Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Says First Priority for House Republicans Is To Repeal Recruitment of 87,000 IRS Agents
MTG delighted that Kevin McCarthy is finally House Speaker. Following the debacle within the House of Representatives last week, that saw repeated inconclusive votes to nominate the new Speaker of the House, Republican Kevin McCarthy was finally voted into the position on Saturday January 7.
WDIO-TV
States target transgender health care in first bills of 2023
After a midterm election and record flow of anti-transgender legislation last year, Republican state lawmakers this year are zeroing in on questions of bodily autonomy with new proposals to limit gender-affirming health care and abortion access. More than two dozen bills seeking to restrict transgender health care access have been...
Oklahoma lawmaker files bill to ban fluoride from being added to public water supplies
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma lawmaker has filed a bill to ban fluoride from being added to any public water supply. Sen. Nathan Dahm, R-Broken Arrow, authored Senate Bill 165. “If individuals want to use fluoride there are ways they can access it, but the entire population shouldn’t be...
