Congresswoman urges National Zoo to reevaluate reserve passes policy
WASHINGTON — Congresswoman Eleanor Homes Norton (D-DC) is urging the National Zoo to reevaluate a policy requiring visitors to reserve passes ahead of time. According to the National Zoo website, while admission is free, entry passes are required for all guests, including infants, and visitors must follow safety measures.
National Park Service cleaning up mountain of tires illegally dumped in Anacostia Park
WASHINGTON — Community groups discovered a mountain of tires illegally dumped in Anacostia Park. Now, the National Park Service (NPS) is working to clean them up. Ward 8 Woods Conservancy's Director, Nathan Harrington, said he discovered the tires under a southbound portion of I-295 the week of Christmas. Since...
Mayor Bowser reveals DC comeback plan
WASHINGTON — Mayor Muriel Bowser and the Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development revealed DC's Comeback Plan, a tool for setting D.C.'s economic development goals for the next five years. The plan serves as the District's Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy and will be submitted to...
Winter Wine Festival coming to the National Union Building in DC Jan. 21
WASHINGTON — Anyone 21 years old and up is invited to join Drink the District for a special Winter Wine Festival at the new National Union Building on Saturday, January 21. From 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., attendees can try a variety of wines and support local businesses by shopping the artisan market at the festival.
Alexandria Restaurant Week to kick off in January
ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Calling all DMV foodies! Alexandria will host their restaurant week from Jan. 20-29. Dozens of restaurants across Alexandria will be participating and if you would like to indulge in the food scene stay tuned for a week full of tasty cuisine. Residents and visitors can explore...
Local bar in Capitol Hill offering 'Speaker of the Pub' special complete with a gavel
WASHINGTON — As the House continues to struggle to elect a new Speaker, one pub in Northeast D.C. is poking fun at the whole ordeal. Union Pub in Capitol Hill is offering a "Speaker of the Pub" food and drink special, until a Speaker of the House is elected.
It's been 27 years since the Blizzard of '96 crippled the DC area with snow
WASHINGTON (7News) — Twenty-seven years ago, one of the worst winter storms to ever hit the Washington, D.C. area dumped up to 30 inches of snow from the mountains to the bay. The Blizzard of '96 ranks as the sixth heaviest snowfall on record at Reagan National and third...
One shot in Southwest Waterfront; 2 juveniles sought
WASHINGTON — One person was wounded in a shooting in Southwest Waterfront on Monday night, the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said. Police said a call came in at 7:12 p.m. about a shooting in the 1300 block of 4th Street Southwest, near O Street. When police arrived, the victim...
New 359-unit housing complex planned in Woodbridge
A Pennsylvania developer wants to build a 359-unit housing complex north of the Potomac Mills area. Toll Mid-Atlantic LP Co. Inc. is asking Prince William County to rezone about 36.6 acres for the project. The company is a subsidiary of Fort Washington, Pa.-based Toll Brothers, which bills itself as a...
Harpers Ferry residents fought a luxury hotel that could transform their small town. Then West Virginia lawmakers took control
After 15 years of fighting between out-of-state developers, local leaders, and residents entrenched on both sides, a luxury resort development is finally moving forward in Harpers Ferry with the help of legislation that took power out of the town’s hands. Harpers Ferry residents fought a luxury hotel that could transform their small town. Then West Virginia lawmakers took control appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.
Macy’s to Close Lakeforest Store; Target Date of 2024 for Mall Demolition and New Construction
Macy’s confirmed to Axios on Wednesday that it will close additional stores in 2023, including its Lakeforest Mall location at 701 Russell Ave in Gaithersburg. According to Axios, a clearance sale will begin at some point in January and run for approximately eight to 12 weeks, Macy’s said. This was one of the largest hurdles in order for WRS Inc. to reach its target date of 2024 for demolition of the mall and the start of new construction. A more specific date will be available after the approval of sketch plans. The City of Gaithersburg Joint Planning Commission/Mayor and City Council Hearing on the plan is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023 at at City Hall, 31 S. Summit Avenue, Gaithersburg, MD 20877.
Ex-Lorton inmate turned community leader hosts screening of documentary on infamous prison system
LORTON, Va. — A screening of the documentary "Lorton: Prison of Terror" will be held at Prince George's Community College Saturday evening. Former inmate and At-Large Council Member for Prince George's County Calvin S. Hawkins, II is hosting the screening of the film that reveals what he calls the tortured history of the Lorton prison system.
Groups plan events to remember Jan. 6 at Capitol
WASHINGTON — Locals gathered at the Capitol building Thursday evening to pray against division in the country on the eve of the second anniversary of the Jan. 6 insurrection. The groups Light4America and the Franciscan Action Network gathered on the west side of the Capitol grounds around 6 p.m....
DC real estate executive from Massachusetts goes missing on New Year's Day
WASHINGTON — The search for a mother of three young children who went missing on New Year's Day while on her way to D.C. is still underway, according to police. District real estate executive Ana Walshe, 39, was last seen by a relative at her home in Cohasset, Massachusetts around 4 a.m. on January 1.
Winning lottery tickets produce three new Maryland millionaires
BALTIMORE, MD—Maryland has three new millionaires after a week when two people bought second-tier winning Mega Millions tickets in Upper Marlboro and White Hall, and a third person in Waldorf bought a FAST PLAY progressive jackpot ticket worth $1,540,419. As of January 9, only one of the three life-changing...
COVID subvariant surges across US, DC region
WASHINGTON — A new COVID subvariant is surging across the D.C. region. Omicron subvariant XBB 1.5 now makes up 28% of all COVID cases in the Mid-Atlantic, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Protection. Last week, that same subvariant held an 18% share of all COVID cases....
Virginia attorney general expands investigation from 1 Fairfax County school to entire school system
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — An investigation into a Fairfax County high school has led to a deeper review when other schools in the district admitted to not sharing information about National Merit Awards information with students. Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares announced Monday that his investigation into Thomas Jefferson...
Maryland sculptor selected to honor memory of civil rights icon Barbara Johns with bronze statue at U.S. Capitol
RICHMOND, Va. — At just 16 years old, in 1951, Barbara Rose Johns led her classmates in a strike to protest the substandard conditions at her all-black high school in Virginia. Now, she is set to be memorialized with a bronze statue created by renowned Maryland sculptor Steven Weitzman.
New waterfront bar opens in Baltimore County
ESSEX, Md. — The owners of McFaul's IronHorse Tavern in Loch Raven have opened a new concept named after the family's two favorite things -- oysters and fishing. McFaul's Oyster and Reel began serving customers last week at 900 Baltimore Yacht Club Road along Sue Creek in Essex. Glen and Kristin McFaul own the restaurant along with Walter Lashno and Emory Plitt. The space was previously home to the New Sue Island Grill and Crabhouse, which sold at auction last year for $1.52 million.
2 more Fairfax Co. high schools apologize for not sending merit award notifications
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Principals at two Fairfax County high schools sent out emails apologizing for not sharing information about National Merit Awards information with students. The principals at Westfield High School and Langley High School sent emails apologizing to families over the weekend. In both emails, Westfield Principal...
