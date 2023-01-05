Read full article on original website
Collider
‘Yellowstone’ Star Says Taylor Sheridan Already Knows How Series Will End
Actor Wes Bentley has revealed Yellowstone co-creator Taylor Sheridan has already planned how the series will come to an end, despite the show going strong. The actor spoke about what he thinks is in store for his character, as well as sharing what it is like to work with Sheridan on the neo-western drama.
'Kaleidoscope' Ending Explained: Who Got Away With the Heist?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for the Netflix series, Kaleidoscope. First off, yes, Hannah (Tati Gabrielle) and Liz (S.J. Son) were the ones who successfully stole the bonds while they were being moved from the vault to the van in the finale, "White: The Heist." So let's get that out of the way right off the bat. And although Netflix decided to get a little wonky with the viewer experience and stagger episodes, Kaleidoscope eventually provides definitive resolutions to the main players involved in the heist.
'The Last of Us' Was Always Destined for an Adaptation
So many video game adaptations since the late ‘80s seemed to look at the back of the game box and shrug, as if Hollywood producers were only buying the title. The game worlds of Super Mario and Resident Evil didn’t invite reverent attempts at recreation, but rather creative liberties, and fair enough, those game worlds were difficult, even absurd.
'The Last of Us’: Pedro Pascal on the Differences Between Joel and 'The Mandalorian's Din Djarin
The premiere of The Last of Us is right around the corner, and it's safe to say that the series is one of the most highly anticipated video game adaptations ever. Based on Naughty Dog's Playstation games of the same name, The Last of Us follows Joel, a smuggler, and Ellie, a young girl believed to be immune to a world-ending virus, as they journey across the post-apocalyptic wasteland. Ahead of the series' debut on HBO later this month, Collider's own Christina Radish sat down with lead actors Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey to discuss what it was like stepping into the roles of such already beloved characters.
‘Luke Cage’ Star Mike Colter On Whether He’d Reprise His Role in the MCU
Reprising his role as Marvel’s Luke Cage isn’t something Mike Colter is holding his breath for, but should he get a call to do so, he’ll consider the opportunity. Colter was at the helm of Netflix’s two seasons of Luke Cage, which aired across 26 episodes between 2016 and 2018.
‘M3GAN’ Dances Past ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ at Friday Box Office
Universal and Atomic Monster’s buzzy horror title M3GAN topped the Friday box office (factoring in Thursday preview figures, of course) but will lose the weekend to holdover hit Avatar: The Way of Water, which is eyeing its fourth weekend at the top of the chart. With $11.7 million on Friday, including $2.7 million from Thursday previews, M3GAN is expected to finish second in its debut weekend of release, with an estimated $27.5 million.
Johnny Depp and Maïwenn Take Center Stage in New 'Jeanne du Barry' Images
A slate of new images from the upcoming period drama Jeanne du Barry have been released. The new images spotlight the star of the project, Johnny Depp, in his return to the big screen following his highly publicized defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard. The images, shared on Instagram by...
The Hard Choices Are What Make 'The Last of Us' Truly Great
Editor's Note: WARNING! This article contains major plot spoilers for The Last of Us Part I and The Last of Us Part II video games. These spoilers may also apply to the forthcoming HBO TV series adaptation of the games. As we await the forthcoming HBO TV series adaption of...
'Glass Onion': Rian Johnson on How They Pulled Off the Mona Lisa Stunt
One of the more surprising plot points of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery revolves around the most famous painting in the world - the Mona Lisa. Rian Johnson's film sees billionaire Miles Bron (Edward Norton) invite a group of guests to his luxurious island, filled with priceless artwork, and the legendary painting is his pride and joy. The climax of the film features a fiery showdown underneath the titular glass onion, and concludes with the painting burning to ashes.
'Ghosts': Brandon Scott Jones on the Show's Masterful Blend of Big Laughs & Robust Character Arcs
Brandon Scott Jones is officially a two-time Critics Choice Awards nominee! He was nominated for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for his performance in Ghosts last year and now, not only did he snag another nomination in that category, but the show overall is nominated for Best Comedy Series.
Guilty Pleasures and Easy Escapes: Why We Love Bad TV Shows
Why can’t we get enough of “bad” TV shows? As the popularity of Emily in Paris demonstrates, viewers not only tolerate, but actively enjoy what is widely considered to be low quality television. But such shows revel in their trashy status, and ultimately appeal to those who are craving an easy watch. A winning combination of predictability and silliness provides a soothing balm to an audience that simply desires an escape, often triumphing over critically acclaimed alternatives.
‘The Last of Us’: Rutina Wesley’s Role Is Revealed in New Image
Probably the hardest part of adapting a very popular video game into a series is to keep it spoiler free. In a bid to save The Last of Us from potential spoilers, some roles were not disclosed but as we stand a week away from the release, the studio is finally revealing its guarded secrets. A new image by Entertainment Weekly confirms Rutina Wesley is playing Maria.
'The Traitors' Creator on Why He Thinks the Show Will Be a Hit in the US
The Traitors, a psychological game of bluffing, took the UK by storm over the festive period following its debut on BBC in November 2022. The show, presented by Claudia Winkleman, is an elaborately-staged game of simplicity and duplicity at once, described as a real-life version of the online role-playing game 'Mafia'.
James Wan's 'Dead Silence' Lands 4K Ultra HD Release From Scream Factory
James Wan (Malignant) made quite an impact on the horror since directing 2004’s genre game-changer Saw. With M3gan in theaters now and his recent success with blockbusters like The Conjuring and Insidious, the Australian film director-writer-producer finds himself in a new class of horror icons. Scream Factory has announced that they will be bringing Wan’s 2007 collaboration with writer Leigh Whannell back to life with a brand new 4K Ultra HD release. Dead Silence, one of his most underrated films, will be released in 4K UHD on March 28.
Chelsea Handler Revolution: 10 of the Comedian's Most Memorable Projects
She may be polarizing, but Chelsea Handler is not afraid to lose (or gain) fans by speaking her truth. For years, she has used her position and voice to condemn racism, sexism and homophobia. Utilizing multiple platforms, Handler continues to make a name for herself as she puts a humorous spin on uncomfortable topics.
Nicolas Winding Refn Shares the Inspiration Behind 'Copenhagen Cowboy'
Following the release of Copenhagen Cowboy on January 5, director Nicolas Winding Refn has opened up about the making of the series. During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Refn reveals what brought him back to Denmark, how the idea for the film came about, and what it was like working with the cast members and Netflix.
'Mayfair Witches’ Showrunner Esta Spalding on Having Witch Consultants On Set & Shooting in New Orleans
Executive produced by Michelle Ashford and showrunner Esta Spalding, who wrote the series premiere together, Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches, the second series in the Anne Rice Immortal Universe at AMC, follows Dr. Rowan Fielding (Alexandra Daddario), a young neurosurgeon discovering newfound powers that could have very dangerous consequences. As she tries to comes to terms with who she really is and learns what it means to be the heir to the Mayfair family of witches, a mysterious presence complicates everything.
‘Hunters’ Cast and Character Guide
The game of the hunter and the hunted is much like the game of chess, where you wait and watch and strike when your opponent’s guard is down. Prime Video’s Hunters explores a team of vigilantes using the same approach to seeking justice. The conspiracy drama thriller series sees a second uprising of Nazis decades after WWII in 70s America. But they are hiding in plain sight, as the society’s rich and famous. However, there’s one man (and a woman) who have sniffed out these predators and decided to put a stop to the plan of a Fourth Reich (as they call it) once and for all. But this king needs his entourage. And thus, he forms his team of the Nazi Hunters, the heroes of the story.
'School Spirits' Trailer: Peyton List Doesn't Know How She Died in New YA Series
This year, Paramount+ announced that it will bulk up its young adult catalog by premiering new series and movies directed at that demographic. After the indisputable success of some of the streamer’s titles – Yellowstone and its spin-offs in particular – the streaming giant will see a big increase in its original production slate, and one of the upcoming titles is the teen horror series School Spirits. The story centers around a girl who dies and is welcomed into the afterlife by several people who got killed in high school.
'The Last of Us’: Bella Ramsey on Perfecting Ellie’s Switchblade Trick
One of 2023's most anticipated pieces of media is the swiftly approaching series adaptation of the beloved PlayStation game The Last of Us. The series follows survivors Joel and Ellie on a journey across a post-apocalyptic version of the United States after the Cordyceps virus turns a majority of the population into zombie-like monsters called Clickers. Ahead of the series premiere on HBO this month, Collider's own Christina Radish sat down with series leads Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey to discuss their roles in The Last of Us and what they did to become Joel and Ellie.
