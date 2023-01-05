Read full article on original website
James Wan Pushes Back Against Horror Fans Complaining That M3GAN Isn’t R-Rated
Producer James Wan pushes back on fans' complaints over M3GAN’s PG-13 rating.
'Avatar' star Sam Worthington says he lost 'Green Lantern' role after questioning the film: 'It didn't make much sense to me'
Worthington spoke to Variety about nearly landing the lead roles in "Casino Royale" and "Green Lantern."
wegotthiscovered.com
The second sequel to the failed remake of a cult classic squeezes every last drop of gas from its streaming tank
When David Carradine and a fresh-faced Sylvester Stallone first engaged in a dystopian vehicular battle way back in 1975, nobody could have had any inkling that the Death Race franchise would still be going strong almost half a century later. The original retains cult classic status, something that it’s never...
Box Office: ‘M3GAN’ Slays With $30 Million Debut, ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Stays No. 1
Move over, Jamie Lee Curtis and Neve Campbell. There’s a new scream queen in town… M3GAN. Universal and Blumhouse’s creepy doll thriller “M3GAN” — short for Model 3 Generative Android — made a killing in its opening weekend, collecting a better-than-expected $30.2 million from 3,509 North American theaters. Internationally, the film has generated $14.8 million to date, taking its global tally to $45 million. Heading into the weekend the PG-13 film was projected to open to $17 million to $20 million in North America, but stellar word-of-mouth and audiences’ enduring love for horror were key in significantly outperforming expectations. It’s a killer...
Adam Rich, Eight Is Enough Family's Youngest Son, Dead at 54
Adam Rich, an actor best known for starring in the ABC dramedy Eight Is Enough, died Saturday. He was 54 years old. Family members confirmed the news to TMZ, but did not reveal a cause of death. The actor was reportedly found dead at his home, though foul play is not suspected. Rich played Nicholas Bradford, the youngest son on Eight is Enough, for a total of 112 episodes. The series ran from 1977-1981 for five seasons, and co-starred Dick Van Patten, Betty Buckley, Grant Goodeve, Lani O’Grady and Laurie Walters, among others. He began his career at Chatsworth High School with a drama...
Hugh Jackman Begs the Academy Not to ‘Validate’ Ryan Reynolds With an Oscar Nomination
Hugh Jackman, staring down the abyss of a potentially harrowing year filming Deadpool 3, beseeched the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences to not give his costar Ryan Reynolds a Best Original Song nomination for the Spirited track “Good Afternoon.” At the tail end of last year, “Good Afternoon” — from Reynold’s recent Christmas flick with Will Ferrell and Octavia Butler — appeared on the Academy’s shortlist for this year’s Best Original Song prize (the actual nominations won’t be announced until Jan. 24). The news, however, only just seemed to reach Jackman, who shared a video on social media expressing...
ComicBook
Euphoria Star Jacob Elordi Replaces Henry Cavill as James Gunn’s Superman in DCU Fan Art
Warner Bros. Discovery recently revealed that James Gunn and Peter Safran will head their new DC Studios arm, and ever since that announcement things have been topsy-turvy. Gunn and Safran recently delivered their plans to WB boss David Zaslav and announced that the former is writing a Superman movie that will joy star Henry Cavill. The news comes just two months after Cavill announced his return to the role after a brief cameo in the Dwayne Johnson-led Black Adam. After the news broke the actor took to Instagram to reveal that another actor will be donning the iconic symbol of hope and that he's officially exiting the role. Gunn's film will follow a much younger Superman who's going to Metropolis for the first time, so like with every project like this, fans have an actor in mind for the role. One artist has created a new piece of fan art that shows Euphoria star Jacob Elordi transform into the Last Son of Krypton.
Top Gun: Maverick Is About To Lose A Box-Office Record To Avatar: The Way Of Water
Avatar: The Way of Water is coming on strong enough at the box office to wrestle this distinction away from Top Gun: Maverick.
Polygon
James Cameron forced to finish Avatar 3 after making too much money
Filmmaker James Cameron, now having made more than $1.5 billion — and finally “breaking even” — with Avatar: The Way of Water at the international box office, is now stuck completing Avatar 3, a film he has already shot. He’s also probably forced to make Avatar 4 and 5 too! Speaking with interviewer Chris Wallace in this week’s episode of Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace? (answer: James Cameron), the director lamented that “it looks like I can’t wiggle out of this; I’m gonna have to do these other sequels.”
ComicBook
The Conjuring Creator James Wan Shares the '80s Horror Movies He'd Want to Revive
Between Insidious, The Conjuring, and Malignant, filmmaker James Wan has delivered audiences a number of iconic and entirely original experiences, and despite being known for his relentless horrors, if he had the opportunity, he'd like to revive some sillier horror movies from the '80s. Wan recently revealed that films like Night of the Creeps and Chopping Mall, both of which have their fair share of humor and campiness, would be worlds he'd like to dive into and revive for a new generation. Given the various other disturbing and frightening offerings from the '80s, fans would likely appreciate the opportunity to see Wan inject more humor into his horrors.
Collider
Most Anticipated Horror Movie Releases Coming In January 2023
2022 has been a fantastic year for the horror genre, and as 2023 approaches, anticipation is building ahead of a new year. With January historically offering up the likes of Scream (2022), Cloverfield, and Andy Muschietti's Mama, there is much to look forward to in the new year. From an...
Will The Conjuring 4 Be The Horror Franchise’s Final Movie? Here’s What James Wan Says
Conjuring creator and frequent director James Wan gets honest about the future of the series.
Hugh Jackman says Deadpool 3 will feature something he's never done before as Wolverine
The movie is set prior to the events of 2017's Logan
ComicBook
The Conjuring's James Wan and Patrick Wilson Fantasize About Reviving This John Carpenter Classic
Throughout the '70s and '80s, filmmaker John Carpenter was one of the more prolific storytellers in genre cinema, with his narratives being revived and reimagined various times over the years, including The Conjuring's director James Wan and star Patrick Wilson fantasizing about the opportunity to revive Carpenter's Big Trouble in Little China. The 1986 film blends together action, comedy, horror, fantasy, and martial arts for an entirely unique experience, which is one reason why the film hasn't earned a reboot or remake in the decades since its debut. Wan and Wilson collaborated not only on The Conjuring franchise, but also on the Insidious and Aquaman series.
digitalspy.com
The Conjuring 4 gets a disappointing update
The Conjuring 4 could tie up the story of demonologists Ed and Lorraine Warren. Portrayed by Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga across three eye-coveringly freaky flicks, the two characters (based on a real married couple) will return for one final movie, it's been suggested by director James Wan – written by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick.
ComicBook
Supernatural’s Jensen Ackles Suits Up as James Gunn’s Batman in DCU Fan Art
Ever since James Gunn and Peter Safran came aboard as DC Studios co-CEOs, everything has been in flux. Henry Cavill was once again forced to exit his role as Superman and Gunn is penning a new film following the Last Son of Krypton. The new Superman film will follow the character as he comes to Metropolis for the first time. Patty Jenkins also announced her exit from Wonder Woman 3 and Gal Gal Gadot's future as the character may or may not be in doubt. Batman, on the other hand, is a stickier situation due to the Matt Reeves and Robert Pattinson The Batman franchise. Pattinson's Batman is in a totally separate universe and is expected to stay that way, so the DC Universe is in need of a Batman. One fan seems to have an idea for who should be the DCU's Batman and it's a Supernatural star. An artist recently released a new piece of fan art that shows Jensen Ackles as the Dark Knight for the DCU.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘M3GAN’ star didn’t even need to see a script to be sold on Blumhouse’s latest terror
Sometimes, an artist will just jump straight into a project with both feet and ultimately have no regrets should they choose to look back in the first place, which could be from something as simple as the elevator pitch, creative team, or even the title of the project. For M3GAN...
‘M3GAN’s PG-13 Reshoots Indicate That the Future of Horror Movies Is Tamer and More Thrilling Than We Think
M3GAN’s director recently spoke about how scary the movie will be -- and why the PG-13 rating made it even more frightening than before.
wegotthiscovered.com
No, Dwayne Johnson isn’t in ‘Avatar: The Way of Water,’ but arch-nemesis Vin Diesel is sure to show up in the sequels
Even though he most definitely isn’t, viewers of Avatar: The Way of Water have found themselves convinced that Dwayne Johnson plays a minor background role in the blockbuster sci-fi sequel, thanks to the presence of a huge buff bald dude with tattoos. While that does aptly describe the actor...
ComicBook
DCU Fan Art Imagines X-Men Star Lucas Till as James Gunn’s The Flash
Warner Bros. Discovery has been making a bunch of changes to how their Warner Bros. Pictures and DC Films projects are operated and even changed the name to DC Studios. James Gunn and Peter Safran were brought on in October as co-CEOs of DC Studios, with the duo already making their mark. Gunn is writing a Superman film that will not feature Henry Cavill in the titular role. While it seems like the new co-CEOs will do their own thing with new actors as these iconic characters, the studio will be releasing films from the previous slate throughout this year that includes Shazam! Fury of the Gods, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, Blue Beetle and The Flash. The Flash is set to bring Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton as their respective Batmen and is also expected to be Ezra Millers last go as the Scarlet Speedster due to legal troubles. One fan seems to think that X-Men: First Class star Lucas Till could takeover the role from Miller and has even created a new life of fan art that shows how.
