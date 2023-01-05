The game of the hunter and the hunted is much like the game of chess, where you wait and watch and strike when your opponent’s guard is down. Prime Video’s Hunters explores a team of vigilantes using the same approach to seeking justice. The conspiracy drama thriller series sees a second uprising of Nazis decades after WWII in 70s America. But they are hiding in plain sight, as the society’s rich and famous. However, there’s one man (and a woman) who have sniffed out these predators and decided to put a stop to the plan of a Fourth Reich (as they call it) once and for all. But this king needs his entourage. And thus, he forms his team of the Nazi Hunters, the heroes of the story.

