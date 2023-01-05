ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man Buys $2 Photograph Worth $5 Million From California Thrift Shop

You might have heard the saying "a picture is worth a thousand words," but what about $5 million? Randy Guijarro walked into a secondhand store in Fresno with no idea that he would be walking out a potential millionaire. According to The Sun, Guijarro purchased three old photographs from the store and one just happened to be worth $5 million.
Pregnant woman fatally shot in Amazon warehouse parking lot

Police are investigating the Jan. 8 death of a pregnant woman who was shot inside of a vehicle in an Amazon Fulfillment Center parking lot in Lakeville, Minnesota. She was pronounced dead at a local hospital that evening. Staff at the Hennepin County Medical Center delivered the baby later that...
