Wilmington, NC

foxwilmington.com

Missouri man to serve 5 consecutive life sentences for killing 3, injuring 2

A man who was found guilty of murdering three people and injuring two others in Missouri in 2018 was sentenced Friday to five consecutive life sentences. Luis Perez, 27, was sentenced after being found guilty in October of three counts of first-degree murder and two counts of assault, The Springfield News-Leader reported.
MISSOURI STATE
foxwilmington.com

Massachusetts state troopers, police stop ground search for missing Cohasset woman

Authorities have stopped their ground search for missing Massachusetts woman Ana Walshe, following her mysterious disappearance on New Year’s Day, officials said. The 39-year-old mother and real estate executive was reported missing after she had an early flight from Boston to Washington, D.C. on Jan. 1, and left her home but never boarded her plane, Cohasset Police Chief William Quigley said.
COHASSET, MA
foxwilmington.com

Free trees and grass to be given away at 25th annual TreeFest

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The community can get free trees and grass at the 25th annual TreeFest on Friday and Saturday, Jan. 20 and 21, at the JCPenney corridor in Independence Mall. From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day or until supplies run out, a household can choose...
WILMINGTON, NC
foxwilmington.com

Investigators remove items from home of missing Massachusetts mother Ana Walshe

Investigators were seen on Sunday taking items from missing Massachusetts mother Ana Walshe’s home. Ana Walshe, 39, disappeared on New Year’s Day when she was expected to take a rideshare to Logan International Airport in Boston to board a flight to Washington, D.C. However, she never boarded the flight, and it is unclear if she took a rideshare.
COHASSET, MA
foxwilmington.com

WPD: Violent crime down in 2022, one murder remains unsolved

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The number of violent crimes in Wilmington decreased in 2022 compared to the year before, according to WPD Chief Donny Williams. In his annual report to the city council Monday morning, Williams said despite a 15-20 percent decrease in the department’s deployable workforce in 2022, officers still responded to 149,922 calls.
WILMINGTON, NC

