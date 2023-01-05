Read full article on original website
R.I. must accelerate transportation emission cuts to hit 2030 target, advocates say
Rhode Island is not on track to hit its greenhouse gas reduction target in 2030, and a primary reason, advocates say, is transportation emissions. Transportation accounts for the largest share of the state’s greenhouse gas emissions, at nearly 40%, according to the state Department of Environmental Management’s latest greenhouse gas inventory.
This week at the Rhode Island General Assembly
The Rhode Island General Assembly kick off its 2023 legislative session this week. Here are the highlights from news and events that took place in the General Assembly this week. For more information on any of these items visit http://www.rilegislature.gov/pressrelease. Shekarchi re-elected Speaker; lists housing, homelessness as top priorities. Speaker...
New Pawtucket-Central Falls Transit Center to open on January 23
The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) has announced that the Pawtucket-Central Falls Transit Center will open on January 23. The new rail-bus transit center, located in Pawtucket and Central Falls, will provide commuters with the ability to easily switch between commuter rail operated by the Massachusetts Bay Transit Authority (MBTA) and Rhode Island Public Transit Authority (RIPTA) buses.
Exeter man wins $1 million on ‘The Next Rhode Island Millionaire’ instant ticket
The Rhode Island Lottery today announced that a man from Exeter recently cashed in a winning $1 million “The Next Rhode Island Millionaire” Instant Ticket. The man, who was not identified by Rhode Island Lottery, purchased the winning ticket at the Stop at Shop in North Kingstown. He might buy a new truck with his winnings, according to Rhode Island Lottery.
How gas prices have changed in Rhode Island in the last week
A cold snap across much of the U.S. in the last two weeks have forced refineries to slow operations and even shut down, including on the Texas gulf coast, sending prices at the pump slightly higher and increasing air pollution. A gallon of gas was $3.29 on average this week,...
Best-performing Rhode Island stocks last week
Stacker compiled a list of the best-performing stocks in Rhode Island last week using data from IEX Cloud. Stocks are ranked by the highest percent price change from Dec. 30 to Jan. 6. Stocks headquartered in Rhode Island, listed on the Russell 3000, and a market cap over $5.0 billion on October 27th were considered. All 4 stocks that met the criteria in Rhode Island were included in the list.
