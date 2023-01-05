ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Extension of Chester Valley Trail Starting in Exton Approved by Neighboring Montgomery County

The Chester Valley Trail, which starts in Exton and runs into King of Prussia, has been approved by Montgomery County officials for extension, writes Emily Rizzo for WHYY

The 3.9-mile Chester Valley Trail extension is expected to open this winter. It will connect the existing 14.5-mile trail with Upper Merion Township, Bridgeport Borough, and Norristown. From there, it will go on to connect with the Schuylkill River Trail. When completed, the trail will be 22 miles long. 

The paved, 12-foot-wide trail will be designed for both cyclists and pedestrians and will “enable people with different capacities and abilities to use the trail system, whether it’s because of your age or a handicap or some other disability,” said Bill Hartman, Montgomery County’s trails and open space planning manager. 

The project is primarily being funded through federal dollars from the Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality program. The trail’s extension will also add several new bridges in that area. 

