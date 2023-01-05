Read full article on original website
A North Carolina Mother Vanished After Walking Into Local Police Station For HelpThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedWilmington, NC
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From WilmingtonTed RiversWilmington, NC
Fireworks, Bacon, and "Excited" SoldiersJohn D. FieldsCarolina Beach, NC
North Carolina witness describes football-shaped object at tree lineRoger MarshNavassa, NC
UPDATE: Columbus County Sheriff’s Office announces missing juveniles have been safely located
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook Sunday night about two missing teenagers in the Lake Waccamaw area. At the time, they had been last seen near the dam. On Jan. 9 at 9:05 a.m., the CCSO announced that the two juveniles...
Missouri man to serve 5 consecutive life sentences for killing 3, injuring 2
A man who was found guilty of murdering three people and injuring two others in Missouri in 2018 was sentenced Friday to five consecutive life sentences. Luis Perez, 27, was sentenced after being found guilty in October of three counts of first-degree murder and two counts of assault, The Springfield News-Leader reported.
Massachusetts state troopers, police stop ground search for missing Cohasset woman
Authorities have stopped their ground search for missing Massachusetts woman Ana Walshe, following her mysterious disappearance on New Year’s Day, officials said. The 39-year-old mother and real estate executive was reported missing after she had an early flight from Boston to Washington, D.C. on Jan. 1, and left her home but never boarded her plane, Cohasset Police Chief William Quigley said.
Free trees and grass to be given away at 25th annual TreeFest
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The community can get free trees and grass at the 25th annual TreeFest on Friday and Saturday, Jan. 20 and 21, at the JCPenney corridor in Independence Mall. From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day or until supplies run out, a household can choose...
Investigators remove items from home of missing Massachusetts mother Ana Walshe
Investigators were seen on Sunday taking items from missing Massachusetts mother Ana Walshe’s home. Ana Walshe, 39, disappeared on New Year’s Day when she was expected to take a rideshare to Logan International Airport in Boston to board a flight to Washington, D.C. However, she never boarded the flight, and it is unclear if she took a rideshare.
WPD: Violent crime down in 2022, one murder remains unsolved
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The number of violent crimes in Wilmington decreased in 2022 compared to the year before, according to WPD Chief Donny Williams. In his annual report to the city council Monday morning, Williams said despite a 15-20 percent decrease in the department’s deployable workforce in 2022, officers still responded to 149,922 calls.
POLICE: Two connected shootings leave one teen dead and another man in hospital
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) – Police are investigating two shootings that happened at different locations in one Eastern Carolina city. The first shooting police were called to left one teenager dead, and the second sent a man to the hospital Sunday evening in Goldsboro. Goldsboro Police Department was called to...
New York Mom Left Speechless After Seeing Her Daughter’s Picture Day Photo
Nicole Bartlett made sure her 3-year-old daughter Alina was all glammed up for her picture day at preschool. Bartlett says “I really thought nothing could possibly go wrong from the time she got off the bus to when they had the pictures taken.”
