Anon Ymus
3d ago
"former uncc student" is an unnecessary addition to this article. otherwise we should identify where everyone in the news went to school
2
Lightning Strikes Truck in Mooresville & Battery Sparks Fly Leaving the Headlights on, & Dale Earnhardt Jr. is Co-ownerZack LoveMooresville, NC
This North Carolina Bakery Serves Some of the Biggest Donuts in the StateTravel MavenCharlotte, NC
Trending food chain set to open another North Carolina location this weekKristen WaltersCharlotte, NC
Most affordable places to live in surrounding areas of CharlotteBella RoseCharlotte, NC
From barbershop owner to Airbnb investorBella RoseCharlotte, NC
Woman killed in Lincoln County shooting, sheriff says
LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — Lincoln County sheriff’s detectives are investigating the shooting death of an eastern Lincoln County woman. Investigators are searching for a person of interest in the homicide that happened at about 3:25 p.m. Monday at a home on Sherwood Lane in Denver. The investigation is...
WBTV
Deputies: Woman shot and killed in Lincoln County
DENVER, N.C. (WBTV) - The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that took place in Denver on Monday afternoon. Deputies say the fatal shooting took place around 3:25 p.m. in the 6300 block of Sherwood Lane. The victim was a woman but her identity has not been released at this time.
WBTV
Woman arrested, accused of stealing man’s ashes from suitcase at Charlotte Douglas Airport
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A woman was arrested for the theft of a suitcase containing the ashes of the son of two grieving parents from Charlotte Douglas International Airport. Vatara Lachelle Lee was arrested Dec. 21 and charged with felony larceny and felony conspiracy. David White was returning home from...
WBTV
Shanquella Robinson investigation: When could it end? Where does it stand?
Friend remembers Kristie Crowder, bicyclist who lost her life in crash Friday. A friend of Kristie Crowder, the 30-year-old bicyclist killed after being hit by a car in Plaza Midwood, is now telling us what kind of person she was.
WBTV
Firefighters and investigators back at scene of five alarm fire in East Spencer
Shanquella Robinson investigation: When could it end? Where does it stand?. On the day Shanquella Robinson would have been celebrating her 26th birthday, her family and friends are continuing their push for justice.
WBTV
20 Years Later: Remembering the tragic Air Midwest Flight 5481 crash in Charlotte
20 Years Later: Remembering the tragic Air Midwest Flight 5481 crash in Charlotte
Police Believe North Carolina Mother Left Home County After 11-Year-Old Madalina Cojocari Went Missing
It was allegedly almost a month before North Carolina mother Diana Cojocari reported her daughter Madalina Cojocari missing, and now cops suggest this adult left their home county in the intervening days. The Cojocaris lived with the child’s stepfather Christopher Palmiter in the Mecklenburg County town of Cornelius, north of...
WBTV
Bicyclist struck by car near Plaza Midwood has died, police confirm
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A bicyclist hit by a car last week off The Plaza has died, Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department confirmed Monday. Kristie Nicole Crowder, 30, died Friday afternoon, almost 24 hours after being struck close to the intersection of Hamorton Place. When officers arrived on scene, they found...
WBTV
Police trying to identify suspects involved in Frankie’s Fun Park shooting
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Huntersville Police Department is investigating a Friday night shooting at Frankie’s Fun Park. The shooting was reported at 10:10 p.m. in the parking lot. Officers said there had previously been an argument between two parties. Video surveillance captured the suspect(s) leaving the building and getting...
WBTV
Man arrested, charged with murder in connection with overdose death in Stanly County
STANLY COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man has been arrested and charged after another person died due to a drug overdose in Stanly County, deputies say. According to the Stanly County Sheriff’s Office, detectives received word of the victim’s death on Jan. 4 and began an investigation. During...
WBTV
Five-alarm fire guts former school administration building in East Spencer
That crash is in the area of The Plaza near East Sugar Creek Road. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office at (704) 484-4822.
WBTV
Chesterfield County deputy arrested and fired for DUI
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - An off-duty Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office deputy was arrested Saturday for driving under the influence. According to the sheriff’s office, a Chesterfield County deputy conducted a traffic stop in the Jefferson area due to a driver appearing to be under the influence. During...
WBTV
Friend remembers Kristie Crowder, bicyclist who lost her life in crash Friday
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A friend of Kristie Crowder, the 30-year-old bicyclist killed after being hit by a car in Plaza Midwood, is now telling us what kind of person she was. Jordan Carswell, who knew Kristie since 6th grade, and went on to be roommates with her at UNC-Charlotte,...
Police investigate shooting at Frankie’s Fun Park
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Several vehicles were shot into Friday night at Frankie’s of Charlotte, an amusement center and arcade in Huntersville, according to a police report obtained by Channel 9. The shooting happened just after 10 p.m. Friday, and police found two SUVs with windows shattered because of...
WBTV
Justice for Shanquella Robinson
Shanquella Robinson investigation: When could it end? Where does it stand?. On the day Shanquella Robinson would have been celebrating her 26th birthday, her family and friends are continuing their push for justice.
WBTV
Three students taken to hospital after school bus crash in northeast Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Crews were called to a crash involving a school bus Monday morning in northeast Charlotte. That crash is in the area of The Plaza near East Sugar Creek Road. It involved a school bus and a truck. According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, three students were taken...
wccbcharlotte.com
MEDIC: North Charlotte Shooting Leaves One Person With Life-Threatening Injuries
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – One person is hurt after a shooting in North Charlotte. It happened around 4:20 on Saturday afternoon near Davis Lake Community Park off David Cox Road. MEDIC took one person to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. There’s no word on any arrests or what led up...
wccbcharlotte.com
Lockdown Lifted At Gastonia Hospital After Shooting Threat
GASTONIA, N.C. — One man is in police custody after authorities say he threatened to shoot up a local hospital. Gastonia Police say the threats were made around 1:00 Saturday afternoon at Caromont Regional Medical Center in Gastonia. The hospital went on lockdown as a safety precaution. Police say...
WBTV
North Carolina State Highway Patrol to hold recruitment event in Salisbury
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Looking to add more troopers to its ranks, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol will hold a recruitment session in Salisbury on Tuesday. The event will be held at the Forum of Salisbury gym on Tuesday from noon until 6:00 p.m. The Forum is located at 2318 S. Main Street in Salisbury.
WBTV
14-year-old suspect accused of stealing vehicle with toddler inside in Gaston County
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A 14-year-old is accused of stealing a car and leading police on a chase through Gaston County on Friday evening, police said. According to the Gastonia Police Department, the car was stolen in the Town of Dallas. The stolen vehicle was located by police in...
