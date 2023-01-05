CLARKSVILLE, TN – The Clarksville Police Department would like to recognize the retirement of K9 Police Dog “Vader” from police duties effective Jan. 5. In December 2017, K9 Vader was 2 years old when he became a patrol service dog with CPD’s Special Operations K9 Services Unit. He was assigned to Officer Casey Stanton, and together they attended a 6-week patrol/detection law enforcement training course. K9 handlers develop a special bond with their K9 partner, which becomes a relationship that is unbreakable.

CLARKSVILLE, TN ・ 8 HOURS AGO