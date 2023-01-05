ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WUSA9

Congresswoman urges National Zoo to reevaluate reserve passes policy

WASHINGTON — Congresswoman Eleanor Homes Norton (D-DC) is urging the National Zoo to reevaluate a policy requiring visitors to reserve passes ahead of time. According to the National Zoo website, while admission is free, entry passes are required for all guests, including infants, and visitors must follow safety measures.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Mayor Bowser reveals DC comeback plan

WASHINGTON — Mayor Muriel Bowser and the Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development revealed DC's Comeback Plan, a tool for setting D.C.'s economic development goals for the next five years. The plan serves as the District's Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy and will be submitted to...
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Alexandria Restaurant Week to kick off in January

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Calling all DMV foodies! Alexandria will host their restaurant week from Jan. 20-29. Dozens of restaurants across Alexandria will be participating and if you would like to indulge in the food scene stay tuned for a week full of tasty cuisine. Residents and visitors can explore...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
WUSA9

One shot in Southwest Waterfront; 2 juveniles sought

WASHINGTON — One person was wounded in a shooting in Southwest Waterfront on Monday night, the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said. Police said a call came in at 7:12 p.m. about a shooting in the 1300 block of 4th Street Southwest, near O Street. When police arrived, the victim...
WASHINGTON, DC
Inside Nova

New 359-unit housing complex planned in Woodbridge

A Pennsylvania developer wants to build a 359-unit housing complex north of the Potomac Mills area. Toll Mid-Atlantic LP Co. Inc. is asking Prince William County to rezone about 36.6 acres for the project. The company is a subsidiary of Fort Washington, Pa.-based Toll Brothers, which bills itself as a...
WOODBRIDGE, VA
Mountain State Spotlight

Harpers Ferry residents fought a luxury hotel that could transform their small town. Then West Virginia lawmakers took control

After 15 years of fighting between out-of-state developers, local leaders, and residents entrenched on both sides, a luxury resort development is finally moving forward in Harpers Ferry with the help of legislation that took power out of the town’s hands. Harpers Ferry residents fought a luxury hotel that could transform their small town. Then West Virginia lawmakers took control appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.
HARPERS FERRY, WV
mocoshow.com

Macy’s to Close Lakeforest Store; Target Date of 2024 for Mall Demolition and New Construction

Macy’s confirmed to Axios on Wednesday that it will close additional stores in 2023, including its Lakeforest Mall location at 701 Russell Ave in Gaithersburg. According to Axios, a clearance sale will begin at some point in January and run for approximately eight to 12 weeks, Macy’s said. This was one of the largest hurdles in order for WRS Inc. to reach its target date of 2024 for demolition of the mall and the start of new construction. A more specific date will be available after the approval of sketch plans. The City of Gaithersburg Joint Planning Commission/Mayor and City Council Hearing on the plan is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023 at at City Hall, 31 S. Summit Avenue, Gaithersburg, MD 20877.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
WUSA9

Groups plan events to remember Jan. 6 at Capitol

WASHINGTON — Locals gathered at the Capitol building Thursday evening to pray against division in the country on the eve of the second anniversary of the Jan. 6 insurrection. The groups Light4America and the Franciscan Action Network gathered on the west side of the Capitol grounds around 6 p.m....
WASHINGTON, DC
Nottingham MD

Winning lottery tickets produce three new Maryland millionaires

BALTIMORE, MD—Maryland has three new millionaires after a week when two people bought second-tier winning Mega Millions tickets in Upper Marlboro and White Hall, and a third person in Waldorf bought a FAST PLAY progressive jackpot ticket worth $1,540,419. As of January 9, only one of the three life-changing...
MARYLAND STATE
WUSA9

COVID subvariant surges across US, DC region

WASHINGTON — A new COVID subvariant is surging across the D.C. region. Omicron subvariant XBB 1.5 now makes up 28% of all COVID cases in the Mid-Atlantic, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Protection. Last week, that same subvariant held an 18% share of all COVID cases....
WASHINGTON, DC
Wbaltv.com

New waterfront bar opens in Baltimore County

ESSEX, Md. — The owners of McFaul's IronHorse Tavern in Loch Raven have opened a new concept named after the family's two favorite things -- oysters and fishing. McFaul's Oyster and Reel began serving customers last week at 900 Baltimore Yacht Club Road along Sue Creek in Essex. Glen and Kristin McFaul own the restaurant along with Walter Lashno and Emory Plitt. The space was previously home to the New Sue Island Grill and Crabhouse, which sold at auction last year for $1.52 million.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
