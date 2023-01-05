Read full article on original website
WSVN-TV
BSO search Fort Lauderdale neighborhood for evidence following shooting; 1 dead, 1 hospitalized
LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - An entire section of a neighborhood was blocked off by crime scene tape in Lauderhill. On Monday, police gathered around the 1400 block of Northwest 27th Avenue. Several Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies were on the scene combing the area for evidence. Officials said they responded...
Click10.com
Video shows Miami-Dade police firing at man accused of stabbing woman to death
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Ring surveillance video captured a police-involved shooting last week in southwest Miami-Dade. “Let me see your hands,” an officer is heard shouting at the suspect before multiple gunshots are heard. The police-involved shooting occurred after the suspect was accused of stabbing a woman to...
Click10.com
Man asked girl, 11, to ‘spread her legs’ inside Miami Home Depot, police say
MIAMI – A 52-year-old man faces a charge of lewd and lascivious conduct after Miami police said he made a lewd request to an 11-year-old girl sitting down inside a Home Depot store in the city’s Little Havana neighborhood. According to a police report, the girl was waiting...
WSVN-TV
16-year-old boy accused of robbery in Hollywood arrested
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A young robbery suspect is under arrest and set to face a judge after quite a commotion rocked a quiet Hollywood Street. The 16-year-old is accused of a robbery along Plunket Street and South 20th Court, Saturday morning. According to neighbors, they witnessed a car take...
Click10.com
Miami-Dade man accused of attempted murder after setting house on fire
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A man who continually threatened to set fire to the northwest Miami-Dade home he shared with two other men made good on his promise last week, police say, landing him behind bars. The two men were inside the house at the time, police said, leading...
Miami man arrested after fatal stabbing at Orange Park hotel
A male victim was stabbed to death at the Stay Suites America hotel in Orange Park Sunday. A Miami man is now in Clay County Jail facing one charge of second-degree murder. At approximately 3:35 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office received multiple calls about a person being stabbed to death at Stay Suites America hotel, located at 1656 Wells Road.
Click10.com
OfferUp deal leads to robbery, shooting in Pembroke Pines
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – A man was robbed at gunpoint last week after he met up with someone who he arranged to sell an iPhone to via the OfferUp platform, Pembroke Pines police announced Monday. According to authorities, the victim met with the suspect around 7 p.m. Wednesday in...
WSVN-TV
Detectives investigate shooting in Miami neighborhood
MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami Police Department is investigating a shooting in a local area. According to authorities, a shot spotter alert was set off in the area of Northwest 17th Avenue and 28th Street, Monday morning. When officers arrived, they located a woman who appeared to have suffered gunshot...
Click10.com
Residents not surprised after fatal shooting in Fort Lauderdale neighborhood
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Fort Lauderdale police went door to door in one neighborhood Monday, trying to speak with residents and obtain surveillance video from homes and nearby businesses following a fatal shooting. The shooting occurred around 1:40 a.m. along Northeast 30th Place and 26th Terrace. Police say officers...
Click10.com
Hollywood man pulls gun on fellow boaters who asked him to slow down, police say
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A Hollywood man faces a charge of aggravated assault with a firearm after police said he pulled a gun on a group of fellow boaters who had asked him to slow down Sunday. According to a Miami-Dade police arrest report, the boaters were at Haulover...
WPBF News 25
Man shot, killed outside of West Palm Beach condo complex
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A 33-year-old man is dead after a shooting outside of a condo complex in West Palm Beach early Monday morning. Investigators with the West Palm Beach Police Department are investigating after the call came in around 1 a.m. outside of Presidential Golfview Condominiums along Congress Avenue.
Click10.com
BSO investigates fatal double shooting near Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene of a double shooting near Fort Lauderdale Monday morning. The investigation is unfolding in the area of Northwest 27th Avenue and 14th Court. According to BSO spokeswoman Miranda Grossman, deputies and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue crews...
Click10.com
Police: 2 arrested for illegal drag racing in Miami-Dade County
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Two men have been arrested on various charges in connection with illegal drag racing in Miami-Dade County, authorities announced. Micheal D. Trillo, 20, of Miami, was arrested last Tuesday on charges of facilitating drag racing on a highway. Eric Gotay, 31, of Plantation, was taken...
NBC Miami
Woman Shot and Killed Near Park in Allapattah: Miami Police
Miami Police are investigating after a shot and killed near a park in Allapattah early Monday. The shooting happened around 3:15 a.m. in the area of Northwest 17th Avenue and 28th Street, near Juan Pablo Duarte Park. Police said officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert and found the woman suffering...
PBSO: Man Found Dead In Car Possibly Shot To Death
Palm Beach County Sheriff's deputies responded to a crash and found a vehicle in some bushes early Monday morning. Inside was the victim, who had gunshot wounds.
WSVN-TV
BSO searching Lauderhill neighborhood for evidence
LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - An entire section of a neighborhood was blocked off by crime scene tape in Lauderhill. On Monday morning, police gathered around the 1400 block of Northwest 27th Avenue. Several Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies were on the scene combing the area for evidence. Please check WSVN.com...
WSVN-TV
Police: Caller in Miami says he shot female, has child
MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are investigating after, they said, a caller in a Miami neighborhood told them he shot a female and has a child. Cellphone video sent in by a 7News viewer showed several City of Miami Police cruisers from an apartment balcony, Saturday night. Police said the incident...
Click10.com
Police: Man was drunk, had no license when he ran Hialeah stoplight, killed other driver
HIALEAH, Fla. – A northwest Miami-Dade man faced a vehicular homicide charge after Hialeah police said he was drunk when he blew through a stoplight early Saturday morning and plowed into a sedan, killing its driver and injuring its passenger. According to Hialeah police, Jose Manuel Borges Gonzalez, 32,...
BOCA RATON MAN ROBBED, $25K WATCH SNATCHED
MAN ROBBED AT GUNPOINT ON SPANISH RIVER ROAD. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Boca Raton Police Department says a man was robbed at gunpoint by two suspects who allegedly pushed him to the ground and snatched a $25,000 watch. The police department issued […]
Man dead from possible gunshot wound after car crashes into bushes
Palm Beach County deputies responded to a crash early Monday morning and found a man dead, possibly from a gunshot wound, authorities said.
