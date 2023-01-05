ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Beach, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Miami

Woman Arrested for Two Separate Hit-and-Run Crashes in Miami Beach

Miami Beach police have arrested a woman they believe was the person responsible for two separate hit-and-run crashes in Miami Beach Thursday night. Hanee Julieth Ramirez, 31, was arrested Friday night in Doral. She is facing charges of leaving the scene of a crash and reckless driving. According to Miami...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
NBC Miami

Woman Shot and Killed Near Park in Allapattah: Miami Police

Miami Police are investigating after a shot and killed near a park in Allapattah early Monday. The shooting happened around 3:15 a.m. in the area of Northwest 17th Avenue and 28th Street, near Juan Pablo Duarte Park. Police said officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert and found the woman suffering...
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

Man Killed in Shooting Near Intersection in Fort Lauderdale: Police

Police are investigating a shooting early Monday morning in Fort Lauderdale that killed one man. Fort Lauderdale Police said officers responded to the scene in the 2600 block of Northeast 30th Place just after 1:30 a.m. after reports of a shooting. The male victim, who was not identified, was pronounced...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
NBC Miami

Man Killed, Victim Hospitalized After Shooting Near Fort Lauderdale

Authorities are investigating a shooting near Fort Lauderdale that killed one man and sent a second victim to the hospital early Monday. Broward Sheriff's Office officials said deputies responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the 1400 block of Northwest 27th Avenue in unincorporated Central Broward shortly before 3 a.m. Deputies...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
NBC Miami

Jury Selection to Begin in Trial for Rapper XXXTentacion's Murder

Jury selection is set to begin this week in Broward County in the trial for one of the men charged in the 2018 killing of local rapper XXXTentacion. Dedrick Williams is facing a murder charge in the case in Broward County. Williams, Robert Allen, Michael Boatwright and Trayvon Newsome have all been charged in the fatal shooting of XXXTentacion, whose real name was Jahseh Dwayne Ricardo Onfroy, on June 18, 2018, as he was leaving a motorcycle shop in Pompano Beach.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy