Wanted man in custody after two-mile chase
Williamsport, Pa. — A Williamsport man refused to stop after authorities saw him driving a vehicle near the 700 block of W. Fourth Street. Keith Bernard Haynes was wanted by the Lycoming County Sheriff’s Office when detectives spotted him on Nov. 14. Williamsport Police officers attempted to stop Haynes, who refused to pull over and drove away. Related reading: Man charged after two crack sales to detectives ...
Three under investigation for serial purse snatching
CHESTNUTHILL TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating three men following a purse snatching incident in Monroe County. According to a press release, state police responded to the ShopRite at Kinsley Drive on Friday for reports that a woman in her 90s was the victim of a theft. The release states three men […]
Man in Bradford County jail after assaulting woman with gun, police
TUSCARORA TOWNSHIP, BRADFORD COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police say a Tuscarora Township man is being held in the Bradford County Correctional Facility after assaulting a woman with a gun. According to police, the assault happened around 3:30 a.m. on December 19th near Papoose Acres Lane. 53-year-old Charles Fletcher was in a verbal argument with […]
Pa. man arrested after dozens of shots fired from his home, 9-hour standoff with police
A Luzerne County man was arrested after barricading himself within his home, ending a nine-hour standoff with law enforcement. Fox 56 reported that Wilkes-Barre Township Police responded to a call on Chestnut Street around 4 p.m. on Saturday about a man suffering from hallucinations due to a medical condition. Upon...
Man charged with throwing woman down stairs
PLYMOUTH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they tased a man multiple times as they arrested him for reportedly shoving a woman down a flight of stairs. According to the Plymouth Borough Police Department, on Sunday John G. Mulroy, 39, of Plymouth was arrested at home in the 500 block of West Main Street around […]
Man sentenced for selling heroin, fentanyl resulting in death
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials announce a Monroe County man has been sentenced for conspiring to distribute heroin and fentanyl resulting in the death of a person. According to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Jeremy Edward Johnson, 31, of Stroudsburg, engaged in a conspiracy to obtain and sell heroin, and fentanyl, within the Middle […]
Argument leads to man's arrest
Bloomsburg, Pa. — A husband punched his wife in the head multiple times during a fight after she slapped him, police say. Thomas M. Zurewich, 55, allegedly admitted he and his wife had gotten into an argument on Dec. 23 in their home on East Tenth Street before she called 911. The dispatcher told police they could hear a fight in the background before a male voice said, 'You don't need help. You beat up on me." ...
Police: Plymouth man shoved woman down stairs
PLYMOUTH — A trial for a Plymouth man on allegations he threatened police officers with a shotgun nearly a year ago was continued Monday
Report: Coroner Updates Geisinger Shooting Suspect Info
CONYNGHAM TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — WBRE is reporting… The Columbia County Coroner released updated information on Thursday regarding the sole suspect in a shooting that occurred at Geisinger Medical Center Danville. According to Columbia County Coroner, Jeremy R. Reese, 48-year-old David Morgan, of Mount Carmel, was the ex-boyfriend and sole suspect in the shooting death of 49-year-old Vikki Wetzel, of Berwick. Officials say Wetzel finished her shift on Friday, December 30, 2022, at Geisinger Medical Center Danville and was walking to her car just after 5:00 p.m. when she was shot several times, killing her instantly. Police say the person of interest in the Geisinger shooting fled the scene in a dark-colored SUV, believed to be a Ford Edge.
Trio of robbers targeting seniors in series of holdups in Pa., N.J., cops say
Robbers have been targeting senior citizens in a series of incidents in eastern Pennsylvania and northwest Jersey since May and one man is in custody following a rend holdup outside a ShopRite store, authorities said. Pennsylvania State Police in Fern Ridge said the most recent robbery happened shortly before 1...
Possible killer arrested for rape and murder in Sunken Garden, Harrisburg
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Authorities have arrested a man they believe is directly tied to the rape and murder of a woman found at the Sunken Garden area of Riverfront Park. According to Harrisburg Bureau of Police, Brandon Martinez has been charged with the rape and murder of...
Selinsgrove Officer Suspended Four Weeks Without Pay
SELINSGROVE – A veteran Selinsgrove Borough Police Officer, who sent threatening messages to Chief Shanee Mitchell, has been suspended for one month. Selinsgrove Borough Manager Lauren Martz says Officer Scott Grove was suspended for four weeks without pay, this follows a meeting Monday afternoon. She says the borough’s solicitor will also implement ‘return to work procedures.’
Body found underneath the Pendora Viaduct
READING, Pa. - A man was found dead underneath the Pendora Viaduct in Reading. Police say they got an anonymous call on Saturday about the man. He's believed to be in his 50s. Authorities have yet to determine the cause of death, and the investigation is ongoing, police said.
Ashland Man Facing Strangulation and Assault Charges
An Ashland man was charged Sunday after an incident at his home late Saturday and Early Sunday morning. According to court documents, on Sunday morning, just after 8:30am, Ashland Police Officer Daniel Weikel was dispatched to a home in the 1700 Block of Centre Street for a welfare check. At...
Shots fired in Lycoming County
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, PA — One man is in custody after firing several shots Saturday night. Police say they were called to the 1900 block of Walters Road in Loyalsock Township shortly after 8 p.m. for a report of a disturbance with a firearm. When police arrived, they found a...
Clinton County man dies after car crashes into tree
BEECH CREEK TOWNSHIP, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A 29-year-old man from Blanchard died after crashing into a tree early Sunday morning, according to state police. The crash happened just after 2:00 a.m. in the 500 block of Railroad Street. Police say the victim was driving at a high rate of speed when he traveled off […]
Inmate throws coffee in lieutenant's face, charged with assault
Muncy, Pa. — A woman at the State Correctional Institution at Muncy was recently charged with aggravated assault for throwing coffee in the face of a lieutenant and biting a second staff member. Sheila Lee Ramos, 37, now faces felony aggravated assault charges and summary harassment for the incident that occurred on Oct. 11. Trooper Josiah Reiner of state police at Montoursville says Ramos asked to talk with the lieutenant...
Man sets porch on fire, flees scene
White Deer, Pa. — Police say a Union County man set an enclosed front porch on fire on New Year's Day and then fled the scene. State police at Milton say Jamarro Wells, 35, of White Deer, became upset with a neighbor and used a lighter to set fire to wooden chairs and clothing on the porch at the 100 block of White Deer Avenue. The neighbor was able to escape the home and call 911 shortly after the fire began around 1:40 a.m. Jan....
Two men injured following alleged knife attack by Bradford County woman
SAYRE, BRADFORD CO, (WOLF) — A woman is being held at the Bradford County Prison after police say she attacked two men with a knife inside a home she was staying at with her boyfriend. Police were called to a home in the 300 block of North Keystone Avenue...
Woman knocked out over divorce papers
Williamsport, Pa. — A man is facing charges after police say he punched a woman in the back of the head, knocking her out in the process. Tyrone Anthony Frazier apparently wasn’t happy over divorce papers and reacted by striking the woman on the night of Dec. 28, police said. She contacted Williamsport Police after regaining consciousness inside the home near the 2500 block of W. 4th Street. The 32-year-old...
