Portsmouth, VA

'Portsmouth is worth saving,' mayor says at prayer vigil

By Leondra Head
WTKR News 3
 4 days ago
PORTSMOUTH, Va - In the last 30 days, Portsmouth has seen at least eight deadly shootings.

City leaders are saying enough is enough, and they're calling for the community to come together in a prayer vigil Thursday night at Portsmouth City Park.

The last month has been traumatic for the city of Portsmouth. In the last two weeks, six people were killed in homicides across the city.

Deadly shootings rose in the city in 2022 compared to 2021. Forty-two people were shot and killed in the city of Portsmouth in 2022, according to Chief Stephen Jenkins.

Portsmouth hosts anti-violence prayer vigil

"It’s a rallying cry moment," police department spokeswoman Victoria Varnedoe told News 3. "We want to bring everyone together and unite something within the community to them more involved so we can address the violence we’re experiencing together."

One mother, Crystal Parker, said the candlelight vigil made it easier for her to grieve and gives her a sense of hope.

"Me and my family are looking for justice for my son," she said. "It’s hard, day-by-day that my son is not here. I just want justice in the name of Robert Parker. He didn’t deserve it. He wasn’t doing anything to get killed."

Parker’s son, 29-year-old Robert Parker, was tragically killed by gun violence in July of 2022 in Portsmouth. No suspects have been named in his murder.

"No justice, no one has come forward to say what happened. He was shot in the back of his head," Parker said.

Portsmouth Mayor Shannon Glover offered hope, as well.

"Portsmouth is worth saving," Glover said.

Another mother whose son was killed last year calls on anyone with information to come forward.

"This city is known for no snitching. We need you to snitch. We need you to talk," the mother said.

State Senator Louise Lucas (D-Portsmouth) shared gun safety measures that she's working on in the Senate.

"We will raise the age limit to buy guns from 18 to 21 years old," she said. "We will ban the sale of military-style weapons. I will not stop fighting until we solve this crisis. It is an epidemic."

Chief Jenkins said one of his main goals is to encourage more people to come forward who may know anything. He said his office simply cannot solve crimes alone.

