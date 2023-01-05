Read full article on original website
Saginaw men accused of keeping 2 males captive, robbing and torturing them
SAGINAW, MI — Two Saginaw men are facing life offenses after allegedly keeping two others captive as they robbed and tortured them. The matter began on Thursday, Jan. 5, when a 17-year-old went to a residence in the 600 block of South Granger Street on Saginaw’s West Side to hang out with two residents, Jontorrion L. Reed, 21, and Mitchell J. Ballard, who turned 20 two days prior, said Saginaw Police Detective Sgt. Matthew Gerow. Though the teen had considered the older men his friends, they pulled out a handgun and demanded his shoes and cellphone.
Michigan woman seeks answers in father’s March 2020 homicide
FLINT, MI – Mandy Stade remembers the day two Michigan State Police troopers knocked on her door. It was March 21, 2020 – a Saturday – and her husband woke her at around 1 a.m. to tell her the police were at their door, and she needed to talk with them. It was about her father, he told her.
New Owners – Flint Twp Couple Purchase TRV FIT Flint
If 2023 is your year to get in shape, TRV Fit Flint is here to help. The popular workout facility on Miller Road was recently purchased by Tom and Samantha Yeager of Flint Township. If the names sound familiar, the husband and wife team are both originally from Flushing. The...
Police: Teen driver crossed median of U.S. 127, causing deadly crash
GRATIOT COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Investigators say a teenage driver crossed the median of U.S. 127 in Gratiot County on Sunday afternoon, causing a head-on crash that claimed the life of an Ithaca woman. The Gratiot County Sheriff's Office says a 16-year-old girl from Shepherd was driving north on U.S....
Suspicious vacant hotel fires in Saginaw County have law enforcement concerned
BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Two fires at vacant hotels not far from each other have law enforcement agencies concerned someone might try it again. One was in Buena Vista Township, the other in Bridgeport. Both fires appear to be intentionally set. There were no injuries, but investigators are...
Police: Saginaw men facing charges alleged robbery, torture
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Two men from Saginaw are facing felony charges after allegedly holding two people captive, robbing and torturing them. The incident took place at 616 S. Granger St. starting on Jan. 5 and going through Jan. 6, Sgt. Matthew Gerow said. A 17-year-old went to the residence...
Bay City attorney starts Rotary Smile Program to give braces to those in need
BAY CITY, MI — Beyond his legal practice, Bay City Attorney Matthew B. Hewitt has a modest ambition. “My goal is, one smile at a time, to change the world,” Hewitt says with a self-aware chuckle. He means it literally, by helping those in need obtain braces to...
Ex-fire chief sues Flint: I was fired for refusing to lie
Former Flint Fire Chief Raymond Barton has filed a wrongful termination lawsuit against the city of Flint and its mayor, alleging he was wrongfully fired for refusing to lie and cover up the details about how two children died in a house fire last year. At issue are the actions of two firefighters who initially swept the house during a May fire and declared an all clear — meaning they found no one inside. But six minutes...
Saginaw Men Arrested after Allegedly Capturing and Torturing 2 Men
Two Saginaw men have been arrested after allegedly holding 2 people captive, as well as robbing and torturing them. Police say that on Thursday, January 5th a 17-year-old went to a house in the 600 block of Granger Street to meet up with 21-year-old Jontorrion L. Reed and 20-year-old Mitchell J. Ballard, whom the teen considered to be friends. The two men then pulled out a handgun and demanded that he give them his shoes and phone, before shaving his head, whipping him with charging cords, burning him with hangars, and not allowing him to leave, according to police.
After killing, dismembering father, Flint man will serve at least 15 years in prison
FLINT, MI – A Flint man will serve at least 15 years in prison after killing his father, dismembering the body, and disposing of it in a dumpster following a confrontation over alleged sexual abuse. Judge Celeste D. Bell on Monday, Jan. 9, sentenced Aron Scott Reeves II to...
One killed, 2 injured in Gratiot Co. crash
GRATIOT CO., Mich. (WNEM) - One person is dead and two others were injured after two vehicles were involved in a head-on crash in Gratiot County. The Gratiot County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to northbound US-127 near Madison Road in Pine River Township for a two-vehicle crash on Jan. 8 at 3:13 p.m.
Abandoned hotel catches fire in Bridgeport Township
BRIDGEPORT TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - An abandoned hotel in Bridgeport Township caught fire Sunday night. Firefighters from multiple departments worked to stop the blaze at the old Days Inn on Dixie Highway, just off I-75.
Former Flint fire chief filing lawsuit for wrongful termination
Former Flint Fire Chief Raymond Barton is filing a lawsuit against the city, claiming he was terminated after he went public about an investigation into a deadly house fire on Pulaski Street. Former Flint fire chief filing lawsuit, alleging wrongful termination. Barton claims his firing in November was due to...
Flint man arraigned on murder charge in city’s first homicide of 2023
FLINT, MI – A Flint man has been arraigned on a murder charge in connection with the city’s first homicide of 2023. Ryan Lamar Cooper, 30, was arraigned Friday, Jan. 6, by 67th District Court Judge Herman Marable Jr. on felony charges of open murder, assault with a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm by a felon, third-degree fleeing police, carrying a concealed weapon and four counts of felony firearm.
Gov. Whitmer commutes life-without-parole sentence of Bay County woman convicted of murdering husband in 1990
LANSING, MI — After more than three decades in prison for her role in her husband’s Bay County killing, a man she alleged put her through extreme domestic abuse, LuAnne Szénay has the chance to be free again. It’s a prospect that for long seemed impossible, as...
Lansing neighborhood recalls bullets flying before police shooting
People who live on Irene Street say they could be hear shots being fired within their neighborhood Thursday afternoon, prompting calls to police.
Mother sentenced in son's 2010 death hoping for a second chance
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The mother of a little boy brutally beaten to death by her boyfriend is sharing her story from behind prison walls. Corrine Baker is currently serving a 13 to 30-year sentence for her role in the 2010 death of her son, 4-year-old Dominick Calhoun. The 38-year-old could be released from prison this spring.
Meth present in body of toddler found dead in Montrose Twp. ditch
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - New data revealed that a 16-month-old, whose body was found in a ditch, had methamphetamine in his system at the time of his death. Chaos Demilo’s body was found in a ditch on the 9400 block of North Moorish Road on Aug. 25, 2022, around 1:30 p.m.
Mid-Michigan sees 2 deadly police shootings in 4 days
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Five police officers across Mid-Michigan are on paid leave after two separate deadly shootings. The latest happened Thursday night in Lansing. The other took place Monday in Bath Township. The victim’s mother in the Bath Township shooting told officers she wanted her son to get mental...
Cash reward offered for information on unsolved murder
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to an arrest in an unsolved murder. Darryl Stade, 44, was shot and killed at the Kearsley Park pavilion, located at 1700 Kearsley Park Blvd. in Flint, about 9:30 p.m. on March 20, 2020. Stade had...
