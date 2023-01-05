Read full article on original website
SDSU routs UND women
BROOKINGS, S.D. – The University of North Dakota women’s basketball team dropped its third straight game on Saturday afternoon, falling to South Dakota State, 105-72, from Frost Arena in Brookings, S.D. The defeat marks the 12th straight loss to SDSU and is the first time UND has allowed...
Another Fighting Hawks comeback; Kleven pair in 4-2 win over Lindenwood
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (UND Athletics)– University of North Dakota head hockey coach Brad Berry was quick to reference Groundhog Day in his postgame press conference on Saturday night, as the Fighting Hawks received a similar script in a 4-2 victory over Lindenwood at Ralph Engelstad Arena in Grand Forks, N.D.
