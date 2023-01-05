ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Texas governor confronts Biden at airport after complaining he wasn’t invited to border visit

Joe Biden was confronted by the governor of Texas on the tarmac on Sunday after the latter complained hours earlier that he had only been extended an invitation to meet him as an afterthought.The moment occurred as Mr Biden touched down in the Lone Star State for a trip to the US-Mexico border, where he met with agents from US Customs and Border Protection as well as local elected leaders.The trip comes as the president has long faced criticism from conservatives for not viewing the situation at the US-Mexico border firsthand, as well as for rolling back controversial Trump-era...
TEXAS STATE
The Center Square

Biden skips border, meeting with local residents, media in El Paso stop

(The Center Square) – On his first trip to the southern border since he’s been in office, President Joe Biden met with Democratic officials in El Paso but didn’t actually visit the border, where record apprehensions are taking place. He also didn’t visit the downtown area overrun by homeless migrants, meet with local residents, make formal remarks or speak with reporters. After the president arrived at the airport, reporters waited to speak with him and expressed their expectation to hear him give remarks, The Center...
EL PASO, TX
NEWS10 ABC

Hobbs focuses on border, schools in 1st speech to lawmakers

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs on Monday praised President Joe Biden’s weekend trip to the U.S.-Mexico border and his stepped-up efforts to combat illegal immigration. A week after the newly elected Democrat took office, Hobbs looked for balance between get-tough border hawks and immigration advocates focused...
ARIZONA STATE
NEWS10 ABC

Kurds from around Europe demonstrate over killings in Paris

PARIS (AP) — Thousands of Kurds from around France and Europe marched through Paris on Saturday to show their anger over the unresolved killing of three Kurdish female activists in the French capital 10 years ago. The marchers are also mourning three people killed outside a Kurdish cultural center...
NEWS10 ABC

Russian escapes mobilization and flees to Capital Region

BETHLEHEM, N.Y.(NEWS10) – Ukrainians in the Capital Region and across the world are set to celebrate Orthodox Christmas Eve as the country faces almost a year of war after Russia’s 2022 invasion. A panel in Bethlehem explains why they think the war is not what we see it as. But NEWS10 speaking with a Russian native who escaped to the United States with a very different take.
GEORGIA STATE
NEWS10 ABC

Conservatives take aim at tenure for university professors

MISSION, Kan. (AP) — When Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick asked Texas colleges to disavow critical race theory, the University of Texas faculty approved a resolution defending their freedom to decide for themselves how to teach about race. Patrick said he took it as a message to “go to hell.”...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy