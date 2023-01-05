ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson, KY

Henderson skate park to host “Her Sessions” for women

By Jessica Jacoby
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bfhnG_0k4x0WB400

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Local skateboarding organization, Gift Skateboarding, is getting closer to their opening day and they announced special sessions for women.

Reports say the “Her Session’s” will be hosted once a month. The sessions will be a block of time where only girls and women are allowed to skate in the park. This is being done, reportedly, to make girls and women feel more comfortable skating in the park alongside boys and men.

New Henderson skatepark to open soon, will focus on beginners

According to the Facebook post, Gift Skateboarding doesn’t ever want anyone to feel excluded from skateboarding hopes that the people who attend the Her Sessions will feel comfortable enough to attend the park at any time.

The first session will place on January 19 from 4p.m. to 8 p.m. with no registration needed and the session is free.

More information can be found here.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WEHT/WTVW

Almost time for Granted’s Over the Edge 2023 rappelling event

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Granted, the local community-based nonprofit, has a rappelling event for charity coming up soon. Officials say Over the Edge will take place April 29, 2023. The event is an urban rappelling event for Granted that challenges participants to fundraise for the opportunity to rappel down the nine-story CenterPoint Energy building in […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

The Slime Factory opens for business in Eastland Mall

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A unique hands-on experience has made its way into Evansville, all thanks to a gooey substance called slime. The Slime Factory opened its doors to families on Saturday, allowing kids to go wild with their creativity as they played with slime of all colors and sizes. Ryan Scott, who is originally […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Empowerment Academy gets $85,000 grant

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Empowerment Academy has received an $85,000 grant from Truist Foundation to fund construction for the Homelessness to Hope Capital Campaign to build a long-term housing facility. A news release says the Empowerment Academy’s mission is to provide housing and life skills training that will prepare homeless high school students for […]
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Giving Tree of Warmth returns to Haynie’s Corner

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An event that gives directly back to the community is being held this weekend for its second year. Hope Fussner organized the event, Giving Tree of Warmth, in its return to the heart of Haynie’s Corner in Evansville. “Last year, with so much help, I was able to collect about 100 […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

The Milk Barn Café to close in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Milk Barn Café located in Evansville has announced they will be closing their doors. According to The Milk Barn Café Facebook page, they say with great consideration and sadness they have decided to close the business permanently. The Milk Barn Café started out...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Henderson Police reflect on decades of serving community

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — The Henderson Police Department was feeling nostalgic this weekend as they reminisced through photographs on social media. The photographs, which were said to be taken nearly 50 years apart, depicted two HPD officers in completely different decades of service. Pictured below is Lieutenant Grover Willingham who is wearing badge #7. Grover […]
HENDERSON, KY
WBKO

Ohio Co. couple celebrates 72 years of marriage

HARTFORD, Ky. (WBKO) - Dean and Carl Burton have been together for 72 years. They met at a church revival. Initially, Mrs. Burton was not all that charmed. “After church, he asked to take me home one night and I said, ‘no,’ said Dean. “He asked the next...
OHIO COUNTY, KY
14news.com

New coffee shop opens in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new coffee shop is set to open in Evansville on Monday. Farm 57 Coffee Shop is hosting their grand opening event in Evansville on January 9 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The new coffee shop location is 3443 Kansas Road. Their regular business hours...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WOMI Owensboro

POLL: What Is Your Favorite Bakery in the Western KY Area?

It was not my intent to throw a monkey wrench into your New Year's resolution, but that's what this might look like. NEW YEAR'S RESOLUTION COUNTERATTACK--BUT NOT REALLY. I consulted a number of polls conducted nationwide, and "losing weight" comes out at the top of most of them. And if I dug deeper, I'd probably find that, historically, that resolution--or maybe quitting smoking--would be number one.
OWENSBORO, KY
14news.com

Police investigating Sunday night arson on Helmuth Ave.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police say an arson report was taken at an Evansville home on Sunday. They say that happened on Helmuth Avenue just before 8 p.m. Officials say the fire was contained and put out, but the fire investigator believes it was started by someone inside the home.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

41K+
Followers
16K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy