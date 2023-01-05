Investigators were seen on Sunday taking items from missing Massachusetts mother Ana Walshe’s home. Ana Walshe, 39, disappeared on New Year’s Day when she was expected to take a rideshare to Logan International Airport in Boston to board a flight to Washington, D.C. However, she never boarded the flight, and it is unclear if she took a rideshare.

