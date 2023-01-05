ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Comments / 2

Jb Love
3d ago

that's wrong somebody steal your car but the insurance people drop your claim it's not your fault cuz they steal your car it's the thieves fault

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Tyshawn Gilmore guilty; Milwaukee fatal shooting in June 2021

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County jury found Tyshawn Gilmore guilty on Friday, Jan. 6 of charges associated with a fatal shooting near 21st and National in June 2021. Prosecutors allege Tyshawn Gilmore was involved in a series of crimes that left a man dead. He was charged with felony murder and false imprisonment – and found guilty on both counts.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Greenfield retail theft leads to police pursuit; 3 arrested

GREENFIELD, Wis. - Three thieves were taken into custody Sunday morning, Jan. 8, after robbing a retail store and leading Greenfield police on a pursuit. Greenfield police said three individuals were stealing from a retail store near 76th and Forest Home around 5 a.m. Two of the thieves fled the area, and police followed.
GREENFIELD, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Shots fired at stolen vehicle in Milwaukee; driver crashes into pole

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating two shots fired cases that happened Thursday, Jan 5. Police believe the incidents are related. Milwaukee police said around 8:30 p.m., occupants of a vehicle fired shots at another vehicle -- which police later discovered was reported stolen. The stolen vehicle collided with a pole, and the people inside fled on foot. Shots were also fired near Humboldt and Lyon. Police said these two incidents appear to be related.
MILWAUKEE, WI
seehafernews.com

Three Shot, Two Killed In Milwaukee On Sunday

It was a deadly Sunday in Milwaukee. Police say three people were shot, and two of them died. The killings are Milwaukee’s second and third homicides of the New Year. There were two other people shot and wounded over the weekend. Milwaukee saw a record 224 homicides last year.
MILWAUKEE, WI
wisconsinrightnow.com

Milwaukee Police Pursuit Terminated After Car’s Occupants Shoot at Cops

Milwaukee police chased a stolen vehicle early Friday, only to have a supervisor terminate the pursuit after occupants of the stolen vehicle fired shots at the pursuing officers, Wisconsin Right Now has exclusively learned. According to Milwaukee Police, the investigation is ongoing, and they continue to seek unknown suspects. The...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Menomonee Falls Home Depot theft, man sought

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - Menomonee Falls police are looking for a man who stole merchandise from Home Depot and a vehicle in the parking lot near Thunder Ridge and Premier on Friday, Jan. 6. Police said the man stole tools from inside Home Depot around 3 p.m. The thief then...
MENOMONEE FALLS, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee driver killed Menomonee Falls man, was drunk, on meth: complaint

MILWAUKEE - Juan Felix-Avendano, 21, of Milwaukee, was drunk and high on meth when he slammed into a vehicle carrying a Menomonee Falls family to church on New Year's Day, according to prosecutors. Felix-Avendano is charged with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle among other charges for the crash...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Illegal dumping, Milwaukee offers $1K reward for tips

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Department of Public Works crews recently worked to clean up illegal dumping on the city's north side, but a city alderman is encouraging others to step up. Alderman Russell Stamper, who represents the city's 15th District, said crews have "quickly" responded to address the mess near 25th...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Four houses, one garage damaged in Milwaukee fire

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Fire Department responded to a garage fire near North 26th and West Vliet streets Saturday afternoon. The fire damaged a total of four homes and one garage. One of the homes is now uninhabitable. "I was just looking out of my window and I saw a...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Fire in Milwaukee's Midtown neighborhood, 4 homes involved

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Fire Department said a garage fire spread to four homes in the city's Midtown neighborhood Saturday, Jan. 7. It happened near 26th and Vliet. No one was hurt, according to officials, but one of the homes is now uninhabitable. The cause of the fire is under...
MILWAUKEE, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Therapy dog K9 Crush wins over the hearts of Milwaukee police officers

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department has a new K9 on the force. However, this pup is a little different from your average K9. The job of a police officer is one many take pride in, but after a tough call, things can be challenging. Which is why the Milwaukee Police Department has added a new member to its team to help.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Shooting on Milwaukee's south side, man wounded

MILWAUKEE - A 42-year-old Milwaukee man was shot near 16th and Greenfield on Saturday morning, Jan. 7. Police said the shooting happened around 5 a.m. The victim arrived at a hospital for treatment of a non-fatal wound. Milwaukee police are looking for the shooter. Anyone with any information is asked...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Bank robbery, Milwaukee's east side; robber sought

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police say a person robbed the US Bank near Farwell and North Avenue on Friday, Jan. 6. Officials said that around 12 p.m. Friday, the robber entered the bank, demanded, and obtained money. A security guard confronted the robber, and a struggle ensued. The robber then ran away on foot.
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy