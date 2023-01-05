ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

WAFB

Teacher surprised with new car from nonprofit

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The rest of the school year will be a lot easier for one Baton Rouge teacher. After walking to work every day, a nonprofit decided make his life a little easier. The 29:11 Mentoring Families group surprised Henry Maiden, a teacher at Thrive Academy, with...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

‘Antiques Roadshow’ to make stop in Baton Rouge in 2023

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The popular “Antiques Roadshow” television series on PBS has announced that filming for season 28 will take place in Baton Rouge in 2023. Producers announced the show will make a stop in Baton Rouge on Tuesday, May 2, but an exact filming location has not yet been announced. More details are expected to be revealed at a later time.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Blood drive to help survivor of deadly Brusly crash

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There will be a blood drive on Monday, Jan. 9 for the survivor of a deadly police chase crash that happened on New Year’s Eve. Turner Industries announced the company is hosting the drive for Liam Dunn from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. at 8687 United Plaza Boulevard in Baton Rouge.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Couple found shot to death in home off O'Neal Lane

BATON ROUGE - Two people were found dead in their home after an apparent shooting in a suburban Baton Rouge neighborhood. Their bodies were found shortly before 12:30 p.m. on White Oak Trace Drive, off O'Neal Lane. Sources told WBRZ that the pair was a married couple, and it appeared they may have been dead for some time before they were found Monday.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

'Antiques Roadshow' is returning to Baton Rouge to find America's hidden treasures

Adventure. History. Secrets revealed and treasure hunting, too. The hit PBS series, "Antiques Roadshow," is coming back to Louisiana for its 28th season. The 2023 production tour will kick off with a stop in Baton Rouge on Tuesday, May 2 — to search for America’s hidden treasures. Fans are invited to enter to win tickets to visit on-set and have their items appraised.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

LSU Tiger Band director excited about Grammy nomination

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU can add a Grammy nomination to its winnings, thanks to the LSU Tiger Band joining forces with four-time Grammy-nominated musician and band alum Sean Ardoin of Lake Charles. They turned the room into a recording studio and took three days to record their album,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

This idea formed from a thesis project at LSU. Now it's a full-fledged farmers market.

In her role as the executive director of Big River Economic and Agricultural Development Alliance, Darlene Adams Rowland oversees four locations of the Red Stick Farmers Market in Baton Rouge. Her background includes experience in marketing, fundraising, market management, farmer development, technical assistance and oversight of BREADA’s nutrition outreach programs.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

$100k winning ticket sold at gas station in Central

CENTRAL, La. (BRPROUD) – The New Orleans Saints finished this season with a losing record. On the other hand, someone who decided to play the New Orleans Saints scratch-off game did not lose. A winning New Orleans Saints scratch-off ticket worth $100,000 was sold in East Baton Rouge Parish....
CENTRAL, LA
brproud.com

Man killed in Baton Rouge shooting Friday night

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating the shooting death of a man killed on Oak Crest Drive on Friday, Jan. 6. Police responded to the 3100 block of Oak Crest Drive and found Eric Ricks, 38, had been shot multiple times. Ricks died at the scene, according to the police.
BATON ROUGE, LA
BRProud

Destination Louisiane: False River in Pointe Coupee Parish

POINTE COUPEE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — Back in the 1700s, the False River, was originally part of the Mississippi River. Today, its considered an oxbow lake, filled with rich culture and history. The False River has been cherished by many community members of Pointe Coupee Parish, outside of Louisiana’s capital city. The U-shape of the […]
POINTE COUPEE PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Authorities in Louisiana Seeking the Public’s Help Finding 19-Year-Old Fugitive Wanted in Three Parishes

Authorities in Louisiana Seeking the Public’s Help Finding 19-Year-Old Fugitive Wanted in Three Parishes. Authorities in Louisiana are seeking the public’s help in finding a 19-year-old suspected in connection with a series of vehicle burglaries, a vehicle theft, and an armed robbery charge. Raceland, Louisiana – Lafourche Parish...
RACELAND, LA
WAFB

BREC asks public to vote on Scotlandville Greenway Trail names

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The Recreation and Park Commission for the Parish of East Baton Rouge (BREC) is seeking the greater EBR community’s help in naming sections of the Scotlandville Greenway located in north Baton Rouge. BREC’s Greenway and Trails, a division of Planning and Engineering,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

Hundreds of Louisiana's ancient sites at risk of washing away, study says

Louisiana scientists are sounding the alarm about hundreds of archeological sites that may soon be torn away by storms or swallowed up by rising seas. A new study from researchers at LSU and other universities calls for a large-scale effort to protect and study more than 1,000 ancient sites, some of which have sat along the Louisiana coast for more than 4,500 years but now face threats from climate change and rapid erosion.
LOUISIANA STATE
WAFB

WAFB

