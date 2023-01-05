ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax County, VA

Comments / 1

Related
mocoshow.com

Montgomery County Office of Animal Services Warns That Canine Influenza Is Being Found in the County and Around the Washington Region

Per Montgomery County: Cases of canine influenza virus have been reported by a number of veterinary practices in Montgomery County and in other localities within the Washington Region. The Montgomery County Office of Animal Services (OAS) wants dog owners to be aware, and take precautions, regarding the respiratory disease that is caused by a specific strain of the Type A influenza virus and is highly contagious.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
DCist

D.C. Is Ending Hotel Shelter For Residents Who Are Homeless And Medically Vulnerable

D.C. will stop housing homeless and medically vulnerable residents in hotel rooms, the city’s Department of Human Services announced Friday. The city launched the “Pandemic Emergency Program for Medically Vulnerable Residents” in April 2020, hoping to protect individuals who are at the highest risk of severe illness from COVID-19. Some residents who moved into hotel rooms called the program “a dream come true” and their advocates have credited the program for contributing to the 2021 drop in deaths among people experiencing homelessness.
WASHINGTON, DC
globalconstructionreview.com

Ferrovial cuts ribbon on $3.6bn toll road in Virginia

Spanish infrastructure group Ferrovial opened the 36km I-66 Managed Lanes toll road in Virginia at the end of November, completing one of the biggest public-private partnership (PPP) road projects in the US this century. Representing an investment of $3.6bn, the I-66 runs between Route 29 near Gainesville to the Capital...
VIRGINIA STATE
mocoshow.com

Shark Tank Featured ‘Cousins Maine Lobster’ Announces DMV Expansion

Cousins Maine Lobster, a food truck concept and provider of Maine lobster rolls, has announced an expansion into Maryland, Virginia and Washington, D.C, bringing six food trucks to the region over the next 18 months. Cousins Maine Lobster appeared in Shark Tank over a decade ago to help launch expansion and began franchising in 2014. The deal marks their first multi-unit franchise sale.
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

Husband of missing DC real estate executive appears in court, pleads not guilty to misleading investigation

QUINCY, Mass. (DC News Now) – The husband of a missing real estate executive who works in Washington, D.C. appeared in court in Masssachusetts Monday after police arrested him for obstructing their investigation into his wife’s disappearance. Ana Walshe, 39, has been missing since New Year’s Day. Police arrested her husband, Brian Walshe, 46, on […]
WASHINGTON, DC
restonnow.com

Morning Notes

TikTok Video of Fake Fairfax Bus Sign Goes Viral — “The City of Fairfax does not want you to run over jaywalking pedestrians in order to teach them a lesson…A video posted to TikTok by the user @hamandgreenpepperomelette shows the back of a Fairfax City CUE bus with a bogus sign that reads: ‘Don’t stop for pedestrians if they jaywalk. Let them learn a lesson.'” [Patch]
FAIRFAX, VA
restonnow.com

Developer duo pitch more housing on Rock Hill Road in Herndon

The development team behind four parcels of land on Rock Hill Road in Herndon want to see. on the nearly 24-acre site near the Innovation Center Metro station. DWC Holdings and Origami RE Growth GP have filed a Site-Specific Plan Amendment (SSPA) — an ongoing process for exploring changes to Fairfax County’s comprehensive plan — to increase the amount of housing on the site.
HERNDON, VA
Inside Nova

Capital Beltway closed for hours as tractor-trailer burned

A truck driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries Sunday after his tractor-trailer caught fire on Interstate 495 in Fairfax, closing southbound lanes for hours. The driver crashed near Exit 44 at Georgetown Pike about 1:06 p.m., causing the tractor-trailer to catch fire, said Virginia State Police spokeswoman Corinne Geller. The driver was...
FAIRFAX, VA
mocoshow.com

Governor Hogan Announces Appointment Bernice Mireku-North to Represent Legislative District 14 in the House of Delegates

Governor Larry Hogan announced the appointment of Bernice Mireku-North—a former assistant state’s attorney in Anne Arundel County—to represent Legislative District 14 in the House of Delegates. This appointment will be effective January 11, 2023, the date that the 445th session of the Maryland General Assembly convenes. Mireku-North succeeds Del. Eric Luedtke, the incoming Chief Legislative Officer for Governor-Elect Wes Moore.
MARYLAND STATE
governing.com

Commuter Ridership Is Disappearing. Can Mass Transit Adapt?

The trend toward working from home upended commuter patterns in Washington, D.C., and other cities with a large number of professional office workers. The change — precipitated by the COVID-19 pandemic — has had significant impacts on transit ridership, a move that could force agencies to reimagine their service delivery models.
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Waldorf, MD

Waldorf is an unincorporated community in Maryland under Charles County, just a few miles from Washington, D.C. Known as a suburb, Waldorf isn’t particularly a tourist hotspot, but there are a couple of interesting and free places you can check out here if you’re passing by the community.
WALDORF, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy