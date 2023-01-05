Read full article on original website
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County Office of Animal Services Warns That Canine Influenza Is Being Found in the County and Around the Washington Region
Per Montgomery County: Cases of canine influenza virus have been reported by a number of veterinary practices in Montgomery County and in other localities within the Washington Region. The Montgomery County Office of Animal Services (OAS) wants dog owners to be aware, and take precautions, regarding the respiratory disease that is caused by a specific strain of the Type A influenza virus and is highly contagious.
D.C. Is Ending Hotel Shelter For Residents Who Are Homeless And Medically Vulnerable
D.C. will stop housing homeless and medically vulnerable residents in hotel rooms, the city’s Department of Human Services announced Friday. The city launched the “Pandemic Emergency Program for Medically Vulnerable Residents” in April 2020, hoping to protect individuals who are at the highest risk of severe illness from COVID-19. Some residents who moved into hotel rooms called the program “a dream come true” and their advocates have credited the program for contributing to the 2021 drop in deaths among people experiencing homelessness.
globalconstructionreview.com
Ferrovial cuts ribbon on $3.6bn toll road in Virginia
Spanish infrastructure group Ferrovial opened the 36km I-66 Managed Lanes toll road in Virginia at the end of November, completing one of the biggest public-private partnership (PPP) road projects in the US this century. Representing an investment of $3.6bn, the I-66 runs between Route 29 near Gainesville to the Capital...
fox5dc.com
Montgomery County offering free fitness passes at recreation centers
Montgomery County officials want to help resident gets fit in the new year by offering free fitness passes at various recreation centers. FOX 5's Ayesha Khan explains.
police1.com
Photos: Md. troopers raise money, donate presents to kids after parents die in crash
BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — Maryland State Police troopers Matthew Hughes and Samuel Rogers were determined to make the holiday season a little brighter for three children who recently lost their parents. According to a Maryland State Police Facebook post, the two troopers raised nearly $5,000 in two weeks to...
mocoshow.com
Shark Tank Featured ‘Cousins Maine Lobster’ Announces DMV Expansion
Cousins Maine Lobster, a food truck concept and provider of Maine lobster rolls, has announced an expansion into Maryland, Virginia and Washington, D.C, bringing six food trucks to the region over the next 18 months. Cousins Maine Lobster appeared in Shark Tank over a decade ago to help launch expansion and began franchising in 2014. The deal marks their first multi-unit franchise sale.
Virginia man dealt fatal fentanyl dose to Prince William 14-year-old
A Virginia man pleaded guilty on January 5 to dealing a fatal dose of fentanyl to a Woodbridge teen, who died of an overdose in April.
Deadline to apply for Montgomery County rent relief program is next week
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — If you live in Montgomery County and are struggling to pay your rent because of the pandemic, you have one more week to apply for the rental relief program. The county still has about $17.5 million to distribute from the $40 million total they received this last round […]
Husband of missing DC real estate executive appears in court, pleads not guilty to misleading investigation
QUINCY, Mass. (DC News Now) – The husband of a missing real estate executive who works in Washington, D.C. appeared in court in Masssachusetts Monday after police arrested him for obstructing their investigation into his wife’s disappearance. Ana Walshe, 39, has been missing since New Year’s Day. Police arrested her husband, Brian Walshe, 46, on […]
restonnow.com
Morning Notes
TikTok Video of Fake Fairfax Bus Sign Goes Viral — “The City of Fairfax does not want you to run over jaywalking pedestrians in order to teach them a lesson…A video posted to TikTok by the user @hamandgreenpepperomelette shows the back of a Fairfax City CUE bus with a bogus sign that reads: ‘Don’t stop for pedestrians if they jaywalk. Let them learn a lesson.'” [Patch]
restonnow.com
Developer duo pitch more housing on Rock Hill Road in Herndon
The development team behind four parcels of land on Rock Hill Road in Herndon want to see. on the nearly 24-acre site near the Innovation Center Metro station. DWC Holdings and Origami RE Growth GP have filed a Site-Specific Plan Amendment (SSPA) — an ongoing process for exploring changes to Fairfax County’s comprehensive plan — to increase the amount of housing on the site.
WJLA
More Fairfax Co. schools didn't notify students of national merit recognition: Officials
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — In emails obtained by 7News, principals at two Fairfax County high schools acknowledged students were not notified by the school district that they received National Merit recognition. “As part of our own internal investigation and review of our own practices, it has come to...
2 more Fairfax Co. high schools apologize for not sending merit award notifications
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Principals at two Fairfax County high schools sent out emails apologizing for not sharing information about National Merit Awards information with students. The principals at Westfield High School and Langley High School sent emails apologizing to families over the weekend. In both emails, Westfield Principal...
Inside Nova
Capital Beltway closed for hours as tractor-trailer burned
A truck driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries Sunday after his tractor-trailer caught fire on Interstate 495 in Fairfax, closing southbound lanes for hours. The driver crashed near Exit 44 at Georgetown Pike about 1:06 p.m., causing the tractor-trailer to catch fire, said Virginia State Police spokeswoman Corinne Geller. The driver was...
Senior Alert: Missing Woodbridge woman found safe
A missing 82-year-old Woodbridge woman who prompted a Senior Alert has been found safe, according to authorties.
Lucky residents to receive $12,000 in guaranteed income pilot program
Here is a terrific way to start the new year: the city of Alexandria, Virginia, is notifying 170 lucky residents that they will be receiving $500 a month for 24 months, no strings attached.
mocoshow.com
Governor Hogan Announces Appointment Bernice Mireku-North to Represent Legislative District 14 in the House of Delegates
Governor Larry Hogan announced the appointment of Bernice Mireku-North—a former assistant state’s attorney in Anne Arundel County—to represent Legislative District 14 in the House of Delegates. This appointment will be effective January 11, 2023, the date that the 445th session of the Maryland General Assembly convenes. Mireku-North succeeds Del. Eric Luedtke, the incoming Chief Legislative Officer for Governor-Elect Wes Moore.
governing.com
Commuter Ridership Is Disappearing. Can Mass Transit Adapt?
The trend toward working from home upended commuter patterns in Washington, D.C., and other cities with a large number of professional office workers. The change — precipitated by the COVID-19 pandemic — has had significant impacts on transit ridership, a move that could force agencies to reimagine their service delivery models.
WJLA
It's been 27 years since the Blizzard of '96 crippled the DC area with snow
WASHINGTON (7News) — Twenty-seven years ago, one of the worst winter storms to ever hit the Washington, D.C. area dumped up to 30 inches of snow from the mountains to the bay. The Blizzard of '96 ranks as the sixth heaviest snowfall on record at Reagan National and third...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Waldorf, MD
Waldorf is an unincorporated community in Maryland under Charles County, just a few miles from Washington, D.C. Known as a suburb, Waldorf isn’t particularly a tourist hotspot, but there are a couple of interesting and free places you can check out here if you’re passing by the community.
