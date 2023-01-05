Read full article on original website
Glass Onion Dethroned as #1 Netflix Movie by Christian Bale's Latest
Ever since it became available for streaming, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery has been the #1 movie on Netflix for two weeks. The Rian Johnson murder mystery has been pulling in huge viewership numbers since it premiered right before Christmas, but a new film has arrived and very quickly stolen the crown, the new Christian Bale-starring movie The Pale Blue Eye. Bale stars as a retired detective in 1830 who is hired to solve a murder at West Point, New York, and is lent a hand by none other than Edgar Allan Poe, a cadet at the military academy. This new movie just premiered on Netflix on Friday but audiences are already flocking to it in a big way.
Doctor Who Confirms Return of Another Fan-favorite, Adds Mysterious New Member To Cast
Another fan-favorite actor is reprising her role in the upcoming season of Doctor Who, and a mysterious new character will also join the series. Jemma Redgrave will return as Kate Lethbridge-Stewart, as will UNIT, the organization that seeks to defend Earth from extraterrestrial threats. Aneurin Barnard joins the series Roger ap Gwilliam. The BBC offered no details about how Gwilliam is or what his role will be in the Doctor's future. Both will appear in the fourteenth season of Doctor Who, which sees Ncuti Gatwa debuting as the Fifteenth Doctor and Millie Gibson playing the Doctor's newest companion, Ruby Sunday.
Glass Onion Cut a Post-Credit Scene That Would Have Changed the Whole Movie
There are no shortage of surprising twists and turns within Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, the highly-anticipated sequel that finally arrived on Netflix late last year. The star-studded mystery ensemble included a wide array of pop culture references — including a surprising storyline involving the Mona Lisa, which is loaned out to the island retreat of Miles Bron (Edward Norton) before it is burned in a fiery blaze at the end of the film. In a recent interview with Empire's Spoiler Special podcast, writer-director Rian Johnson revealed that the film initially shot a post-credits scene that would have established that the Mona Lisa burned in the film was actually a fake, but ultimately decided against using it.
Avatar: The Way of Water Loses First Friday Box Office Since Premiere
Avatar: The Way of the Water was released in theaters last month, and this week it beat Top Gun: Maverick to become the highest-grossing film of 2022. The James Cameron-directed sequel is expected to win the box office again this weekend, but it did lose its first Friday yesterday thanks to a special little doll named M3GAN. M3GAN is the new Blumhouse horror movie that became an instant hit on social media back when the trailer was released. Now it's finally in theaters, and fans are loving it. According to Collider, M3GAN is the first movie to beat Avatar: The Way of the Water at the Friday box office.
Knives Out 3: Rian Johnson Reveals Why He's "Jazzed" to Work on Glass Onion Sequel
The work of Rian Johnson has been cherished in a whole new way as of late, thanks to the filmmaker's work on the Knives Out movies. The saga of star-studded mystery films most recently includes Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, which arrived on Netflix late last year. The film is one of two sequels already greenlit by Netflix, and in a recent interview with Variety after winning their Creative Impact Award for Screenwriting, Johnson teased what he is finding fun about his current work of writing the third film.
Adam Rich, Eight is Enough and Dungeons & Dragons Star, Dies at 54
Adam Rich, who was best known for his role in the television dramedy Eight Is Enough, has died at the age of 54. Rich was found lifeless on Saturday at his home in Los Angeles, as a family member confirmed to TMZ. They did not provide a cause of death, but the police do not suspect foul play. Eight is Enough followed a family with eight children, the Bradfords, chronicling their lives as they grew and met familiar milestones, from dating to marriage to children of their own. Rich played the character Nicholas Bradford, the family's youngest son. Dick Van Patten, Lani O'Grady, Connie Needham, and Grant Goodeve also starred in the ABC series, which ran from 1977 until 1981.
Yellowstone Star Reveals Actors Physically Attacked Each Other Filming Season 5 Finale
Yellowstone made some explosive moves with the midseason finale for Season 5 before the series returns with new episodes later this Summer, and one of the stars behind the series revealed that some of the actors physically attacked each other during the finale's filming! The star behind Jamie Dutton, Wes Bentley, has been opening up about the series following the midseason finale, and has noted how much change is coming for the character and the pressures of playing one of the most hated Yellowstone characters overall.
Supernatural’s Jensen Ackles Suits Up as James Gunn’s Batman in DCU Fan Art
Ever since James Gunn and Peter Safran came aboard as DC Studios co-CEOs, everything has been in flux. Henry Cavill was once again forced to exit his role as Superman and Gunn is penning a new film following the Last Son of Krypton. The new Superman film will follow the character as he comes to Metropolis for the first time. Patty Jenkins also announced her exit from Wonder Woman 3 and Gal Gal Gadot's future as the character may or may not be in doubt. Batman, on the other hand, is a stickier situation due to the Matt Reeves and Robert Pattinson The Batman franchise. Pattinson's Batman is in a totally separate universe and is expected to stay that way, so the DC Universe is in need of a Batman. One fan seems to have an idea for who should be the DCU's Batman and it's a Supernatural star. An artist recently released a new piece of fan art that shows Jensen Ackles as the Dark Knight for the DCU.
Dungeons & Dragons Movie Character Is Descendent of Iconic Forgotten Realms Legend
Toys for the upcoming Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves movie has revealed a key connection between one movie character and one of the most iconic characters of the Forgotten Realms. According to the description of a new action figure found on Amazon, Justice Smith's character Simon the Sorcerer is a descendent of the famed wizard Elminster Aumur. Simon is also described as a half-elf in the description. Simon's action figure comes with several accessories, including a mysterious helm which seems to be a key item in the movie.
When Does the Next Episode of Yellowstone Prequel 1923 Air?
After a tragic death and a tension-filled cliffhanger at the end of last week's episode of the Yellowstone prequel 1923, this week's episode, "War and the Turquoise Tide" answered the questions around the fate of Jacob Dutton (Harrison Ford) as well as saw the arrival of a new antagonist for the Duttons, not to mention saw Spencer Dutton (Brandon Sklenar) finally have to face some things he had been avoiding for some time as his story prepares to intersect with that of the Duttons back home. However, while the episode certainly set the stage for the next big challenge in the series, fans will have to wait a little bit to see how things move forward from here. There's no new episode of 1923 until Sunday, February 5th. Warning: spoilers for this week's episode of 1923 beyond this point.
Becky Lynch Confirms Return to Young Rock
WWE's Becky Lynch surprised the wrestling world last year when she appeared on the Season 3 premiere of Young Rock as 80s pop icon Cyndi Lauper. While the cameo initially appeared as a one-time deal, Lynch posted a quick video of herself on the set of the show on Monday indicating she'd be making a return. "The Man" wrote, "She's baaaaaaaack! Delighted to be back on set with the incredible #YoungRock cast and crew playing the iconic Cyndi Lauper! Stay tuned."
Chainsaw Man Prizes Give Makima and Power Playboy Bunny Makeovers
Here we go again. Chainsaw Man may be done with season one, but the fandom is not letting Makima or Power out of its sights. After all, it looks like new merchandise for the girls is on the way, and it promises to turn the pair into Playboy bunnies. As...
Eli Roth's Thanksgiving Movie is Finally Happening
When Grindhouse was released in 2007, the Robert Rodriguez/Quentin Tarantino double feature was packed with fake trailers for exploitation movies that didn't actually exist. One of them would become a reality, the Danny Trejo-starring Machete, and though fan hopes for the others has carried on for the past sixteen years they've only existed as the fake trailers, until now. Filmmaker Eli Roth, who contributed the fake trailer for holiday slasher Thanksgiving, is set to finally see his two and a half minutes of footage expanded into a full feature film. Production on the movie is set to begin very soon.
M3GAN Opening Weekend Box Office Comes In Higher Than Expected, Avatar 2 Still Number 1
It won't top Avatar: The Way of Water, which continues to reign atop the box office, but M3GAN is off to a strong start, even stronger than earlier estimates, in its opening weekend. The new horror film will $30 million during its first weekend, including $11.7 million on Friday (which did beat out the Avatar sequel). Avatar: The Way of Water continues to dominate with $45 million in its fourth weekend, leading to a domestic box office that surpasses the $500 million milestone marker. M3GAN has been well-received by critics, with a high Rotten Tomatoes score and a consensus that reads, "Unapologetically silly and all the more entertaining for it, M3GAN is the rare horror-comedy that delivers chuckles as effortlessly as chills." ComicBook.com's Patrick Cavanaugh gave it a more middle 3-out-of-5 star review. He writes:
Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin Gets Renewed for Season 2 on Peacock
The Pitch Perfect franchise was revived for the spin-off TV series Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin on Peacock last year, with the streamer confirming today that the adventures are set to continue in a second season of the series. With the number of compelling characters that were featured in the film series but also who were introduced in this TV series, there's a lot of potential storylines to be explored, while we could also potentially see more original characters make appearances and create new dynamics for the comedy series. The first season of Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin is now streaming on Peacock.
AMC Cancels Another Series Already Set for Season 2
There's a new trend in Hollywood that's starting to make TV fans quite anxious. Show renewals aren't the guarantee they used to be as networks continue to scrap shows that have already been renewed or even filmed. Recently, AMC canceled the sci-fi comedy series, Demascus, in the middle of production alongside Moonhaven, 61st Street, and Invitation to a Bonfire. According to previous reports, AMC Networks is scrapping shows as part of a major write-down to save the company $400 million in content production costs. Today, Deadline has reported that Pantheon is the latest series to get the axe despite its season two renewal.
Gerard Butler Reveals Long-Awaited Update to Angel Has Fallen Sequel (Exclusive)
Gerard Butler has become one of the premiere action stars of the 21st century, appearing in a wide array of high-octane scenarios. One of the actor's most buzzed-about franchises might be the Has Fallen series, a string of action movies starring Butler as Secret Service agent Mike Banning. The franchise has been a financial success, grossing a combined total of over $500 million at the box office, and with plans to do three more films and even a possible television spinoff. Next on the list is set to be Night Has Fallen, which has been in development for several years now — and in a recent interview with ComicBook.com's Chris Killian about his role in Plane, Butler gave an update on the film's progress.
Jujutsu Kaisen Cosplay Hits a Home Run With Nobara
Jujutsu Kaisen is gearing up to come back for Season 2 of the anime's run later this year, and now one awesome cosplay is really hitting it out of the park by highlighting one of Nobara Kugisaki's best looks from the anime's first season! The first season taking on Gege Akutami's original manga series was one of the biggest instant successes of the last few years as fans were quickly drawn to the main characters at the center of it all. Nobara provided a much different kind of heroine that fans were used to, and now she's one of the most anticipated returns in the upcoming season.
Doctor Who Showrunner Breaks Silence on Disney's Involvement With Series
News that The Walt Disney Company was going to become involved with the future of Doctor Who took fans of the franchise by surprise in a big way. The deal was announced as collaboration between the BBC and Disney Branded Television, bringing the upcoming new season of the show to the Disney+ streaming platform around the globe and noting their work together would "transform Doctor Who into a global franchise for UK audiences and the rest of the world." Rumors quickly began to swirl that Disney would have a big hand in shaping the series and its content, including murmurs of a super-sized budget that could have the show compete with the likes of The Rings of Power.
The Marvels: New Merchandise May Have Spoiled Monica Rambeau's Superhero Name
Marvel Studios introduced us to a bunch of new characters during Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and plans to expand on them in Phase 5. Phase 5 will begin with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and will wrap up with Thunderbolts. Somewhere on the slate is the sequel to 2019's Captain Marvel, The Marvels. The Marvels is set to bring back Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani) and even Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris). Since the last time we saw Monica Rambeau, she had recently developed superpowers, but now it seems that she's gotten a handle on her powers. So much so that she even has a superhero codename. Marvel's licensed Little Gold Books series has released a new book that features all three of The Marvels' main characters. In the book titled Meet The Marvels, Monica Rambeau is called Spectrum, which is in line with what she has gone by in past stories. You can check it out below.
