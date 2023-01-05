Read full article on original website
Related
Samsung Galaxy phone owners just got the free Android 13 update
A huge range of Samsung Galaxy phones now have access to the elite Android 13 upgrade
Samsung may kill one of its most popular Galaxy A-series phones next year
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Samsung's Galaxy A series bridges the gap in its portfolio between its extensive budget lineup and premium phones, offering some good mid-tier options. The Galaxy A53 remains an excellent choice that strikes a great balance, and can hold its own against the Pixel 6a. But if recent reports are to be believed, Samsung has decided to shake up its Galaxy A series, and will likely go without an upper mid-range Galaxy A7x model entirely in 2023.
This Samsung Galaxy hack will get you a free laptop
If you move fast Samsung will give you an excellent laptop for free with your new Galaxy phone
Samsung Galaxy S22 price just slashed to $649 ahead of Galaxy S23 launch
The Samsung Galaxy S22 is marked down to $649 at Amazon ahead of the Galaxy S23 launch.
A student accidentally created a rechargeable battery that could last 400 years.
There's an old saying that luck happens when preparation meets opportunity.There's no better example of that than a 2016 discovery at the University of California, Irvine, by doctoral student Mya Le Thai. After playing around in the lab, she made a discovery that could lead to a rechargeable battery that could last up to 400 years. That means longer-lasting laptops and smartphones and fewer lithium ion batteries piling up in landfills.
The One App You Should Delete Immediately To Speed Up Your iPhone And Improve Battery Life
A brand new year presents brand new opportunities to learn how to become a wiser tech user. If you’ve been dealing with a slow iPhone for as long as you can remember, this is the perfect time to put an end to its sluggish behavior and find out what the root cause of its speed issues are. In some cases, the only thing standing between you and a faster phone is the apps that you are using on a regular basis that consume so many resources. Even though times have changed drastically in the last few years, one constant has remained: this is STILL the one app tech experts say you should delete immediately to speed up your iPhone and improve its battery life.
Millions of Android owners must look for ‘red alert’ right now – it’s very serious
OWNERS of Google Pixel smartphones should never ignore a "red alert" in their settings. Google warns users who are at "critical risk" – and must act immediately. You should regularly check your settings to see if you're at risk. Thankfully it's very easy to do – once you know...
Samsung unveils two QD-OLED TV ranges for 2023, 77-inch screen size also confirmed
Samsung's premium S95C and step-down S90C ranges will both offer a 77-inch model for the very first time.
How to get Wi-Fi for free anywhere in the world
Human lives have become immensely dependent on the internet. Everything, from working to shopping, can be done with a strong internet connection. When at home, you can subscribe to a good internet service provider to ensure an uninterrupted connection, but what do you do when you’re out?
Digital Trends
CES 2023: Citizen’s newest smartwatch puts part of NASA on your wrist
The latest smartwatches from Citizen feature an app that utilizes research into alertness and fatigue pulled from NASA plus A.I. models created by IBM Watson Studio to help you better understand the way your body performs each day. The app is called YouQ, and rather than only looking back at how you’ve performed, it also looks ahead.
Phone Arena
The amazing Samsung Galaxy A53 is even sweeter at $100 off
We often complain about how expensive modern flagship phones really are, but the truth of the matter is that there are amazing choices among the upper midrangers. Take the Galaxy A53 for example - it has proper flagship features and its price is unbeatable. It's one of the best-selling Samsung phones, and for good reason. And now, you can shave another $100 off its price thanks to Best Buy's three day sale. For just $349.99, you're getting quite a lot of phone!
Digital Trends
Samsung brought a 5K display to CES 2023 that could take on Apple’s Studio Display
Samsung today unveiled a brand-new high-spec monitor, just ahead of the beginning of CES 2023. The Viewfinity 5K is the latest release in the Viewfinity range and boasts a number of eye-catching specs that could appeal to demanding, pro-level users — especially those that might be considering an alternative to Apple’s Studio Display.
8 bizarre gadgets we found at CES 2023
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Tech companies have their own events where they show customers and shareholders what they’ve been working on all year, but they also take part in annual industry conferences like MWC and SXSW where they’re still expected to give the public something interesting. With pressure to push the envelope, they get so busy asking if they can that they sometimes forget to ask if they should, and we end up with several sublimely strange gizmos to admire. So from streaming ovens to streams of urine, these are the quirkiest, funniest, and downright weirdest new gadgets we’ve seen at CES 2023.
yankodesign.com
TCL just announced a pair of sleek AR Glasses along with a bunch of other tech devices at CES 2023
While the AR glasses stopped us dead in our tracks, the company also unveiled a host of other devices from TVs to soundbars, ACs, refrigerators, tablets, phones, TWS earbuds, and a VR headset. I was today years old when I learned that TCL is USA’s 2nd largest TV seller. The...
Engadget
The Morning After: Lenovo made an e-ink tablet to rival Amazon’s Scribe
The CES conveyor belt of PCs doesn’t let up. Lenovo has been busy. Let’s start with its latest YogaBook, the dual-screen YogaBook 9i. Instead of folding like a conventional laptop, this… thing unfurls a screen atop another, with a slimline keyboard at the bottom. Thankfully, as well as the keyboard and stylus accessories, there’s a kickstand to ensure those two 13.3-inch 2.8K OLED displays stay in place. There’s an incredible amount of flexibility here. You can have the screens unfolded like a book, stacked atop each other or as a classic laptop, with the lower screen showing the keyboard.
MySanAntonio
Get Motorola's popular Moto G Stylus smartphone for $130 on Amazon right now
Over the past decade or so, smartphones have become an integral part of our everyday lives. The only issue is that the prices have started getting out of hand, especially for the big names like Apple or Samsung. With this deal from Amazon, you can get an unlocked Motorola Moto...
Engadget
Lenovo's 14.5-inch Tab Extreme is a giant laptop-replacing tablet
It took a year, but Lenovo now has an answer to Samsung's gigantic Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. The company has unveiled a 14.5-inch Tab Extreme that's pitched as much as a laptop replacement as it is an extra-large Android media tablet. The 3,000 x 1,876, 120Hz OLED display theoretically makes it a treat for both movie viewing and productivity, and there's even a Magic Keyboard-style add-on (included as standard in some markets) to convert it into a productivity machine. A bundled stylus tucks into the stand.
Panasonic announces 'life changing' smart glasses
Panasonic and Biel Glasses have announced a new pair of smart glasses to aid mobility for the visually impaired
MySanAntonio
This $26 Anker power strip will leave no device uncharged
With all the different devices we use on a regular basis – smartphones, tablets, smartwatches, etc. – it’s important to be able to keep everything charged. After all, few things are more frustrating than grabbing a device you need to use only to pick it up and realize it’s dead, or only has a few minutes of juice left. That’s why having the right charging equipment is essential.
MySanAntonio
Best deals on Amazon: The Kindle Scribe is on sale for the first time ever
It’s only a matter of time that built-for-purpose digital devices gradually converge (remember when we used to have phones and cameras?), and the latest hybrid is the new Amazon Kindle Scribe, which lets you do the reading Kindles were originally built for plus a bit of note-taking, writing, or scribbling as you turn the digital pages.
