatorade National Football Player of the Year, which will be announced in Jan.
IRMO, SC
WIS-TV

SCDOT to close part of Arrowwood Rd in Carolina Crossroads Project

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - As the Carolina Crossroads project kicks off Phase I, SCDOT says to expect road closures. SCDOT said it is closing and detouring part of Arrowwood Rd from the intersection at Lawand Dr to Gracem Rd. The closure will impact the area from Jan. 9 at 7 a.m. until Jan. 30, 2023, until 7 a.m.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
USC Gamecock

Speaker of the student senate Noah Glasgow to step down

Speaker of the USC student senate Noah Glasgow is resigning effective Jan. 18 to pursue an internship with the U.S. Department of State. The position will be filled by current Speaker pro tempore of the student senate Natalie Trimble. "I'm not leaving this organization with many regrets, actually with any...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

South Carolina football gains transfer portal offensive lineman Sidney Fugar

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -With the NCAA transfer portal opened until January 18, South Carolina has gained a new offensive lineman. Former Western Illinois offensive lineman Sidney Fugar has committed to be a part of Gamecock football for the 2023-2024 academic year. Fugar made his announcement via social media on Sunday,...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

SCDOT breaks down phase two of Carolina Crossroad Project

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - More work is underway at the so-called “malfunction junction” – the 14 mile-stretch where I-20, I-26, and I-126 intersect. Phase two of the Carolina Crossroads Project is prompting road closures today on Arrowwood. Drivers will be detoured from the intersection of Lawand Drive to the intersection of Gracern Road.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
roadtripsandcoffee.com

10 Sensational Local Places for Brunch in Columbia, SC

I’ve never been a morning person. I’ve always thought anything before noon should be illegal. Just let me sleep in, wake up sans the alarm clock, and everything will be alright. But the one thing I would get up early for is a great breakfast. Even better – brunch.
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Funeral service set for former Columbia Councilman Brian DeQuincey Newman

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Funeral plans have been announced for Columbia's former District II Councilman Brian DeQuincey Newman. Officials say the viewing and funeral will take place Monday, January 9; the viewing will take place starting at 10 a.m. with the funeral starting at 11 a.m. Services will be...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Soda City Live: Taking control of your life in the new year as a caregiver

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The sandwich generation takes care of parents and children, but what time does that leave for self-care?. Synergy Homecare Gerontologist, Dr. Macie Smith shares ways to take control of your life in the New Year and what steps to take after assessing aging loved ones over the holidays.
COLUMBIA, SC
WLTX.com

COVID surge affecting the Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. — COVID-19 cases have been spiking over recent weeks. In fact, DHEC says cases have tripled. At the end of October there were 35 hundred cases by the end of December now there are ten-thousand five-hundred. Now it's left DHEC recommending those to mask up. "Since the...
COLUMBIA, SC

