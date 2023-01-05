ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

WHNT-TV

2 Charged With Murder in Fatal Shooting at Event Center

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office told News 19 that 11 people were shot at a party at Legacy Events over the weekend, and two of them have died. 2 Charged With Murder in Fatal Shooting at Event …. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office told News 19 that 11 people...
MADISON COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Victim identified, suspect wanted in fatal Huntsville shooting

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department has identified the victim of a fatal shooting that happened on Sunday night. Officials with the Huntsville Police Department say that officers responded to a reported shooting in the 3800 block of Newson Road around 10:20 p.m. Sunday night. Upon arrival on...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Former Rainsville police officer turns herself in on DUI charge

RAINSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A former Rainsville Police Department officer turned herself in on Jan. 7 after she was charged for driving under the influence. A spokesperson for the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Mercedes Rugart had warrants out from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency stemming from a DUI incident, and that she turned herself in on Saturday.
RAINSVILLE, AL
WAFF

More than 100 criminal cases on the docket in Madison County

According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Ashton Elliot, 20, and DeMarcus Thompson, 19, were arrested and charged with two counts of felony reckless murder. Two dead, multiple injured in Madison County shooting. Updated: 5 hours ago. At least two are dead and many people are injured following a...
MADISON COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Two dead, multiple injured in Madison County shooting

According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Ashton Elliot, 20, and DeMarcus Thompson, 19, were arrested and charged with two counts of felony reckless murder. More than 100 criminal cases on the docket in Madison County. Updated: 6 hours ago. With the large number of cases going through the...
MADISON COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

UPDATE: Huntsville Police identify victim of fatal Sunday shooting

Huntsville Police have identified the victim of a fatal Sunday night shooting as 32-year-old Carrillo Hernandez. Police are still looking for the person responsible for Hernandez's death. Investigators were called to Newson Road and Drake Avenue about 10:20 p.m. Sunday. Police said Hernandez was found dead at the scene of...
alreporter.com

Incarcerated man found dead in apparent Limestone prison homicide

The Alabama Department of Corrections has confirmed the death of an incarcerated man at Limestone County Correctional facility, according to a statement provided on Friday. Ariene Kimbrough, a 35-year-old incarcerated man at the Limestone County facility, was the victim of an apparent “inmate-on-inmate” assault, according to a spokesperson for the department. Kimbrough was discovered in his cell on Jan. 4.
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Madison County Sheriff provides update on Sunday morning shooting

With the large number of cases going through the Madison County courts, more jurors are needed. At least two are dead and many people are injured following a shooting in Huntsville early Sunday morning. Clearing the court backlog in Madison County. Updated: 7 hours ago. Officials are only expecting to...
MADISON COUNTY, AL
wrbl.com

MCSO: 2 dead, several injured after shooting at Huntsville ‘strip mall’

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Two people were killed and several others were injured after a shooting in Huntsville early Sunday morning. According to a Facebook post by Madison County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO), deputies responded to a call around 12:30 a.m. at a “strip mall” establishment off Mastin Drive and Highway 72, between Ryland Pike and Jordan Road.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Alabama A&M releases statement after student was murdered off-campus

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two people were arrested after a shooting left two people dead in Huntsville early Sunday morning. According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Ashton Elliot, 20, and DeMarcus Thompson, 19, were arrested and charged with two counts of felony reckless murder. The shooting occurred at...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Fatal shooting in Huntsville

Funeral for Andrew Gilliam held at Roselawn Funeral Home in Decatur. Gilliam's life was tragically cut short when he was shot and killed in the middle of the night Wednesday at Sunlake at Edgewood apartments in Huntsville. Family, friends of Antonio Robinson hold candle light vigil. Updated: Jan. 6, 2023...
HUNTSVILLE, AL

