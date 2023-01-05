Read full article on original website
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From HuntsvilleTed RiversHuntsville, AL
Gurley Homeowner Was Shocked to Find his Water Bill is Higher Than it Normally is & What Can be Done About itZack LoveGurley, AL
Huntsville-Madison County Senior Center is 'Closed Until Further Notice' to Recover from Water DamageZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Such-n-Such Burgers and Tacos in Decatur is not Closing; Jason Such Addresses 'Rumors and Lies' in a Facebook Video PostZack LoveDecatur, AL
Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes defeat Bulldogs 90-59 behind strong second halfThe LanternColumbus, OH
United Way of Madison County launching dental supply drive
The United Way of Madison County is kicking off a dental supply drive Tuesday, January 10.
Decatur Utilities warns of traffic on Central Avenue Tuesday
Decatur Utilities is warning of possible traffic delays Tuesday as crews plan to work on a water line on Central Avenue.
Huntsville Hospital ER director discusses wait times
News 19 had received several viewer news tips in recent weeks from people concerned about "long wait times" for the emergency department at Huntsville Hospital.
Madison County Sheriff provides update on Sunday morning shooting
At least two are dead and many people are injured following a shooting in Huntsville early Sunday morning.
"Relay for Life" in Limestone County celebrated the first lap of the year
ATHENS, Ala. — Relayers from across the country have come together Saturday to do the "first lap" of Relay for Life 2023. And in Limestone County at Athens Fitness Park, community members came together to do just that. Dayleigh, a participant in this year's "first lap" event says she...
At least 2 dead, multiple injured in overnight shooting in Huntsville
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - At least two are dead and many people are injured following a shooting in Huntsville early Sunday morning. The shooting occurred at a strip mall near Mastin Drive on Highway 72 around 12:30 a.m. Sunday. According to Brent Patterson with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, two...
Two dead, multiple injured in Madison County shooting
According to the Madison County Sheriff's Office, Ashton Elliot, 20, and DeMarcus Thompson, 19, were arrested and charged with two counts of felony reckless murder.
Athens family turns loss into lesson on domestic violence
A week after she was shot and killed during a domestic dispute, Alexis Garth's family is using their loss as a lesson about the dangers of domestic violence.
Driver leads Madison County deputies on a chase Monday Morning
A driver is now in custody after leading deputies on a chase through Madison County and into Lincoln County, Tennessee Monday morning. The Madison County Sheriff's Office said it started on Moores Mill Road. The chase led deputies into Lincoln County then back to Madison County. Once the driver was...
Two dead, several injured in shooting in Huntsville
The Madison County Sheriff's Office says they're investigating an overnight shooting in Huntsville that killed two people and injured several others. Deputies were called to a strip mall in the area of 198 Mastin Drive and Highway 72 where a 911 caller reported shots fired around 12:30 Sunday morning. The...
Fatal shooting in Huntsville
Funeral for Andrew Gilliam held at Roselawn Funeral Home in Decatur. Gilliam's life was tragically cut short when he was shot and killed in the middle of the night Wednesday at Sunlake at Edgewood apartments in Huntsville.
Cause of Huntsville condo fire under investigation
A Friday morning condo fire has left three people without a roof over their heads, according to officials.
2 dead, several injured after shooting in Madison County
According to a Facebook post by MCSO, deputies responded to a shots fired call around 12:30 a.m. at a "strip mall" establishment in the area of Mastin Drive and Highway 72, between Ryland Pike and Jordan Road.
Woodville man killed in Jackson County crash
JACKSON Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A Woodville man was killed Saturday night in a car crash involving a Chevrolet Silverado and a pedestrian. According to officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), James Webb, 40, was killed when he was hit by a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado on Jackson County 8.
MCSO: 2 dead, several injured after shooting at Huntsville ‘strip mall’
Madison County Sheriff's Department responded to a shots fire call and found numerous people injured and two dead early Sunday morning.
Huntsville Police Department identifies victim in Newson road shooting
A death investigation is underway after a shooting on Newson Road in Huntsville.
Multiple units work to control large woods fire on Green Mountain
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Fire & Rescue and Green Mountain Volunteer Fire Department are on the scene of a large woods fire ff off Vernadoe Trail which is off of Cecil Ashburn on the Blevins Gap Nature Preserve. According to HF&R, the call came in around 7 p.m. and...
Lauderdale County business owner wanted in connection to construction fraud investigations
Authorities are searching for a business owner in connection to an investigation into multiple construction fraud complaints.
Aerospace engineer killed in Huntsville shooting ‘had tons of potential’
A former Decatur resident and active member of a Decatur church died after someone shot through the window of his Huntsville apartment early Wednesday morning, according to Huntsville police, and his friends remember him for his faith and intelligence. Andrew Gilliam, 27, was a 2013 Austin High graduate and a...
Alabama Mom Looking For Man Who Saved Her Daughter After Wreck
The Cullman Daily posted a note to Facebook about a mom, Jennifer, looking for a man we can all call an angel!. I'm sure any of us with children would hope for an angel like this to stop and be with our child if we couldn't be. This is the...
