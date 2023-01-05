Read full article on original website
K Dwayne Buhrman obituary 1968~2023
Mr. K Dwayne Buhrman, 54, of Waynesboro, PA, passed away surrounded by his loving family Sunday, January 8, 2023, at Meritus Medical Center, Hagerstown, MD. Born August 18, 1968 in Waynesboro, he was the son of Howard and Betty (Johnson) Buhrman of Hagerstown. He grew up in the Hagerstown area.
Robert W Bell obituary 1932~2023
Mr. Robert W Bell, 90, of State Line, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, January 7, 2023 at 3 a.m. in the York Trauma Center. Mr. Bell was born in Brownsville, PA in 1932. He was the son of the late Fred W. Bell and Marie Bell of Greensburg, PA.
Renate Elisabeth Herman 1934~2023
Renate Elisabeth Herman (Schonholz), age 88, of Chambersburg, PA passed away on January 8, 2023 at 4 a.m. in The Leland of Laurel Run in Waynesboro, PA. Renate was born on December 17th, 1934 in Geislitz-Eichermuhl Germany. She grew up during WW II, attended primary school, receiving excellent grades, then...
Doris Ann Unger obituary 1936~2023
Doris Ann Unger, 86, of Mercersburg, passed away on January 3, 2023 in Chambersburg, PA. Born June 9, 1936 in Little Cove, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late Carrie (Yeakle) and Peter Shives. A 1954 graduate of Mercersburg High School, she was employed as a bookkeeper at the...
Maxine Tenney obituary 1937~2023
Maxine Tenney, 85, Gettysburg, PA passed away on Friday, January 6, 2023 at the Gettysburg Hospital. She was born January 27, 1937 in Cassity, West Virginia to the late Clarence Fincham and Mary (Shiflet) Fincham. Her greatest joy in life was her family. Maxine loved spending time with her children,...
James E “Jim” Leitzel obituary 1957~2022
James E “Jim” Leitzel, 65, of Carlisle, passed away on December 29th, 2022 at his home. Jim was born August 7th, 1957 in Newburg, PA. to Charles and Janet Leitzel. He graduated from Shippensburg High and Franklin County Vo-Tech. He never married, remaining a sworn bachelor his entire life.
Robert Ray Jacobs obituary 1947~2023
Robert Ray Jacobs, 75, of York, entered into the presence of his Lord and Savior on the afternoon of Sunday, January 8, 2023. He was born on April 30, 1947, in Shippensburg, the son of the late Dr. Harry G. and Jean (Burkhart) Jacobs. He was also the stepson of the late Dorothy R. (Righter) Jacobs.
Pearl M Keckler obituary 1929~2023
Pearl M Keckler, 93 of Gettysburg, PA passed away peacefully on Friday, January 6, 2023 at The Brethren Home at Cross Keys Village. Born May 29, 1929 in Gettysburg, PA she was the daughter of the late Preston & Mary (Lentz) Rudisill. Pearl grew up in the Greenmount area of...
Mary Ellen Bower obituary 1934~2023
Mary Ellen Bower, 88, of Chambersburg, passed away on Friday, January 6, 2023 at Brookview Healthcare Center. Born October 22, 1934 in Chambersburg, she was the daughter of the late John H. and Ruth Statler Crawford. Her beloved husband, James E. “Jay” Bower, preceded her in death on October 1, 1998.
Lois M Porter obituary 1928~2023
Lois M Porter (Devor), 94, of Walnut Bottom, passed away the evening of Friday, January 6, 2023 at the Chambersburg Hospital. She was born on November 21, 1928 in Walnut Bottom, a daughter of the late Samuel and Ruth (Campbell) Devor. Lois was a member of the Trinity United Methodist...
Troy L Banks obituary 1972~2023
Troy L Banks, 50, of Mercersburg, passed away on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 in Chambersburg, PA. Born December 4, 1972 in Chambersburg, he was a son of Donald Martin Jr. and Roxanne Sheila Amsley Banks. Troy attended the James Buchanan High School and later earned in GED. Troy enjoyed working...
Robert Shank Bollinger obituary 1941~2022
Robert Shank Bollinger, age 81, of Great Cacapon, WV, passed away on Saturday, December 31, 2022, at the Winchester Medical Center, Winchester, VA. Born in Chambersburg, PA, on March 15, 1941, he was the son of the late George W. and Eunice E. Shank Bollinger. Mr. Bollinger was a 1959...
Madaline P “Mattie” Garland 1931~2023
Madaline P “Mattie” Garland, 91, of McConnellsburg, PA, passed away Tuesday, January 3rd, at Embassy of Woodland Park, Orbisonia, PA. Mattie was born in Maddensville, PA on February 11, 1931, a daughter of the late Myrtle C. (Wagner) and Zane H. Anderson. She was the widow of Harold...
Patsy V Abbamonte obituary 1957~2023
Patsy V Abbamonte, 65, of Fayetteville, PA and formerly of Auburndale, FL, passed away on January 6, 2023 at her home. Born September 15, 1957 in Lakeland, FL, she was a daughter of Elizabeth Bembry Vaught and the late Chester Grant Vaught. Patsy was a graduate of Auburndale High School...
Tammy J McClure obituary 1971~2023
Tammy J McClure, 51, of Chambersburg, PA and formerly of Germantown, MD passed away peacefully at her home in Chambersburg on Thursday January 5, 2023. Born September 27, 1971, in Cheverly, MD, she was a daughter of the late Patrick Wayne and Lynn Marie (Hoption) McIntire. Surviving are her husband,...
Ralph K Baker obituary 1930~2023
Mr. Ralph K Baker, 92, formerly of the Greencastle and Waynesboro areas passed away Sunday, January 1, 2023 in Martinsburg VA Medical Center. Born May 1, 1930 in Waynesboro, he was the son of the late Wilbur A. and Florence (Deihl) Baker. Mr. Baker served in the United States Army...
Kelsey A Reagan obituary 1996~2023
Kelsey A Reagan, 26, of Shippensburg, passed away the evening of Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at the Chambersburg Hospital with her loving mother and father by her side. She was born on February 28, 1996 in Chambersburg, a daughter to Terry L. and Michelle L. (Goshert) Reagan. Kelsey was a...
Martha B Kulkusky obituary 1924~2023
Ms. Martha B Kulkusky, 98, a resident of Quincy Village, Waynesboro, PA passed away Wednesday, January 4, 2023, in the nursing home. Born July 27, 1924 in Haddock, PA she was the daughter of the late Stanley and Mary (Bobeck) Kulkusky. She and her first husband, Andrew Greybush, were married...
Mellott takes December cheerleading honors
The Penn State Mont Alto cheerleading squad has named sophomore captain Hayley Mellott (Shippensburg, Pa./Shippensburg HS) its December cheerleader of the month. Mellott, a flyer/backspot, was nominated by her teammates for her dedication and willingness to take on new skills.”. “Hayley is an experienced cheerleader, but new to our team...
