1 critically injured after rollover crash on Briley Parkway
At least one person has died in a rollover crash that occurred on Briley Parkway early Monday morning.
Clarksville road reopened following crash with injuries
Police in Clarksville were called to the scene of a wreck with injuries on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard at Morris Road Sunday evening.
WKRN
Ramp closed after deadly crash on Briley Parkway
clarksvillenow.com
UPDATE: Multiple vehicles crash on Interstate 24 in Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Several cars crashed on Interstate 24 in Clarksville Sunday afternoon. At about 1:26 p.m., multiple vehicles wrecked in the eastbound lanes at mile marker 8.3, according to Clarksville Police spokesman Scott Beaubien. NEWS ALERTS: To get free breaking news alerts on your phone, text...
whvoradio.com
Eight Children Injured In Crash Involving Christian County School Bus
Authorities are investigating a single-vehicle crash involving a Christian County school bus on South Old Madisonville Street in Crofton Monday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say the bus was southbound when, for an unknown reason, it ran off the road, hitting an embankment, before coming to a stop. Deputies say the driver stated they may have blacked out before the crash.
WSMV
THP: Missing family of three found dead off I-840 in Williamson County
FAIRVIEW, TN (WSMV) - A missing Hickman County family of three was found deceased in a vehicle in Williamson County on Wednesday. Late Wednesday night, Tennessee Highway Patrol identified those in the vehicle as 39-year-old Jeremy Cook, 28-year-old Johanna Manor, and an unidentified 8-year-old. “I am always down here on...
whopam.com
Trailer reported stolen on Sanderson Drive
Hopkinsville police are investigating after a trailer was reported stolen over the weekend at a Sanderson Drive location. The victim tells officers his black dual axle trailer was removed from a location in the 1300 block of Sanderson between Saturday afternoon and Sunday morning, with no suspects named on the report.
Crews called to retrieve body found floating in water in Antioch
Crews are working to retrieve a body that was spotted floating in a waterway in Antioch.
clarksvillenow.com
UPDATE: Roads back open after crashes on Fort Campbell Boulevard, Lafayette Road
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Two injury wrecks had traffic tied up Friday afternoon. At about 2:45 p.m., vehicles crashed at Fort Campbell Boulevard and Lady Marion Drive, according to Clarksville Police Lt. Charles Gill. At about the same time, vehicles crashed at Lafayette Road and Charlemagne Boulevard. Both...
Two teens brought to hospital after almost drowning in Robertson County creek
Two teenage girls nearly drowned Sunday afternoon when one of them fell into a dam near the Robertson County Fairgrounds and the other one jumped in to save her.
whopam.com
Fire damages Walnut Street apartment building
Fire damaged an apartment building Sunday night on Walnut Street. The first firefighters on scene shortly after 10:15 p.m. at 1721 Walnut found light smoke showing and that quickly grew, according to Hopkinsville Fire Department Lt. Payton Rogers, who says crews made entry and found flames in the attic. All...
radionwtn.com
Drug Arrest In Courthouse Parking Lot
Dover, Tenn.–A Clarksville man was arrested on drug charges in the Stewat County Courthouse parking lot. 60-year-old Everett Freeze told deputies he was there to meet with his probation officer. Meth and hydrocodone pills were hidden in the battery box of the vehicle, according to the Stewart County Sheriff’s Office.
Man in ski mask arrested after allegedly breaking into vehicles in North Nashville
A 18-year-old is now in custody after police say they caught him near the scene of reported vehicle break-ins in North Nashville.
1 killed in single-vehicle crash on I-24 in Nashville
The driver involved in a single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 24 has died, according to Metro police.
clarksvillenow.com
K9 police dog ‘Vader’ retires from Clarksville Police Department
CLARKSVILLE, TN – The Clarksville Police Department would like to recognize the retirement of K9 Police Dog “Vader” from police duties effective Jan. 5. In December 2017, K9 Vader was 2 years old when he became a patrol service dog with CPD’s Special Operations K9 Services Unit. He was assigned to Officer Casey Stanton, and together they attended a 6-week patrol/detection law enforcement training course. K9 handlers develop a special bond with their K9 partner, which becomes a relationship that is unbreakable.
wkdzradio.com
Police Seek Help In Guthrie Shooting Investigation
Authorities are asking for the community’s help locating a man who is a person of interest in a shooting on Green Acres Circle in Guthrie Saturday morning. Todd County emergency personnel say a man was shot during some kind of altercation with someone in a gray Mitsubishi. The man suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and drove himself to Tennova Healthcare in Clarksville.
smokeybarn.com
VIDEO: Teen Critical After Drowning At Springfield Greenway Dam
UPDATE 1/9/23 – 1:58PM: According to Robertson County EMS, the teen remains in critical condition at Centennial Children’s Hospital on a ventilator. Her family is at her side and indicate that she has shown some improvement. SPRINGFIELD TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) A 17-year-old girl is critical after falling...
WSMV
Woman dies after head-on crash on Murfreesboro Pike
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 24-year-old woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Saturday morning on Murfreesboro Pike. Katherine Margarita Jarquin Perez, 24, of La Vergne, was driving east in a Nissan Altima on Murfreesboro Pike. Police said just before 7:15 a.m., Perez began to drift into the westbound lane.
One teen dead, another injured after shooting in East Nashville rental home
A homicide investigation is underway following a shooting at a party in East Nashville that led to one teenager's death and sent another to the hospital early Sunday morning.
whvoradio.com
