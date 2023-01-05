ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
President Joe Biden spoke to Damar Hamlin's parents

By Nick Wojton
 4 days ago
Support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has come all the way from the top.

President of the United States Joe Biden revealed that he spoke “at length” to Hamlin’s parents earlier this week.

Hamlin, 24, collapsed on the field during the Bills’ game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday. As we waited on the updates, Biden appears to have wasted little time and he reached out, he told reporters:

Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest during the opening quarter of the contest against the Bengals. He had been administered CPR and eventually made it to the hospital, where he remains.

The 24-year-old has taken slightly positive steps in recent days, however, he’s still in critical condition.

Those improvements also caught Biden’s attention. The President’s official social media account on Twitter acknowledged the good update the Bills provided on Thursday:

