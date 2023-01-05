Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ColumbiaTed RiversColumbia, SC
South Carolina witness videotapes hovering fireballRoger MarshLexington, SC
South Carolina Philharmonic Presents Sensory Friendly Family Concert at Koger Center for the ArtsPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
FCSC Hosting Three Trainings for Families with Disabilities in JanuaryPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Arby’s Restaurant Operator In South Carolina Fined By The Department of Labor For Child Labor ViolationsMadocColumbia, SC
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: MLK service week with South Carolina First Steps
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. was not only a monumental part of the civil rights movement but he believed in service and community. Next week in observance of his birthday and to celebrate his contributions, the South Carolina First Steps program will be “sharing the gift of reading with our state’s youngest learners” all week long for their 2023 MLK Service Week.
'Goodbye for now...': Wet Willie's not renewing lease in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Fifteen years are about to come to an end for a local establishment known for its ice-cold daiquiris. Wet Willie's Columbia announced that it would be closing its location on Gervais Street after recently deciding not to renew its lease. And while this is definitely the end for the current Vista location, it may not be the final chapter for Wet Willie's in the Midlands.
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Managing the house, planning and organizing
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - If your house feels like a tornado has gone through it, dishes in the sink, laundry has taken over your house, and you are completely overwhelmed, it may be time to come up with a plan. Owner of My Other Mother, Professional Organizer Kinsley Turnipseed shares...
South Carolina witness videotapes hovering fireball
A South Carolina witness at Lexington reported watching and videotaping a hovering fireball-like object at 7:15 p.m. on January 5, 2023, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
WIS-TV
Dutch Fork student named 2022-2023 Gatorade South Carolina Football Player of the Year
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Midlands high school student is being recognized by Gatorade. Jarvis Green is the 2022-2023 Gatorade South Carolina Football Player of the Year. Green is a student at Dutch Fork High School. The award recognizes athletic excellence, academic achievement and character demonstrated on and off the field. He is the first player to be chosen from the high school and is eligible to be considered for the Gatorade National Football Player of the Year, which will be announced in Jan.
Tuesday, Jan. 10, is CDL Day at the South Carolina State Fairgrounds!
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Drivers of commercial vehicles, and those folks who want to be able to drive a commercial vehicle, should be aware the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles (SCDMV) -- with the support of the South Carolina Trucking Association -- is hosting CDL Day Tuesday, Jan. 10, at the State Fairgrounds in Columbia.
WIS-TV
SCDOT to close part of Arrowwood Rd in Carolina Crossroads Project
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - As the Carolina Crossroads project kicks off Phase I, SCDOT says to expect road closures. SCDOT said it is closing and detouring part of Arrowwood Rd from the intersection at Lawand Dr to Gracem Rd. The closure will impact the area from Jan. 9 at 7 a.m. until Jan. 30, 2023, until 7 a.m.
USC Gamecock
Speaker of the student senate Noah Glasgow to step down
Speaker of the USC student senate Noah Glasgow is resigning effective Jan. 18 to pursue an internship with the U.S. Department of State. The position will be filled by current Speaker pro tempore of the student senate Natalie Trimble. "I'm not leaving this organization with many regrets, actually with any...
Irmo downtown district draws opposition amid fears of lost land, homes
IRMO, S.C. — It was a full house at Macedonia Baptist Church Sunday, as residents sounded off on a proposed Irmo downtown district that could affect their property. According to Irmo Town Council, the development would feature retail, office and hotel space in 12 parcels of land along the backside of Irmo Community Park.
WIS-TV
South Carolina football gains transfer portal offensive lineman Sidney Fugar
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -With the NCAA transfer portal opened until January 18, South Carolina has gained a new offensive lineman. Former Western Illinois offensive lineman Sidney Fugar has committed to be a part of Gamecock football for the 2023-2024 academic year. Fugar made his announcement via social media on Sunday,...
WIS-TV
SCDOT breaks down phase two of Carolina Crossroad Project
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - More work is underway at the so-called “malfunction junction” – the 14 mile-stretch where I-20, I-26, and I-126 intersect. Phase two of the Carolina Crossroads Project is prompting road closures today on Arrowwood. Drivers will be detoured from the intersection of Lawand Drive to the intersection of Gracern Road.
roadtripsandcoffee.com
10 Sensational Local Places for Brunch in Columbia, SC
I’ve never been a morning person. I’ve always thought anything before noon should be illegal. Just let me sleep in, wake up sans the alarm clock, and everything will be alright. But the one thing I would get up early for is a great breakfast. Even better – brunch.
wach.com
Funeral service set for former Columbia Councilman Brian DeQuincey Newman
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Funeral plans have been announced for Columbia's former District II Councilman Brian DeQuincey Newman. Officials say the viewing and funeral will take place Monday, January 9; the viewing will take place starting at 10 a.m. with the funeral starting at 11 a.m. Services will be...
NEVER TOO LATE: 1973 Macedonia High Graduate Earns First-Time Degree From USC
Delores Whack, 67, is on a mission to prove that it's never too late to reach your goals. For her, that dream was to obtain a college degree for the very first time. The post NEVER TOO LATE: 1973 Macedonia High Graduate Earns First-Time Degree From USC appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Taking control of your life in the new year as a caregiver
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The sandwich generation takes care of parents and children, but what time does that leave for self-care?. Synergy Homecare Gerontologist, Dr. Macie Smith shares ways to take control of your life in the New Year and what steps to take after assessing aging loved ones over the holidays.
Elijah Caldwell Has Tools To Be A Dangerous All-Around Receiver
In-state prospect and South Carolina football target Elijah Caldwell has the skill set to create explosive plays at the collegiate level in diverse ways.
More than 220 townhomes possible for Columbia's Garners Ferry Road
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A wooded stretch of land off Garners Ferry Road could soon have new life. Developers are hoping to bring more than 220 townhomes to the space between Patterson Road and Greenlawn Drive. Elanda Cumbee directs a nearby childcare center and said growth could be a positive.
WIS-TV
Civil lawsuit trial begins for former Richland Co. Deputy and Sheriff
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A former Richland County Sheriff’s deputy and the county’s top law enforcer are being sued in federal court after the former deputy tasered a woman in bed. Shelia Webb is suing former Deputy Cameron Duecker and Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott over the Feb....
Cam Scott Watches UT Thrash South Carolina
Forward Cam Scott is a Tennessee target and watched the Volunteers thrash South Carolina in front of the Gamecocks' home audience.
WLTX.com
COVID surge affecting the Midlands
COLUMBIA, S.C. — COVID-19 cases have been spiking over recent weeks. In fact, DHEC says cases have tripled. At the end of October there were 35 hundred cases by the end of December now there are ten-thousand five-hundred. Now it's left DHEC recommending those to mask up. "Since the...
