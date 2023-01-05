Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Napa, San Benito by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-10 10:51:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-10 10:15:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Napa; San Benito .A north to south oriented line of moderate to heavy showers with the potential for embedded thunderstorms is approaching the coast of the San Francisco Bay Area southward to the Big Sur coastline. As this line moves onshore, increased rain intensity will result in flooding of urban areas and small streams for the next few hours. FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of central California and northern California, including the following counties, in central California, Monterey and San Benito. In northern California, Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Napa, San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz and Sonoma. * WHEN...Until 400 AM PST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Rises in small streams and normally dry arroyos. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is expected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1255 AM PST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include San Jose, San Francisco, Oakland, Fremont, Santa Rosa, Salinas, Hayward, Sunnyvale, Santa Clara, Berkeley, Richmond, Daly City, San Mateo, San Leandro, Redwood City, Mountain View, Alameda, Union City, Milpitas and Palo Alto. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Alameda, Contra Costa by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-10 00:55:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-10 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Alameda; Contra Costa .A north to south oriented line of moderate to heavy showers with the potential for embedded thunderstorms is approaching the coast of the San Francisco Bay Area southward to the Big Sur coastline. As this line moves onshore, increased rain intensity will result in flooding of urban areas and small streams for the next few hours. FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of central California and northern California, including the following counties, in central California, Monterey and San Benito. In northern California, Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Napa, San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz and Sonoma. * WHEN...Until 400 AM PST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Rises in small streams and normally dry arroyos. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is expected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1255 AM PST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include San Jose, San Francisco, Oakland, Fremont, Santa Rosa, Salinas, Hayward, Sunnyvale, Santa Clara, Berkeley, Richmond, Daly City, San Mateo, San Leandro, Redwood City, Mountain View, Alameda, Union City, Milpitas and Palo Alto. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Sonoma by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-09 19:45:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-10 03:30:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: San Francisco; San Mateo; Santa Clara; Santa Cruz; Sonoma .A north to south oriented line of moderate to heavy showers with the potential for embedded thunderstorms is approaching the coast of the San Francisco Bay Area southward to the Big Sur coastline. As this line moves onshore, increased rain intensity will result in flooding of urban areas and small streams for the next few hours. FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of central California and northern California, including the following counties, in central California, Monterey and San Benito. In northern California, Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Napa, San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz and Sonoma. * WHEN...Until 400 AM PST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Rises in small streams and normally dry arroyos. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is expected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1255 AM PST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include San Jose, San Francisco, Oakland, Fremont, Santa Rosa, Salinas, Hayward, Sunnyvale, Santa Clara, Berkeley, Richmond, Daly City, San Mateo, San Leandro, Redwood City, Mountain View, Alameda, Union City, Milpitas and Palo Alto. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Northern Salinas Valley, Hollister Valley and Carmel Valley by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-10 12:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-10 19:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Northern Salinas Valley, Hollister Valley and Carmel Valley .Widespread rainfall overnight Sunday through Tuesday morning. The heaviest rainfall is initially expected between 4 am and noon on Monday morning. A brief lull Monday afternoon followed by another round a rainfall Monday night into Tuesday with thunderstorms expected on Tuesday. Some locations may see brief heavy downpours due to thunderstorms, which would exacerbate local flooding concerns. FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of central California and northern California, including the following areas, in central California, Mountains of San Benito County And Interior Monterey County including Pinnacles National Park, Northern Salinas Valley/Hollister Valley and Carmel Valley, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest, Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast and Southern Salinas Valley/Arroyo Seco and Lake San Antonio. In northern California, East Bay Hills, East Bay Interior Valleys, Eastern Santa Clara Hills, Northern Monterey Bay, San Francisco, San Francisco Bay Shoreline, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, Santa Clara Valley Including San Jose and Santa Cruz Mountains. * WHEN...Through Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. Extensive street flooding and flooding of creeks and rivers are possible. Heavy rain over the Dolan, Colorado, and River burn areas is expected with 5 to 10 inches of rain during the period of the watch. Rain rates of up to 1 inch an hour will be possible from late Sunday night into Tuesday morning which could trigger debris flows. Residents near burn areas should prepare for potential flooding impacts and stay up to date with information from local authorities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Several streams, creeks, rivers and main stem rivers are forecast to rise above flood stage. Flash flooding and debris flows caused by excessive rainfall continue to be possible over the Dolan, Colorado and River burn areas. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Madera, Mariposa, Merced by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-09 21:10:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-10 00:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Madera; Mariposa; Merced FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 11 PM PST THIS EVENING The Flood Advisory will expire at 11 PM PST this evening for a portion of central California, including the following counties, Madera, Mariposa and Merced. The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Bakersfield, Buena Vista, Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5 by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-07 16:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-08 13:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Bakersfield; Buena Vista; Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5; Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma; Coalinga - Avenal; Delano-Wasco-Shafter; Fresno-Clovis; Fresno-Tulare Foothills; Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra; Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore; Los Banos - Dos Palos; Mariposa Madera Foothills; Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra; Merced - Madera - Mendota; Planada - Le Grand - Snelling; South End San Joaquin Valley; South End Sierra Foothills; South End of the Lower Sierra; Southeast San Joaquin Valley; Visalia - Porterville - Reedley; West Side Mountains South of 198; West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties; Yosemite NP outside of the valley FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT PST TONIGHT THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of central California, including the following areas, Bakersfield, Buena Vista, Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5, Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma, Coalinga - Avenal, Delano-Wasco-Shafter, Frazier Mountain Communities, Fresno-Clovis, Fresno-Tulare Foothills, Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra, Grant Grove Area, Grapevine, Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore, Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge, Kern River Valley, Los Banos - Dos Palos, Mariposa Madera Foothills, Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra, Merced - Madera - Mendota, Mojave Desert Slopes, Piute Walker Basin, Planada - Le Grand - Snelling, San Joaquin River Canyon, Sequoia NP, South End San Joaquin Valley, South End Sierra Foothills, South End of the Lower Sierra, South End of the Upper Sierra, Southeast San Joaquin Valley, Tehachapi, Visalia - Porterville - Reedley, West Side Mountains South of 198, West Side Mountains north of 198, West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties, Yosemite NP outside of the valley and Yosemite Valley. * WHEN...From Midnight PST tonight through late Tuesday night. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. Extensive street flooding and flooding of creeks and rivers are possible. Area creeks and streams are running high and could flood with more heavy rain. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Monterey by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-10 10:51:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-10 10:15:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Even 6 inches of fast-moving flood water can knock you off your feet and a depth of 2 feet will float your car. Never try to walk, swim, or drive through such swift water. If you come upon flood waters, stop, turn around and go another way. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Tuesday morning at 1015 AM PST. Target Area: Monterey The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in California Salinas River near Spreckels affecting Monterey County. For the SALINAS RIVER...including Spreckels...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. However, a higher secondary crest is expected to occur Wednesday. Stay tuned for further updates. * WHERE...Salinas River near Spreckels. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 19.0 feet, Lowland agricultural areas will have minor flooding. At 23.0 feet, A few homes near the Salinas River along the reach of the river gage will begin to flood. River Road near Spreckels will have minor flooding. At 24.0 feet, The lowest areas of agricultural land along the lower portions of the Salinas River will have significant flooding. River Road will have moderate flooding. Spreckels Boulevard will begin to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 PM PST Monday the stage was 14.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage (23 ft) Tuesday morning and continue rising to 24.3 feet late Tuesday morning. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 23.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 23.4 feet on 03/03/1983. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (10 pm PST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu Salinas River Spreckels 23.0 14.5 Mon 9 pm PST 22.6 26.0 22.8
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Merced by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-09 23:39:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-11 05:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Tuesday morning at 800 AM PST. Target Area: Merced Forecast flooding changed from Minor to Moderate severity for the following rivers in California Bear Creek above Mckee Road affecting Merced County. For the Bear Creek...including Mckee Road...Moderate flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY WEDNESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Bear Creek above Mckee Road. * WHEN...Until early Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 24.7 feet, Flood of record - 4/4/2006. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 11:00 PM PST Monday the stage was 24.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 11:00 PM PST Monday was 24.0 feet. - Forecast...The river will rise to 24.9 feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall early tomorrow afternoon. It will rise to 24.8 feet late tomorrow evening. It will then fall below flood stage Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 23.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 24.7 feet on 04/04/2006. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Location Fld Observed Forecasts (12 am PST) -------- Stg Stg Day/Time Wed Thu Fri Bear Creek Mckee Road 23.0 24.0 Mon 11 pm PST 24.6 21.2 19.6
Comments / 0