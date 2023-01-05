ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, TN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WKRN

Ramp closed after deadly crash on Briley Parkway

‘Teachers do not have the extra time’: Confusion, …. Halfway through the school year, teachers are still confused and frustrated by the demands of the “Age-Appropriate Materials Act of 2022” passed by the Tennessee General Assembly last March. Strengthening school security. 2 arrested, others sought in connection...
NASHVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

UPDATE: Multiple vehicles crash on Interstate 24 in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Several cars crashed on Interstate 24 in Clarksville Sunday afternoon. At about 1:26 p.m., multiple vehicles wrecked in the eastbound lanes at mile marker 8.3, according to Clarksville Police spokesman Scott Beaubien. NEWS ALERTS: To get free breaking news alerts on your phone, text...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
whvoradio.com

Eight Children Injured In Crash Involving Christian County School Bus

Authorities are investigating a single-vehicle crash involving a Christian County school bus on South Old Madisonville Street in Crofton Monday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say the bus was southbound when, for an unknown reason, it ran off the road, hitting an embankment, before coming to a stop. Deputies say the driver stated they may have blacked out before the crash.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
whopam.com

Trailer reported stolen on Sanderson Drive

Hopkinsville police are investigating after a trailer was reported stolen over the weekend at a Sanderson Drive location. The victim tells officers his black dual axle trailer was removed from a location in the 1300 block of Sanderson between Saturday afternoon and Sunday morning, with no suspects named on the report.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whopam.com

Fire damages Walnut Street apartment building

Fire damaged an apartment building Sunday night on Walnut Street. The first firefighters on scene shortly after 10:15 p.m. at 1721 Walnut found light smoke showing and that quickly grew, according to Hopkinsville Fire Department Lt. Payton Rogers, who says crews made entry and found flames in the attic. All...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
radionwtn.com

Drug Arrest In Courthouse Parking Lot

Dover, Tenn.–A Clarksville man was arrested on drug charges in the Stewat County Courthouse parking lot. 60-year-old Everett Freeze told deputies he was there to meet with his probation officer. Meth and hydrocodone pills were hidden in the battery box of the vehicle, according to the Stewart County Sheriff’s Office.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

K9 police dog ‘Vader’ retires from Clarksville Police Department

CLARKSVILLE, TN – The Clarksville Police Department would like to recognize the retirement of K9 Police Dog “Vader” from police duties effective Jan. 5. In December 2017, K9 Vader was 2 years old when he became a patrol service dog with CPD’s Special Operations K9 Services Unit. He was assigned to Officer Casey Stanton, and together they attended a 6-week patrol/detection law enforcement training course. K9 handlers develop a special bond with their K9 partner, which becomes a relationship that is unbreakable.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
wkdzradio.com

Police Seek Help In Guthrie Shooting Investigation

Authorities are asking for the community’s help locating a man who is a person of interest in a shooting on Green Acres Circle in Guthrie Saturday morning. Todd County emergency personnel say a man was shot during some kind of altercation with someone in a gray Mitsubishi. The man suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and drove himself to Tennova Healthcare in Clarksville.
TODD COUNTY, KY
smokeybarn.com

VIDEO: Teen Critical After Drowning At Springfield Greenway Dam

UPDATE 1/9/23 – 1:58PM: According to Robertson County EMS, the teen remains in critical condition at Centennial Children’s Hospital on a ventilator. Her family is at her side and indicate that she has shown some improvement. SPRINGFIELD TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) A 17-year-old girl is critical after falling...
SPRINGFIELD, TN
WSMV

Woman dies after head-on crash on Murfreesboro Pike

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 24-year-old woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Saturday morning on Murfreesboro Pike. Katherine Margarita Jarquin Perez, 24, of La Vergne, was driving east in a Nissan Altima on Murfreesboro Pike. Police said just before 7:15 a.m., Perez began to drift into the westbound lane.
NASHVILLE, TN
whvoradio.com

Trailer Reported Stolen In Hopkinsville

A trailer was reported stolen on Sanderson Drive in Hopkinsville Sunday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say a dual axle trailer worth $2,500 was taken off the property without the owner’s consent sometime between Saturday and Sunday. No arrest has been made but the report lists the charge as theft.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY

