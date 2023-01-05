ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dustin Poirier reacts to Dana White slapping his wife on NYE: “You should never put your hands on a woman”

Lightweight contender Dustin Poirier has weighed in on the viral video of UFC President Dana White slapping his wife on NYE. It was this past New Year’s Eve, when an argument occurred between Dana White and his wife Anne at a nightclub in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Anne proceeded to hit Dana and he promptly struck her back. A video of the altercation was released by TMZ on January 2nd.
Gervonta Davis Stops Hector Luis Garcia After Eight Rounds

WASHINGTON – Hector Luis Garcia gave Gervonta Davis a difficult fight Saturday night until the southpaw’s power changed Garcia’s mind about continuing in the ninth round. Baltimore’s Davis drilled Garcia with a left hand that hurt the previously unbeaten 130-pound champion badly late in the eighth round....
BALTIMORE, MD
Ex-WWE Superstar Says John Cena Could Cover His Hair Loss If He Wants To

John Cena is a 16-time World Champion and for many fans, he is the true GOAT of professional wrestling. His love for the industry is without question and Cena never fails to make every match he is in feel like a huge deal. Cena finally came back during last week’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown, where he had a solid tag team match against The Bloodline. Fas noticed how he had a bald spot during the match and felt bad for him. That being said, an ex-WWE star believes Cena could cover his hair if he wants to.
Victoria Lee Dead at 18: MMA Fighter's Family Confirms Her Passing

Victoria Lee, a rising mixed martial arts star, has died. She was 18. Lee died on the day after Christmas, her family announced on Jan. 7. Lee was a high school state wrestling champion in Hawaii and competed in the ONE Championship promotion. Lee's sister, One Championship atomweight world champion...
KANEOHE, HI
Sean O’Malley trolls Bryce Mitchell after ‘Thug Nasty’ explains why he fought with the flu at UFC 282

Sean O’Malley has trolled Bryce Mitchell after ‘Thug Nasty’ explained his decision to fight with the flu at UFC 282. Mitchell (15-1 MMA) squared off with Ilia Topuria (13-0 MMA) on the main card of last month’s UFC 282 pay-per-view event in Las Vegas. The result was a second-round submission defeat for ‘Thug Nasty’, as he was forced to tapout due to an arm-triangle choke.
Did Khabib Nurmagomedov just leave MMA for good? - ‘I hope my decision is only for the best’

Khabib Nurmagomedov could be on his way out of professional mixed martial arts (MMA) as the new year gets underway. While Nurmagomedov officially retired from Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) a few years back following his final lightweight title defense over Justin Gaethje in Abu Dhabi the undefeated legend has been coaching and helping his teammates bring their games to the next level. In fact, Khabib was one of the most successful coaches in MMA in 2022.
Bryce Mitchell claps back at Sean O’Malley following his recent troll job: “Your making it real personal. Talking about my family and money”

UFC featherweight contender Bryce Mitchell is seemingly unhappy with Sean O’Malley. ‘Thug Nasty’ is fresh off his return at UFC 282 against Ilia Topuria last month. Heading into the contest, Mitchell was riding a 15-fight winning streak, having recently defeated Edson Barboza that March. However, he would suffer his first career defeat to ‘El Matador’ that night in Las Vegas.
ARKANSAS STATE
Hilo, HI
