ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harvest, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAFF

Madison County Sheriff provides update on Sunday morning shooting

With the large number of cases going through the Madison County courts, more jurors are needed. At least two are dead and many people are injured following a shooting in Huntsville early Sunday morning. Clearing the court backlog in Madison County. Updated: 7 hours ago. Officials are only expecting to...
MADISON COUNTY, AL
WAFF

At least 2 dead, multiple injured in overnight shooting in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - At least two are dead and many people are injured following a shooting in Huntsville early Sunday morning. The shooting occurred at a strip mall near Mastin Drive on Highway 72 around 12:30 a.m. Sunday. According to Brent Patterson with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, two...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Two dead, multiple injured in Madison County shooting

According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Ashton Elliot, 20, and DeMarcus Thompson, 19, were arrested and charged with two counts of felony reckless murder. More than 100 criminal cases on the docket in Madison County. Updated: 6 hours ago. With the large number of cases going through the...
MADISON COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Driver leads Madison County deputies on a chase Monday Morning

A driver is now in custody after leading deputies on a chase through Madison County and into Lincoln County, Tennessee Monday morning. The Madison County Sheriff's Office said it started on Moores Mill Road. The chase led deputies into Lincoln County then back to Madison County. Once the driver was...
MADISON COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Two dead, several injured in shooting in Huntsville

The Madison County Sheriff's Office says they're investigating an overnight shooting in Huntsville that killed two people and injured several others. Deputies were called to a strip mall in the area of 198 Mastin Drive and Highway 72 where a 911 caller reported shots fired around 12:30 Sunday morning. The...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Fatal shooting in Huntsville

Funeral for Andrew Gilliam held at Roselawn Funeral Home in Decatur. Gilliam's life was tragically cut short when he was shot and killed in the middle of the night Wednesday at Sunlake at Edgewood apartments in Huntsville. Family, friends of Antonio Robinson hold candle light vigil. Updated: Jan. 6, 2023...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

2 dead, several injured after shooting in Madison County

According to a Facebook post by MCSO, deputies responded to a shots fired call around 12:30 a.m. at a “strip mall” establishment in the area of Mastin Drive and Highway 72, between Ryland Pike and Jordan Road. 2 dead, several injured after shooting in Madison …. According to...
MADISON COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Woodville man killed in Jackson County crash

JACKSON Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A Woodville man was killed Saturday night in a car crash involving a Chevrolet Silverado and a pedestrian. According to officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), James Webb, 40, was killed when he was hit by a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado on Jackson County 8.
WOODVILLE, AL
FOX54 News

FOX54 News

Huntsville, AL
7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Huntsville local news

 https://www.rocketcitynow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy