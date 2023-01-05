ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

purplePTSD.com

Former Vikings Star Heads to Dallas for Playoffs

Earlier this week, the Buffalo Bills released former Vikings All-Pro CB Xavier Rhodes after playing him in just two games this season. In his place, they signed S Jared Mayden. Now, about three days later, the Dallas Cowboys snagged the former Vikings star by signing him to their practice squad just before the playoffs get started.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
HOUSTON, TX
purplePTSD.com

Five Vikings to Keep an Eye on in Week 18

Week 18 is the final game of the regular season for the Minnesota Vikings, and throughout the game, it is likely that we’ll see a number of backup players rotate into the game. Here are five Vikings to keep an eye on in their final game before the playoffs.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

NFC North Round-Up: Week 18 Includes Some Spoiled Cheese

The 2022 NFL regular season has officially come to an end, and it concluded with a matchup between two NFC North rivals, the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers. While the Lions turned the Packers into spoiled cheese, earlier in the day, the Minnesota Vikings faced off with the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Here’s how all the action went down in the final week of the regular season.
GREEN BAY, WI
purplePTSD.com

A Movable Object Meets a Stoppable Force in The Vikings/Bears Game in Week 18

The Vikings/Bears game presents us with a bit of an odd matchup. Some of you have probably heard about the conundrum of when an immovable object meets an unstoppable force. It’s a scenario that presents some challenges: which side wins? Well, I’ve got a buddy who slightly alters the saying when the situation calls for it, wondering about when a movable object meets a stoppable force. The pithy rephrasing might apply to what we’ll see in tomorrow’s game.
CHICAGO, IL
purplePTSD.com

The Vikings 2023 Opponents Are Officially Set

Detroit Lions (9-8) Green Bay Packers (8-9) Kansas City Chiefs (14-3) Los Angeles Chargers (10-7) New Orleans Saints (7-10) San Francisco 49ers (13-4) Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-9) Road Opponents. Atlanta Falcons (7-10) Carolina Panthers (7-10) Chicago Bears (3-14) Cincinnati Bengals (12-5) Denver Broncos (5-12) Detroit Lions (9-8) Green Bay Packers...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

purplePTSD.com

Minneapolis, MN
purplePTSD.com is, along with its partner VikingsTerritory.com, part of the largest local and independent Minnesota Vikings news/opinion/content source in the game!

 https://purplePTSD.com

