Biden told Supreme Court he didn't need permission from Congress to cancel student loans, it was his executive authority
Editor's Note: At least four paragraphs were mistakenly duplicated in the story during processing, and this has now been corrected. President Biden has told the Supreme Court that he did not require Congress authorization for the Student Loan Cancellation program, as he acted within his executive authority.
Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Says First Priority for House Republicans Is To Repeal Recruitment of 87,000 IRS Agents
MTG delighted that Kevin McCarthy is finally House Speaker. Following the debacle within the House of Representatives last week, that saw repeated inconclusive votes to nominate the new Speaker of the House, Republican Kevin McCarthy was finally voted into the position on Saturday January 7.
Republicans Signal Cuts To Social Security, Medicare With New House Majority
The House GOP is itching for a fight over spending cuts — including to major entitlement programs.
President Biden ignores question on why classified documents were found at his think tank
President Biden refused to answer questions Monday about the classified documents from his vice presidency that were found at his think tank in Washington, D.C.
Oklahoma lawmaker files bill to ban fluoride from being added to public water supplies
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma lawmaker has filed a bill to ban fluoride from being added to any public water supply. Sen. Nathan Dahm, R-Broken Arrow, authored Senate Bill 165. “If individuals want to use fluoride there are ways they can access it, but the entire population shouldn’t be...
Major food brands are adding sesame to items in 'shortcut' after FDA declares the seed a 'major allergen'
The FDA declared sesame a major allergen in the U.S., yet some food brands and manufacturers are taking an 'economic shortcut' by adding more sesame to their food, says FARE's Jason Linde.
