KIMT
Rochester man, 21, arrested for attempting to force way into homes before he was tased by police
ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 21-year-old man who tried to force his way into two homes was arrested Friday afternoon after he was tased. The situation began at 3:24 p.m. in the 100 block of 10th st. NW. when Terry Moon, of Rochester, was banging on a female’s door before police were called. Moon was located on N. Broadway Ave. and was told he was under arrest before he pulled a glass bottle from his pocket and told the officer to wait for backup.
KIMT
Police: Rochester man threatens to kill woman before pointing replica gun at officers
ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 61-year-old man who allegedly threatened to kill a woman was arrested Sunday after he pointed a replica gun at officers as they entered an apartment. Police said it happened at 3:24 p.m. in the 1400 block of 10th Ave. NE. when a man was heard telling a woman, “I’m going to kill you.”
KIMT
Nora Springs man pleads not guilty to gun shots and death threats
CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A North Iowa man accused of shooting at and threatening another man is pleading not guilty. Robert Dean Fulk, 34 of Nora Springs, is charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon, first-degree harassment, and going armed with intent. Court documents state Fulk fired at least...
KAAL-TV
Austin man arrested for allegedly threatening man at country club with knife, spitting vomit onto police officer
(ABC 6 News) – An Austin man was arrested and arraigned in Dodge County after an alleged incident at the Oaks Country Club in Hayfield. According to court documents, a Dodge County sheriff’s deputy was dispatched to the country club Sunday, Jan. 8 after multiple calls claiming a man was threatening another man with a knife.
Wanted Rochester Man Arrested After Foot Chase With Police
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester Police officers chased down and apprehended a Rochester man with an active arrest warrant over the weekend. Captain Casey Moilanen said a resident in the 100 block of 10th St. Northwest called police shortly before 3:30 p.m. Friday to report a man was banging on the door of her residence and attempting to break into her home.
kwayradio.com
Woman Arrested for Selling Stolen Vehicle
A former Charles City woman has been arrested for allegedly selling a stolen vehicle, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 42 year old Caneysha Boldon is accused of selling a 2005 Ford Taurus to another person for $500 on November 7th. Just two days prior to that the car had been reported stolen in Waterloo. Boldon is accused of forging signatures in order to transfer the vehicle’s title as part of the sale. She has been charged with Forgery and second degree Theft. Boldon is also awaiting trial for Operating a Vehicle Without Owner’s Consent and Driving While Suspended after she was found behind the wheel of a stolen Ford Focus on November 15th.
KIMT
Austin man sentenced for drug possession and starting a hotel fire
AUSTIN, Minn. – Starting a fire at the Days In in Austin and selling drugs results in no more time behind bars for a Mower County man. Jesus Manuel Camacho, 46 of Austin, pleaded guilty to second-degree arson and second-degree drug possession in September 2022. Austin police say Camacho sold 27.07 grams of meth to a confidential informant of law enforcement on October 7, 2020. He was then arrested for setting fire to a cardboard box in a hallway of the Days Inn on November 6, 2021. The fire set off the hotel’s sprinkler system.
Search Continues for Weapon Used in Rochester Murder Case
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Investigators with the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office are continuing their search for the weapon suspected of being used in the death of 41-year-old Kimberly Robinson of Rochester. Sheriff’s Captain James Schueller confirmed to KROC-AM News Saturday that the search is ongoing. He said the sheriff’s...
KIMT
Mason City man pleads guilty to violent burglary
MASON CITY, Iowa – A guilty plea is entered over a violent burglary in Cerro Gordo County. Ryan Daniel Snyder, 28 of Mason City, is now scheduled to be sentenced February 20 for second-degree burglary. Snyder was arrested after he illegally entered a home in the 600 block of...
KIMT
Man arrested for doing over $200,000 damage to Howard County road
CRESCO, Iowa – A Howard County man has been arrested for doing over $200,000 in damage to a new road. Logan Harden, 25 of Lime Springs, has been charged with first-degree criminal mischief. Investigators say Harden left Laddy’s Bar and Grill in Chester the evening of October 21, 2022,...
KIMT
Austin woman sentenced for trying to rob a gas station
AUSTIN, Minn. – Trying to rob a gas station results in probation for a Mower County woman. Carlena Chavon Thomas, 40 of Austin, was sentenced Friday to four years of supervised probation and ordered to perform 40 hours of community work service. Thomas pleaded guilty in September 2022 to...
KIMT
Albert Lea man caught by DNA evidence is sentenced for 2020 burglary
ALBERT LEA, Minn. – DNA evidence results in probation for a Freeborn County man. Shannon Troy Lee, 52 of Albert Lea, was sentenced Wednesday to five years of supervised probation and fined $100 for pleading guilty to second-degree burglary. Lee was accused of ransacking a home just off Highway...
KIMT
Winnebago County woman takes plea deal over using child to buy drugs
FOREST CITY, Iowa – A woman accused of using her child to buy drugs has taken a plea deal. Vanessa Anastasia Stevens, 35 of Forest City, has entered an Alford plea to possession with intent to deliver marijuana. Court documents state Stevens used her juvenile child to purchase marijuana...
KIMT
Narcan used to revive man who OD'd on suspected heroin in Rochester
ROCHESTER, Minn. - A man was revived using Narcan after he overdosed on suspected heroin. Police were called to the 3000 block of Appleton Lane NW. when a woman noticed a man was not breathing. RPD and RFD arrived and used Narcan on the man before he was taken to...
KIMT
First man sentenced in connection to hours-long Mason City standoff
MASON CITY, Iowa – One of the men arrested after a standoff in Mason City has been sentenced. Cody Dean Dakin, 27 of Manly, has been ordered to spend three years on supervised probation and up to 180 days at a residential correctional facility. Dakin must also complete all recommended substance abuse treatment after pleading guilty to possession of methamphetamine-3rd offense and eluding while participating in a felony.
KIMT
Mason City man with history of burglarizing businesses arrested for trying to break into comic book store
MASON CITY, Iowa - A Mason City man with past convictions of burglarizing businesses was arrested again over the weekend. Daniel Rish, 30, was arrested Sunday for attempted burglary and possession of burglar tools after he was located in the 1500 block of 4th St. SW. at around 2:30 a.m.
northernnewsnow.com
NEW DETAILS: Woman found in ditch was in relationship with man accused of killing her
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Mustafa Rashad Bush is being charged with second-degree murder in the death of Kim Robinson. He is being charged with second-degree murder with intent, not premeditated. The maximum sentence for this crime is 40 years. He is also facing two other counts. Those include second-degree...
KIMT
Almost two pounds of meth send Mason City man to federal prison
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – A North Iowa man arrested with nearly two pounds of methamphetamine is headed to federal prison. James Lee Mariner, 55 of Mason City, pleaded guilty in August 2022 in U.S. District Court to possession with intent to distribute meth. Mariner was sentenced Wednesday to 15 years in federal prison, followed by 10 years of supervised release.
Byron Man Gets Probation For Shooting Himself in the Leg
Rochester, Mn (KROC-AM News) - A Byron man who shot himself in the leg has been sentenced to probation. 26-year-old Daniel Sorensen recently admitted to a gross misdemeanor charge involving the illegal possession of a firearm. In exchange, Olmsted County prosecutors dropped another gross misdemeanor charge and a felony count of reckless discharge of a firearm.
KIMT
'Don't rush into this thing' Sheriff Kevin Torgerson concerned over recreational marijuana bill
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson wants Minnesota lawmakers to weigh the consequences of legalizing marijuana in the state. "Don't rush into this thing until we have the safety aspects of it ready first. So we can actually enforce the law that I hope they pass that has restrictions," says Torgerson.
