Albert Lea, MN

KIMT

Rochester man, 21, arrested for attempting to force way into homes before he was tased by police

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 21-year-old man who tried to force his way into two homes was arrested Friday afternoon after he was tased. The situation began at 3:24 p.m. in the 100 block of 10th st. NW. when Terry Moon, of Rochester, was banging on a female’s door before police were called. Moon was located on N. Broadway Ave. and was told he was under arrest before he pulled a glass bottle from his pocket and told the officer to wait for backup.
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Nora Springs man pleads not guilty to gun shots and death threats

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A North Iowa man accused of shooting at and threatening another man is pleading not guilty. Robert Dean Fulk, 34 of Nora Springs, is charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon, first-degree harassment, and going armed with intent. Court documents state Fulk fired at least...
NORA SPRINGS, IA
Sasquatch 107.7

Wanted Rochester Man Arrested After Foot Chase With Police

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester Police officers chased down and apprehended a Rochester man with an active arrest warrant over the weekend. Captain Casey Moilanen said a resident in the 100 block of 10th St. Northwest called police shortly before 3:30 p.m. Friday to report a man was banging on the door of her residence and attempting to break into her home.
ROCHESTER, MN
kwayradio.com

Woman Arrested for Selling Stolen Vehicle

A former Charles City woman has been arrested for allegedly selling a stolen vehicle, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 42 year old Caneysha Boldon is accused of selling a 2005 Ford Taurus to another person for $500 on November 7th. Just two days prior to that the car had been reported stolen in Waterloo. Boldon is accused of forging signatures in order to transfer the vehicle’s title as part of the sale. She has been charged with Forgery and second degree Theft. Boldon is also awaiting trial for Operating a Vehicle Without Owner’s Consent and Driving While Suspended after she was found behind the wheel of a stolen Ford Focus on November 15th.
WATERLOO, IA
KIMT

Austin man sentenced for drug possession and starting a hotel fire

AUSTIN, Minn. – Starting a fire at the Days In in Austin and selling drugs results in no more time behind bars for a Mower County man. Jesus Manuel Camacho, 46 of Austin, pleaded guilty to second-degree arson and second-degree drug possession in September 2022. Austin police say Camacho sold 27.07 grams of meth to a confidential informant of law enforcement on October 7, 2020. He was then arrested for setting fire to a cardboard box in a hallway of the Days Inn on November 6, 2021. The fire set off the hotel’s sprinkler system.
AUSTIN, MN
KROC News

Search Continues for Weapon Used in Rochester Murder Case

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Investigators with the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office are continuing their search for the weapon suspected of being used in the death of 41-year-old Kimberly Robinson of Rochester. Sheriff’s Captain James Schueller confirmed to KROC-AM News Saturday that the search is ongoing. He said the sheriff’s...
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Mason City man pleads guilty to violent burglary

MASON CITY, Iowa – A guilty plea is entered over a violent burglary in Cerro Gordo County. Ryan Daniel Snyder, 28 of Mason City, is now scheduled to be sentenced February 20 for second-degree burglary. Snyder was arrested after he illegally entered a home in the 600 block of...
MASON CITY, IA
KIMT

Austin woman sentenced for trying to rob a gas station

AUSTIN, Minn. – Trying to rob a gas station results in probation for a Mower County woman. Carlena Chavon Thomas, 40 of Austin, was sentenced Friday to four years of supervised probation and ordered to perform 40 hours of community work service. Thomas pleaded guilty in September 2022 to...
AUSTIN, MN
KIMT

First man sentenced in connection to hours-long Mason City standoff

MASON CITY, Iowa – One of the men arrested after a standoff in Mason City has been sentenced. Cody Dean Dakin, 27 of Manly, has been ordered to spend three years on supervised probation and up to 180 days at a residential correctional facility. Dakin must also complete all recommended substance abuse treatment after pleading guilty to possession of methamphetamine-3rd offense and eluding while participating in a felony.
MASON CITY, IA
KIMT

Almost two pounds of meth send Mason City man to federal prison

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – A North Iowa man arrested with nearly two pounds of methamphetamine is headed to federal prison. James Lee Mariner, 55 of Mason City, pleaded guilty in August 2022 in U.S. District Court to possession with intent to distribute meth. Mariner was sentenced Wednesday to 15 years in federal prison, followed by 10 years of supervised release.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Y-105FM

Byron Man Gets Probation For Shooting Himself in the Leg

Rochester, Mn (KROC-AM News) - A Byron man who shot himself in the leg has been sentenced to probation. 26-year-old Daniel Sorensen recently admitted to a gross misdemeanor charge involving the illegal possession of a firearm. In exchange, Olmsted County prosecutors dropped another gross misdemeanor charge and a felony count of reckless discharge of a firearm.
BYRON, MN

