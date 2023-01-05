Read full article on original website
WHNT-TV
2 Charged With Murder in Fatal Shooting at Event Center
The Madison County Sheriff’s Office told News 19 that 11 people were shot at a party at Legacy Events over the weekend, and two of them have died. 2 Charged With Murder in Fatal Shooting at Event …. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office told News 19 that 11 people...
WAFF
Victim identified, suspect wanted in fatal Huntsville shooting
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department has identified the victim of a fatal shooting that happened on Sunday night. Officials with the Huntsville Police Department say that officers responded to a reported shooting in the 3800 block of Newson Road around 10:20 p.m. Sunday night. Upon arrival on...
WAFF
Former Rainsville police officer turns herself in on DUI charge
RAINSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A former Rainsville Police Department officer turned herself in on Jan. 7 after she was charged for driving under the influence. A spokesperson for the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Mercedes Rugart had warrants out from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency stemming from a DUI incident, and that she turned herself in on Saturday.
Huntsville Police Department identifies victim in Newson road shooting
A death investigation is underway after a shooting on Newson Road in Huntsville.
One shot to death in Huntsville, no information on suspect
Huntsville police say one person was shot to death in an incident Sunday night. Officers were called to a shooting in the 3800 block of Newson Road at 10:19 p.m., Sgt. Rosalind White said. They found one person dead at the scene. The victim’s identity has not yet been released....
WAFF
More than 100 criminal cases on the docket in Madison County
According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Ashton Elliot, 20, and DeMarcus Thompson, 19, were arrested and charged with two counts of felony reckless murder. Two dead, multiple injured in Madison County shooting. Updated: 5 hours ago. At least two are dead and many people are injured following a...
WAFF
Two dead, multiple injured in Madison County shooting
According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Ashton Elliot, 20, and DeMarcus Thompson, 19, were arrested and charged with two counts of felony reckless murder. More than 100 criminal cases on the docket in Madison County. Updated: 6 hours ago. With the large number of cases going through the...
WAAY-TV
UPDATE: Huntsville Police identify victim of fatal Sunday shooting
Huntsville Police have identified the victim of a fatal Sunday night shooting as 32-year-old Carrillo Hernandez. Police are still looking for the person responsible for Hernandez's death. Investigators were called to Newson Road and Drake Avenue about 10:20 p.m. Sunday. Police said Hernandez was found dead at the scene of...
alreporter.com
Incarcerated man found dead in apparent Limestone prison homicide
The Alabama Department of Corrections has confirmed the death of an incarcerated man at Limestone County Correctional facility, according to a statement provided on Friday. Ariene Kimbrough, a 35-year-old incarcerated man at the Limestone County facility, was the victim of an apparent “inmate-on-inmate” assault, according to a spokesperson for the department. Kimbrough was discovered in his cell on Jan. 4.
WAFF
Madison County Sheriff provides update on Sunday morning shooting
With the large number of cases going through the Madison County courts, more jurors are needed. At least two are dead and many people are injured following a shooting in Huntsville early Sunday morning. Clearing the court backlog in Madison County. Updated: 7 hours ago. Officials are only expecting to...
WAFF
“We are hurt”: Families of victims speak on Huntsville mass shooting
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two families are facing unimaginable pain after losing their loved ones to senseless gun violence. A mass shooting occurred at a strip mall near Mastin Drive on Highway 72 around 12:30 a.m. Sunday. According to Madison County Sheriff Brent Patterson, two people were killed in the...
Lauderdale County business owner wanted in connection to construction fraud investigations
Authorities are searching for a business owner in connection to an investigation into multiple construction fraud complaints.
wrbl.com
MCSO: 2 dead, several injured after shooting at Huntsville ‘strip mall’
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Two people were killed and several others were injured after a shooting in Huntsville early Sunday morning. According to a Facebook post by Madison County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO), deputies responded to a call around 12:30 a.m. at a “strip mall” establishment off Mastin Drive and Highway 72, between Ryland Pike and Jordan Road.
WAFF
Alabama A&M releases statement after student was murdered off-campus
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two people were arrested after a shooting left two people dead in Huntsville early Sunday morning. According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Ashton Elliot, 20, and DeMarcus Thompson, 19, were arrested and charged with two counts of felony reckless murder. The shooting occurred at...
WAFF
2 people arrested for involvement in Huntsville shooting, 3 people still in critical condition
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two people were arrested after a shooting left two people dead in Huntsville early Sunday morning. According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Ashton Elliot, 20, and DeMarcus Thompson, 19, were arrested and charged with two counts of felony reckless murder. The shooting occurred at...
WAFF
Fatal shooting in Huntsville
Funeral for Andrew Gilliam held at Roselawn Funeral Home in Decatur. Gilliam's life was tragically cut short when he was shot and killed in the middle of the night Wednesday at Sunlake at Edgewood apartments in Huntsville. Family, friends of Antonio Robinson hold candle light vigil. Updated: Jan. 6, 2023...
Albertville Police say no threat after school rumors
The Albertville Police Department (APD) says there is no threat after rumors of a threat to Albertville Middle School.
WAAY-TV
Witness recalls deadly Sunday morning shooting at Madison County strip mall
A Huntsville resident who witnessed the shooting scene at a Mastin Drive strip mall in describes what she saw. Jennifer Vice says she was returning home about 1:40 a.m. Sunday and that's when she saw the heavy police presence which she says lit the sky up. Vice described the devastation of that scene.
Athens family turns loss into lesson on domestic violence
A week after she was shot and killed during a domestic dispute, Alexis Garth's family is using their loss as a lesson about the dangers of domestic violence.
Apparent gun battle at Alabama strip mall leaves two women dead, numerous victims injured, deputies report
Two people were shot and killed early Sunday in an Alabama strip mall, police said. Madison County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called at approximately 12:30 a.m. through 911 to a call of shots fired near 198 Mastin Drive and U.S. 71. Officers who arrived found two a scene of...
