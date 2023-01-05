Jury selection is set to begin this week in Broward County in the trial for one of the men charged in the 2018 killing of local rapper XXXTentacion. Dedrick Williams is facing a murder charge in the case in Broward County. Williams, Robert Allen, Michael Boatwright and Trayvon Newsome have all been charged in the fatal shooting of XXXTentacion, whose real name was Jahseh Dwayne Ricardo Onfroy, on June 18, 2018, as he was leaving a motorcycle shop in Pompano Beach.

