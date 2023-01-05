Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Town in Indiana Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Fun Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensIndianapolis, IN
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From CarmelTed RiversCarmel, IN
Be Part of the Revival of Indy's Union StationRebekah BartonIndianapolis, IN
The All-You-Can-Eat Mexican Food Buffet In Indiana You Must TryTravel MavenBargersville, IN
Indian Roots of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Nonviolence MovementJR SandadiIndianapolis, IN
munciejournal.com
Forbes Names Indiana as the ‘Best State to Start a Business’ in 2023
MUNCIE, IN—Any small business owner can vouch for the difficulty of launching a new venture, but Hoosier entrepreneurs may have an advantage. According to a recent article by Forbes, Indiana is the number one state for starting a new business in 2023. The article gathered data and evaluated 18...
Ryan Hatfield speaks with Eyewitness News as Indiana General Assembly begins
INDIANA (WEHT) – Indiana lawmakers are returning to Indianapolis today for the start of the 2023 Indiana General Assembly. Eyewitness News had the opportunity to speak with State Representative Ryan Hatfield before he headed north to the State Capitol. One of Representative Hatfield’s many topics of concern is eliminating textbook fees from Indiana schools. He […]
cbs4indy.com
IU Health expands downtown hospital plans, pushes back opening date
INDIANAPOLIS — A significant project in downtown Indianapolis is expanding in scale, increasing its scope and cost. On Monday, Indiana University Health said the board of directors approved funding to upsize its downtown Indianapolis project. The update comes as IU health is working to reflect a need for more acute-care capacity.
Central Indiana business leader Paul Estridge Jr. dies at 65
INDIANAPOLIS — One of central Indiana’s most-prolific homebuilders has died at 65. On Sunday, representatives for the Estridge family said Paul Estridge Jr. died at Methodist Hospital with his family by his side. The Indianapolis Business Journal said Estridge’s companies have built nearly 9,000 homes in central Indiana since 1967. He was forced to close […]
warricknews.com
Governor, chief justice to deliver annual addresses to Hoosiers
The annual addresses by the leaders of Indiana’s executive and judicial branches of government are scheduled for this week. Gov. Eric Holcomb will deliver his 2023 State of the State speech Tuesday to a joint meeting of the Indiana House and Senate at the Statehouse in Indianapolis. The Republican...
WISH-TV
Black librarian discusses why convention was pulled from Indy
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A member of the National Conference of African American Librarians is blaming the Indianapolis Public Library’s Board of Trustees for its decision to cancel a conference scheduled for this summer in Indianapolis. “They’re supposed to be serving in the public interest, and it doesn’t seem...
newsfromthestates.com
County violated voter registration laws, Indiana election leaders rule
The Indiana Election Division determined that, at least until March 2022, Tippecanoe County was violating state voter registration law and the federal Help America Vote Act. (David Paul Morris/Getty Images) Tippecanoe County, home to Purdue University, violated state and federal voter registration laws, the Indiana Election Division said in an...
cbs4indy.com
Council considers $23M in city support of Indy apartment developments
INDIANAPOLIS — The City-County Council Monday night is considering more than $23 million in tax increment financing bonds to support a trio of apartment developments that promise to bring more than 600 new units to Indianapolis’ strapped rental housing market. ”Downtown is about 96% occupied,” said Deputy Mayor...
travelnowsmart.com
Top 10 Hotels in Indianapolis with Private Hot Tubs | Hotel Options Throughout the City
There are a large number of hotels in the Indianapolis area that include rooms that come complete with their own individual hot tubs. And all of this is a direct result of the fact that Indianapolis has gained such a strong reputation for being the place to go for the ideal weekend getaway.
171,000 Hoosiers awarded money in class action lawsuit
Did you receive an unexpected check in the mail? Several WRTV employees did so we did some digging to find what this money was for.
Current Publishing
Noblesville explores redevelopment of former Firestone property
The city of Noblesville is looking at redeveloping a former Firestone tire plant property that closed more than a decade ago, although it remains unclear what will go there. Bridgestone Americas Tire Operations LLC, based in Nashville, recently donated most of the property at 1700 Division St. to the city. Bridgestone formerly operated a rubber products manufacturing facility at the site from 1936 to 2009.
3 GOP Indiana governor hopefuls all have millions in bank
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The three Republicans who have launched campaigns for the 2024 Indiana governor’s election all say they ended December with about $3 million in the bank. Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch’s campaign said Friday that it had $3.1 million in cash for her bid to replace current...
FireRescue1
Ind. widow sues governments, first responder agencies over response time, husband's death
TIPTON COUNTY, Ind. — A Tipton County woman is suing multiple governments and first responder agencies, alleging the death of their husband could've been avoided if ambulances arrived more quickly. Rachel Peace, as the representative to her late husband's estate, filed a civil tort lawsuit in September over the...
cbs4indy.com
Big warm up after major freeze
Meteorologist Alyssa Andrews Weather Forecast: Big warm up after major freeze - CBS4 News at 5 - Indianapolis, Indiana - @HoosierLyss. Meteorologist Alyssa Andrews Weather Forecast: Big warm up after major freeze - CBS4 News at 5 - Indianapolis, Indiana - @HoosierLyss. High School Basketball: January 6. Alexa Ross has...
WISH-TV
First curling-only facility in Anderson set to open Sunday
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Curling, a sport called “chess on ice” by some, has a new home in Madison County. The Circle City Curling Club, a nonprofit founded in 2007, is opening the first curling-only facility in Anderson. Over the past year, 40 volunteers worked together to build...
cbs4indy.com
Warmer with moisture building for Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – Get ready for much warmer air on the way!. It won’t be quite as cold next week. High temperatures will stay above freezing, and above normal into the low to mid 40s to start the week. Warming to the 50s by the middle of the week!
cbs4indy.com
Tired of copycats, Jordan’s restaurants prepares servings of legal action
INDIANAPOLIS — So far, it’s been a lousy New Year for Moe Eedous, especially this last week. “I did not even sleep. I’m on the phone 24/7 talking to people, reaching lawyers and attorneys getting advice,” Eedous said. Eedous has been dealing with the aftermath of...
Signs removed at 42nd & Post restaurant, owner says unsure on reopening
The ‘Jordan’s Fish & Chicken’ sign has been removed from the 42nd and Post Rd. location following the closure of the restaurant by the health department.
cbs4indy.com
2 Mega Millions tickets worth $40,000 sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – Two tickets worth $40,000 were sold in Indiana for Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing. One of the tickets was sold in Anderson at GetGo #7517 located at 920 W. 38th St., while the other one was purchased in Fort Wayne at Circle K #2248 located at 2304 Sherman Blvd.
This is the Largest Land-Bound Lake in Indiana
Indiana is home to thousands of lakes, but what is the biggest one in the state?. I know right now it is too cold to spend the day on a lake here in Indiana, but if you're like me, you have been thinking about going out on the water for quite some time. The warmer weather will be here before you know it, and if you care to venture to the largest lake in the state, it might be closer to home than you think.
