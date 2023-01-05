Read full article on original website
Former Vikings Star Heads to Dallas for Playoffs
Earlier this week, the Buffalo Bills released former Vikings All-Pro CB Xavier Rhodes after playing him in just two games this season. In his place, they signed S Jared Mayden. Now, about three days later, the Dallas Cowboys snagged the former Vikings star by signing him to their practice squad just before the playoffs get started.
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Packers’ Quay Walker Explains Actions in Tunnel After Ejection
The Green Bay linebacker was seen crying when walking back to the locker room after he was ejected.
Five Vikings to Keep an Eye on in Week 18
Week 18 is the final game of the regular season for the Minnesota Vikings, and throughout the game, it is likely that we’ll see a number of backup players rotate into the game. Here are five Vikings to keep an eye on in their final game before the playoffs.
A Number of Starters Are Inactive for the Vikings in Week 18
Head coach Kevin O’Connell stated earlier in the week that the Minnesota Vikings would be playing their starters to begin Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears, but ahead of the game, they announced that a number of starters would be inactive for Week 18. Here’s the full list of inactives for the Vikings:
Lions Announce Roster Moves ahead of Packers Game
Lions announce practice-squad elevations.
NFC North Round-Up: Week 18 Includes Some Spoiled Cheese
The 2022 NFL regular season has officially come to an end, and it concluded with a matchup between two NFC North rivals, the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers. While the Lions turned the Packers into spoiled cheese, earlier in the day, the Minnesota Vikings faced off with the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Here’s how all the action went down in the final week of the regular season.
What channel is Chiefs vs. Raiders on today? Time, TV schedule for NFL Saturday game
The Chiefs still have something to play for entering Week 18. With 13 wins and hitting their stride at just the right time, they enter their final game of the regular season with an opportunity to give themselves the No. 1 seed in the AFC. The cancellation of the Bills-Bengals...
The No. 3 Seed Vikings Will Play Host to the No. 6 Seed Giants
After the Minnesota Vikings defeated the Chicago Bears by a score of 29-13 on Sunday afternoon, there was a glimmer of hope that Minnesota might land the No. 2 seed if David Blough and the Arizona Cardinals could pull off a little bit of magic against the San Francisco 49ers.
A Movable Object Meets a Stoppable Force in The Vikings/Bears Game in Week 18
The Vikings/Bears game presents us with a bit of an odd matchup. Some of you have probably heard about the conundrum of when an immovable object meets an unstoppable force. It’s a scenario that presents some challenges: which side wins? Well, I’ve got a buddy who slightly alters the saying when the situation calls for it, wondering about when a movable object meets a stoppable force. The pithy rephrasing might apply to what we’ll see in tomorrow’s game.
The Vikings 2023 Opponents Are Officially Set
Detroit Lions (9-8) Green Bay Packers (8-9) Kansas City Chiefs (14-3) Los Angeles Chargers (10-7) New Orleans Saints (7-10) San Francisco 49ers (13-4) Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-9) Road Opponents. Atlanta Falcons (7-10) Carolina Panthers (7-10) Chicago Bears (3-14) Cincinnati Bengals (12-5) Denver Broncos (5-12) Detroit Lions (9-8) Green Bay Packers...
