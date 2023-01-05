Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Miami man arrested after fatal stabbing at Orange Park hotelZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Gucci Mane Brings the Heat to Miami: Rapper's Epic Concert on January 14thDylan BarketMiami, FL
The Magic of Miami: A Fascinating Look at the History of the Sun and Fun CapitalDylan BarketMiami, FL
The Miami Dolphins: From Expansion Team to Super Bowl ChampionsDylan BarketMiami, FL
Miami Dolphins May Defy the Odds as Longshot Super Bowl ContendersDylan BarketMiami, FL
Related
NBC Miami
Woman Arrested for Two Separate Hit-and-Run Crashes in Miami Beach
Miami Beach police have arrested a woman they believe was the person responsible for two separate hit-and-run crashes in Miami Beach Thursday night. Hanee Julieth Ramirez, 31, was arrested Friday night in Doral. She is facing charges of leaving the scene of a crash and reckless driving. According to Miami...
NBC Miami
Woman Shot and Killed Near Park in Allapattah: Miami Police
Miami Police are investigating after a shot and killed near a park in Allapattah early Monday. The shooting happened around 3:15 a.m. in the area of Northwest 17th Avenue and 28th Street, near Juan Pablo Duarte Park. Police said officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert and found the woman suffering...
NBC Miami
Prolific Miami-Dade Street Racing Organizer, Participant Arrested: Police
A man accused of organizing numerous street races throughout Miami-Dade County is facing charges, along with one of the participants, police said. Eric Andrew Gotay, 31, was arrested Saturday and faces more than 40 counts of facilitating drag racing, Miami-Dade Police officials said. Michael Daniel Trillo, 20, was arrested last...
NBC Miami
Man Killed in Shooting Near Intersection in Fort Lauderdale: Police
Police are investigating a shooting early Monday morning in Fort Lauderdale that killed one man. Fort Lauderdale Police said officers responded to the scene in the 2600 block of Northeast 30th Place just after 1:30 a.m. after reports of a shooting. The male victim, who was not identified, was pronounced...
NBC Miami
Man Killed, Victim Hospitalized After Shooting Near Fort Lauderdale
Authorities are investigating a shooting near Fort Lauderdale that killed one man and sent a second victim to the hospital early Monday. Broward Sheriff's Office officials said deputies responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the 1400 block of Northwest 27th Avenue in unincorporated Central Broward shortly before 3 a.m. Deputies...
NBC Miami
Police Investigation After Body Found in Front of Home Near Fort Lauderdale
Police are investigating the scene in front of a home near Fort Lauderdale on Monday after a body was found following a possible shooting. Broward Sheriff's Office deputies were at the scene in the 1400 block of Northwest 27th Avenue after reports of a shooting just after 3 a.m. One...
NBC Miami
Man in Critical Condition After Being Shot Outside His North Miami Home
A man who survived fighting his whole career as a military man was shot while outside his home Sunday. NBC 6 spoke to the victim's grandson, Troy Robinson Jr., who described his grandfather, Erick Ferrer, as a quiet and peaceful man who enjoyed being out in front of his house.
NBC Miami
Attorney for Shooting Victim at French Montana Shoot Plans to File Lawsuit
An attorney for a blogger who was shot and injured during a music video shoot for rapper French Montana is planning to file a lawsuit as police still search for the gunman responsible. Carl Leon was invited to the rapper's music video shoot Thursday night outside The Licking restaurant, his...
NBC Miami
2 Dead After Motorcycle, Vehicle Crash on I-95 South Ramp to I-595
The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash early Saturday morning after a motorcycle collided with a vehicle on an entrance ramp along a major interchange in Fort Lauderdale leaving two dead, authorities said. According to the FHP, at about 3:20 a.m., a 36-year-old Sunrise man and a Pembroke...
NBC Miami
Suspect Arrested After Fatally Shooting Man Outside North Lauderdale Home
Authorities arrested a man Friday following the shooting of a man found dead in North Lauderdale earlier this week. Broward Sheriff's Office homicide detectives arrested 20-year-old Mickeyvin Brown in connection with the murder, officials confirmed. BSO officials said deputies responded to a call of shots fired in the 8200 block...
NBC Miami
Family, Friends Hold Candlelight Vigil to Remember Teen Fatally Shot in Fort Lauderdale
The search grows for the person responsible for shooting and killing a 15-year-old in Fort Lauderdale earlier this week. The teen's family and friends got together for a candlelight vigil Saturday night. His name was Jeremiah Robergeau, but his family and friends called him JC. They gathered together at Carter...
NBC Miami
Jury Selection to Begin in Trial for Rapper XXXTentacion's Murder
Jury selection is set to begin this week in Broward County in the trial for one of the men charged in the 2018 killing of local rapper XXXTentacion. Dedrick Williams is facing a murder charge in the case in Broward County. Williams, Robert Allen, Michael Boatwright and Trayvon Newsome have all been charged in the fatal shooting of XXXTentacion, whose real name was Jahseh Dwayne Ricardo Onfroy, on June 18, 2018, as he was leaving a motorcycle shop in Pompano Beach.
NBC Miami
Parents Dropping Off Students Find Private Elementary School in Miami Closed
Most schools in South Florida reopened Monday after the winter break but not a small private school in Miami. Normally there would be around 150 K-5th students at Allapattah Wynwood School but many of them showed up Monday to find the gates locked and the school closed. "We're not able...
Comments / 0