Morgantown, WV

No. 3 Kansas rolls into matchup with West Virginia

By Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

No. 3 Kansas bids to continue its winning ways on Saturday when it visits West Virginia at Morgantown, W. Va.

The Jayhawks (13-1, 2-0 Big 12) recorded their seventh straight victory with a 75-72 triumph over Texas Tech on Tuesday night. The decision snapped a 29-game home winning streak for the Red Raiders.

Dajuan Harris Jr. sank all five of his attempts from 3-point range on the way to finishing with a career-high 18 points. Harris’ willingness to test his range from beyond the arc was a welcome sight for Kansas coach Bill Self.

“I told Juan that he should average three 3s a game — attempts — and he hasn’t shot it at all,” Self said. “There haven’t been too many guys in KU history that have been 5-for-5 from three in a game or at least 5-for-5. He’s a good shooter. He shoots it pretty well in practice every day, but he doesn’t look to score.”

Traditionally more of a facilitator, with a team-leading 6.5 assists per game, Harris was quick to give credit elsewhere.

“It was really my teammates; they set me up,” Harris said. “They wanted me to shoot the ball. I just happened to make it. I give all the credit to my teammates for giving me open shots.”

Jalen Wilson scored 16 points and K.J. Adams Jr. added 14 for Kansas. Wilson has recorded a double-digit point total in every contest this season and is scoring 20.6 points per game, while Adams has seven straight double-digit games.

Last season, Wilson erupted for 23 points in the Jayhawks’ 85-59 victory over the Mountaineers on Jan. 15. He then collected 10 points and 11 rebounds in Kansas’ 71-58 win over West Virginia on Feb. 19 before adding 15 points in the Jayhawks’ 87-63 romp versus the Mountaineers in the quarterfinal of the Big 12 tournament on March 10.

While Kansas is on the fast track, West Virginia (10-4, 0-2) has been slowed by a couple of speed bumps over the last few days. The Mountaineers dropped an 82-76 overtime decision at Kansas State on Saturday and a 67-60 setback at Oklahoma State two days later.

Erik Stevenson scored a team-high 17 points against Oklahoma State. While that in itself is commendable, Stevenson also drew the ire of his own coach after receiving a technical foul for taunting — specifically grabbing his crotch — as he ran down the court.

“I don’t care who you are, what you are, who you think you are, you don’t have that right to hurt your team, hurt your teammates,” West Virginia coach Bob Huggins said of Stevenson, who has played for four different schools in his career.

“For what? ‘Look at me, look at me.’ Who cares about you? Do what you are supposed to do. We’ve got to be somebody. We have got to stop the stupidness. I’m not going to have another one. I’m going to say pack your stuff up and head home.”

Stevenson, who has fouled out of both Big 12 contests this season, averages a team-best 14.1 points. Tre Mitchell contributes 13.3 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Mountaineers.

–Field Level Media

