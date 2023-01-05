The Vikings/Bears game presents us with a bit of an odd matchup. Some of you have probably heard about the conundrum of when an immovable object meets an unstoppable force. It’s a scenario that presents some challenges: which side wins? Well, I’ve got a buddy who slightly alters the saying when the situation calls for it, wondering about when a movable object meets a stoppable force. The pithy rephrasing might apply to what we’ll see in tomorrow’s game.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO