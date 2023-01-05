Read full article on original website
MMAmania.com
Watch ‘Davis vs. Garcia’ Showtime PPV ‘Prelims’ undercard stream | Video
One of boxing’s most vicious knockout artists will be back in action later tonight (Sat., Jan. 7, 2023) live on Showtime pay-per-view (PPV) from inside Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., as Gervonta Davis (27-0, 25 KO) lays his WBA lightweight title on the line against Hector Garcia (16-0, 10 KO).
ONE Championship fighter Victoria Lee has died at the tender age of 18
ONE Championship fighter Victoria Lee has died at the tender age of 18. Victoria, the sibling of current ONE Championship titleholders Angela and Christian Lee, passed away on December 26, 2022, according to a recent post by her sister. The cause of her death has not been revealed at this...
Gervonta Davis scores TKO as Hector Luis Garcia quites before 9th
Gervonta Davis rocked Hector Luis Garcia with a hard left hand at the end of Round 8 and earned a TKO victory when Garcia couldn't come out for the ninth.
Dustin Poirier reacts to Dana White slapping his wife on NYE: “You should never put your hands on a woman”
Lightweight contender Dustin Poirier has weighed in on the viral video of UFC President Dana White slapping his wife on NYE. It was this past New Year’s Eve, when an argument occurred between Dana White and his wife Anne at a nightclub in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Anne proceeded to hit Dana and he promptly struck her back. A video of the altercation was released by TMZ on January 2nd.
Boxing Scene
Gervonta Davis Stops Hector Luis Garcia After Eight Rounds
WASHINGTON – Hector Luis Garcia gave Gervonta Davis a difficult fight Saturday night until the southpaw’s power changed Garcia’s mind about continuing in the ninth round. Baltimore’s Davis drilled Garcia with a left hand that hurt the previously unbeaten 130-pound champion badly late in the eighth round....
Jeopardy! fans speechless as 13-day champ Ray Lalonde suffers devastating loss after tense face-off during final round
JEOPARDY! super-champion Ray LaLonde has been upstaged on Tuesday after 13 wins and $386,000 total. Viewers were sad to see him go, but had to applaud the tensest final round in memory. The returning champ faced Lloyd Sy, a graduate student in literature originally from Rockford, Illinois, and Claire Theoret,...
ringsidenews.com
Ex-WWE Superstar Says John Cena Could Cover His Hair Loss If He Wants To
John Cena is a 16-time World Champion and for many fans, he is the true GOAT of professional wrestling. His love for the industry is without question and Cena never fails to make every match he is in feel like a huge deal. Cena finally came back during last week’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown, where he had a solid tag team match against The Bloodline. Fas noticed how he had a bald spot during the match and felt bad for him. That being said, an ex-WWE star believes Cena could cover his hair if he wants to.
ringsidenews.com
Paige VanZant Gives Fans Something For Free With Cheeky White Swimsuit Photo Drop
Paige VanZant has worked hard to make a whole brand for herself, as she has become a huge name in general now. Her time in the UFC world has certainly helped open avenues for VanZant. She also loves flaunting herself and it seems she did so once again recently. The...
Boxing Scene
Hector Luis Garcia: I Didn’t Know Where I Was When He Hit Me With That Shot
Washington - In a battle for the WBA "regular" lightweight title, Gervonta Davis (28-0, 26 KOs) stopped previously undefeated Hector Luis Garcia (16-1, 10 KOs) in eight rounds, when Garcia did not come out for the ninth. After the fight, Garcia indicated that he was unable to see from his...
Booker T Says He Always Preached To Big E To Stop Jumping Through The Ropes
On the March 11, 2022 episode of WWE SmackDown, Big E suffered a neck injury when he landed on his head following a belly-to-belly suplex from Ridge Holland. Big E fractured his C1 vertebrae and C6 vertebrae, but didn't suffer any ligament or spinal cord damage. Big E won't know...
Jamie Foxx salutes D.L. Hughley for accusing the media of providing Dana White with “White Privilege”
Jamie Foxx is saluting fellow American actor D.L. Hughley for accusing the media of providing UFC President Dana White with “White Privilege”. White made headlines for all the wrong reasons on January 2nd after a video of him slapping his wife at a New Year’s Eve party in Mexico went viral on TMZ.
Jon Jones teases imminent UFC return after dramatic heavyweight transformation with Francis Ngannou fight in the works
JON JONES has hinted his long-awaited return to the octagon is right around the corner. The former long-reigning light-heavyweight champion hasn't set foot inside the cage in nearly THREE YEARS due to the pandemic and a public pay spat with the UFC brass. SunSport revealed last year that negotiations over...
Popculture
Victoria Lee Dead at 18: MMA Fighter's Family Confirms Her Passing
Victoria Lee, a rising mixed martial arts star, has died. She was 18. Lee died on the day after Christmas, her family announced on Jan. 7. Lee was a high school state wrestling champion in Hawaii and competed in the ONE Championship promotion. Lee's sister, One Championship atomweight world champion...
Henry Cejudo “beats Aljamain and destroys Sean O’Malley” according to UFC veteran Matt Brown
Henry Cejudo will defeat Aljamain Sterling and dismantle Sean O’Malley if UFC veteran Matt Brown’s prediction comes true. Sterling, the reigning UFC Bantamweight Champion, has said that a showdown with Cejudo is likely to take place in March. Cejudo’s manager told MMAFighting that the bout was a done deal.
Sean O’Malley trolls Bryce Mitchell after ‘Thug Nasty’ explains why he fought with the flu at UFC 282
Sean O’Malley has trolled Bryce Mitchell after ‘Thug Nasty’ explained his decision to fight with the flu at UFC 282. Mitchell (15-1 MMA) squared off with Ilia Topuria (13-0 MMA) on the main card of last month’s UFC 282 pay-per-view event in Las Vegas. The result was a second-round submission defeat for ‘Thug Nasty’, as he was forced to tapout due to an arm-triangle choke.
Report: LPGA star and world No. 6 Brooke Henderson to sign equipment deal with TaylorMade
Brooke Henderson had a great year in 2022. She first captured the ShopRite LPGA Classic then claimed her second career major championship at the Amundi Evian. Despite the great results, a change is coming for the sixth-ranked player in the world. According to SCOREGolf (the self-proclaimed voice of Canadian golf),...
MMA legend Jose Aldo expected to make pro boxing debut on February 10
It looks like Jose Aldo will be stepping inside the boxing ring sooner than anticipated. At first, it appeared Aldo would be putting on the boxing gloves in March. Anatoliy Sulyanov, the founder of Hardcore Boxing, claimed that Aldo was highly likely for one of its events in Dubai. “On...
MMAmania.com
Did Khabib Nurmagomedov just leave MMA for good? - ‘I hope my decision is only for the best’
Khabib Nurmagomedov could be on his way out of professional mixed martial arts (MMA) as the new year gets underway. While Nurmagomedov officially retired from Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) a few years back following his final lightweight title defense over Justin Gaethje in Abu Dhabi the undefeated legend has been coaching and helping his teammates bring their games to the next level. In fact, Khabib was one of the most successful coaches in MMA in 2022.
Bryce Mitchell claps back at Sean O’Malley following his recent troll job: “Your making it real personal. Talking about my family and money”
UFC featherweight contender Bryce Mitchell is seemingly unhappy with Sean O’Malley. ‘Thug Nasty’ is fresh off his return at UFC 282 against Ilia Topuria last month. Heading into the contest, Mitchell was riding a 15-fight winning streak, having recently defeated Edson Barboza that March. However, he would suffer his first career defeat to ‘El Matador’ that night in Las Vegas.
MMA Fighting
Francisco Trinaldo ‘a bit offended’ by UFC release, likes the idea of PFL tourney next
Francisco Trinaldo’s 10-year run in the UFC came to an end this month once the company decided not to re-sign the 44-year-old veteran, who was the last remaining member of TUF Brazil 1 still on the roster. “Massaranduba” has mixed feelings on the news. Trinaldo revealed to...
