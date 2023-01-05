ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

munciejournal.com

Forbes Names Indiana as the ‘Best State to Start a Business’ in 2023

MUNCIE, IN—Any small business owner can vouch for the difficulty of launching a new venture, but Hoosier entrepreneurs may have an advantage. According to a recent article by Forbes, Indiana is the number one state for starting a new business in 2023. The article gathered data and evaluated 18...
MUNCIE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Ryan Hatfield speaks with Eyewitness News as Indiana General Assembly begins

INDIANA (WEHT) – Indiana lawmakers are returning to Indianapolis today for the start of the 2023 Indiana General Assembly. Eyewitness News had the opportunity to speak with State Representative Ryan Hatfield before he headed north to the State Capitol. One of Representative Hatfield’s many topics of concern is eliminating textbook fees from Indiana schools. He […]
INDIANA STATE
cbs4indy.com

IU Health expands downtown hospital plans, pushes back opening date

INDIANAPOLIS — A significant project in downtown Indianapolis is expanding in scale, increasing its scope and cost. On Monday, Indiana University Health said the board of directors approved funding to upsize its downtown Indianapolis project. The update comes as IU health is working to reflect a need for more acute-care capacity.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Central Indiana business leader Paul Estridge Jr. dies at 65

INDIANAPOLIS — One of central Indiana’s most-prolific homebuilders has died at 65. On Sunday, representatives for the Estridge family said Paul Estridge Jr. died at Methodist Hospital with his family by his side. The Indianapolis Business Journal said Estridge’s companies have built nearly 9,000 homes in central Indiana since 1967. He was forced to close […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
warricknews.com

Governor, chief justice to deliver annual addresses to Hoosiers

The annual addresses by the leaders of Indiana’s executive and judicial branches of government are scheduled for this week. Gov. Eric Holcomb will deliver his 2023 State of the State speech Tuesday to a joint meeting of the Indiana House and Senate at the Statehouse in Indianapolis. The Republican...
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Black librarian discusses why convention was pulled from Indy

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A member of the National Conference of African American Librarians is blaming the Indianapolis Public Library’s Board of Trustees for its decision to cancel a conference scheduled for this summer in Indianapolis. “They’re supposed to be serving in the public interest, and it doesn’t seem...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
newsfromthestates.com

County violated voter registration laws, Indiana election leaders rule

The Indiana Election Division determined that, at least until March 2022, Tippecanoe County was violating state voter registration law and the federal Help America Vote Act. (David Paul Morris/Getty Images) Tippecanoe County, home to Purdue University, violated state and federal voter registration laws, the Indiana Election Division said in an...
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

Council considers $23M in city support of Indy apartment developments

INDIANAPOLIS — The City-County Council Monday night is considering more than $23 million in tax increment financing bonds to support a trio of apartment developments that promise to bring more than 600 new units to Indianapolis’ strapped rental housing market. ”Downtown is about 96% occupied,” said Deputy Mayor...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Current Publishing

Noblesville explores redevelopment of former Firestone property

The city of Noblesville is looking at redeveloping a former Firestone tire plant property that closed more than a decade ago, although it remains unclear what will go there. Bridgestone Americas Tire Operations LLC, based in Nashville, recently donated most of the property at 1700 Division St. to the city. Bridgestone formerly operated a rubber products manufacturing facility at the site from 1936 to 2009.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
cbs4indy.com

Big warm up after major freeze

Meteorologist Alyssa Andrews Weather Forecast: Big warm up after major freeze - CBS4 News at 5 - Indianapolis, Indiana - @HoosierLyss. Meteorologist Alyssa Andrews Weather Forecast: Big warm up after major freeze - CBS4 News at 5 - Indianapolis, Indiana - @HoosierLyss. High School Basketball: January 6. Alexa Ross has...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

First curling-only facility in Anderson set to open Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Curling, a sport called “chess on ice” by some, has a new home in Madison County. The Circle City Curling Club, a nonprofit founded in 2007, is opening the first curling-only facility in Anderson. Over the past year, 40 volunteers worked together to build...
ANDERSON, IN
cbs4indy.com

Warmer with moisture building for Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – Get ready for much warmer air on the way!. It won’t be quite as cold next week. High temperatures will stay above freezing, and above normal into the low to mid 40s to start the week. Warming to the 50s by the middle of the week!
INDIANA STATE
cbs4indy.com

2 Mega Millions tickets worth $40,000 sold in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – Two tickets worth $40,000 were sold in Indiana for Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing. One of the tickets was sold in Anderson at GetGo #7517 located at 920 W. 38th St., while the other one was purchased in Fort Wayne at Circle K #2248 located at 2304 Sherman Blvd.
INDIANA STATE
KISS 106

This is the Largest Land-Bound Lake in Indiana

Indiana is home to thousands of lakes, but what is the biggest one in the state?. I know right now it is too cold to spend the day on a lake here in Indiana, but if you're like me, you have been thinking about going out on the water for quite some time. The warmer weather will be here before you know it, and if you care to venture to the largest lake in the state, it might be closer to home than you think.
INDIANA STATE

