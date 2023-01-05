ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Anon Ymus
3d ago

"former uncc student" is an unnecessary addition to this article. otherwise we should identify where everyone in the news went to school

WBTV

Deputies: Woman shot and killed in Lincoln County

DENVER, N.C. (WBTV) - The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that took place in Denver on Monday afternoon. Deputies say the fatal shooting took place around 3:25 p.m. in the 6300 block of Sherwood Lane. The victim was a woman but her identity has not been released at this time.
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Bicyclist struck by car near Plaza Midwood has died, police confirm

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A bicyclist hit by a car last week off The Plaza has died, Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department confirmed Monday. Kristie Nicole Crowder, 30, died Friday afternoon, almost 24 hours after being struck close to the intersection of Hamorton Place. When officers arrived on scene, they found...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Chesterfield County deputy arrested and fired for DUI

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - An off-duty Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office deputy was arrested Saturday for driving under the influence. According to the sheriff’s office, a Chesterfield County deputy conducted a traffic stop in the Jefferson area due to a driver appearing to be under the influence. During...
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, SC
WSOC Charlotte

Police investigate shooting at Frankie’s Fun Park

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Several vehicles were shot into Friday night at Frankie’s of Charlotte, an amusement center and arcade in Huntersville, according to a police report obtained by Channel 9. The shooting happened just after 10 p.m. Friday, and police found two SUVs with windows shattered because of...
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
WBTV

Justice for Shanquella Robinson

Shanquella Robinson investigation: When could it end? Where does it stand?. On the day Shanquella Robinson would have been celebrating her 26th birthday, her family and friends are continuing their push for justice. Friend remembers Kristie Crowder, bicyclist who lost her life in crash Friday. Updated: 3 hours ago. A...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Lockdown Lifted At Gastonia Hospital After Shooting Threat

GASTONIA, N.C. — One man is in police custody after authorities say he threatened to shoot up a local hospital. Gastonia Police say the threats were made around 1:00 Saturday afternoon at Caromont Regional Medical Center in Gastonia. The hospital went on lockdown as a safety precaution. Police say...
GASTONIA, NC

