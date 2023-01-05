ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenixville, PA

Café in Phoenixville Provides Safe Place for Adults with Disabilities to Learn Life Skills

 4 days ago

Photo by6abc

Soltane Café in Phoenixville, a local initiative of the global nonprofit Camphill Soltane, gives adults with disabilities a safe place where they can learn life skills and engage in a work environment in their community, reports 6ABC.

“Soltane Café is a heart-centered café here in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania,” said Krysta Knaster, enterprise operations director at Camphill Soltane. “We specialize in specialty coffee, delicious pastries, and our mission of supporting and employing people with disabilities.” 

Camphill Soltane was founded in 1988 as a residential community in Chester County where people with disabilities lived and worked. Soltane Café is the nonprofit’s third initiative in southeastern Pennsylvania, alongside The Camphill School and Camphill Village Kimberton Hills. 

People who have Down’s syndrome, autism, cerebral palsy, or other disabilities can come to Soltane Café and share the skills they have learned in a professional environment. 

“We work really hard to make sure that everyone feels supported, whether they struggle with certain things,” said Vanessa Saharko, barista and social media manager at Soltane Café, “and that goes for everyone, disability or not. We try to look out for each other.” 

