North Miami, FL

WSVN-TV

16-year-old boy accused of robbery in Hollywood arrested

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A young robbery suspect is under arrest and set to face a judge after quite a commotion rocked a quiet Hollywood Street. The 16-year-old is accused of a robbery along Plunket Street and South 20th Court, Saturday morning. According to neighbors, they witnessed a car take...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
Click10.com

Miami-Dade man accused of attempted murder after setting house on fire

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A man who continually threatened to set fire to the northwest Miami-Dade home he shared with two other men made good on his promise last week, police say, landing him behind bars. The two men were inside the house at the time, police said, leading...
MIAMI, FL
Zoey Fields

Miami man arrested after fatal stabbing at Orange Park hotel

A male victim was stabbed to death at the Stay Suites America hotel in Orange Park Sunday. A Miami man is now in Clay County Jail facing one charge of second-degree murder. At approximately 3:35 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office received multiple calls about a person being stabbed to death at Stay Suites America hotel, located at 1656 Wells Road.
ORANGE PARK, FL
Click10.com

OfferUp deal leads to robbery, shooting in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – A man was robbed at gunpoint last week after he met up with someone who he arranged to sell an iPhone to via the OfferUp platform, Pembroke Pines police announced Monday. According to authorities, the victim met with the suspect around 7 p.m. Wednesday in...
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
WSVN-TV

Detectives investigate shooting in Miami neighborhood

MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami Police Department is investigating a shooting in a local area. According to authorities, a shot spotter alert was set off in the area of Northwest 17th Avenue and 28th Street, Monday morning. When officers arrived, they located a woman who appeared to have suffered gunshot...
MIAMI, FL
WPBF News 25

Man shot, killed outside of West Palm Beach condo complex

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A 33-year-old man is dead after a shooting outside of a condo complex in West Palm Beach early Monday morning. Investigators with the West Palm Beach Police Department are investigating after the call came in around 1 a.m. outside of Presidential Golfview Condominiums along Congress Avenue.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Click10.com

BSO investigates fatal double shooting near Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene of a double shooting near Fort Lauderdale Monday morning. The investigation is unfolding in the area of Northwest 27th Avenue and 14th Court. According to BSO spokeswoman Miranda Grossman, deputies and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue crews...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Click10.com

Police: 2 arrested for illegal drag racing in Miami-Dade County

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Two men have been arrested on various charges in connection with illegal drag racing in Miami-Dade County, authorities announced. Micheal D. Trillo, 20, of Miami, was arrested last Tuesday on charges of facilitating drag racing on a highway. Eric Gotay, 31, of Plantation, was taken...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
NBC Miami

Woman Shot and Killed Near Park in Allapattah: Miami Police

Miami Police are investigating after a shot and killed near a park in Allapattah early Monday. The shooting happened around 3:15 a.m. in the area of Northwest 17th Avenue and 28th Street, near Juan Pablo Duarte Park. Police said officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert and found the woman suffering...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

BSO searching Lauderhill neighborhood for evidence

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - An entire section of a neighborhood was blocked off by crime scene tape in Lauderhill. On Monday morning, police gathered around the 1400 block of Northwest 27th Avenue. Several Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies were on the scene combing the area for evidence. Please check WSVN.com...
LAUDERHILL, FL
WSVN-TV

Police: Caller in Miami says he shot female, has child

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are investigating after, they said, a caller in a Miami neighborhood told them he shot a female and has a child. Cellphone video sent in by a 7News viewer showed several City of Miami Police cruisers from an apartment balcony, Saturday night. Police said the incident...
MIAMI, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

BOCA RATON MAN ROBBED, $25K WATCH SNATCHED

MAN ROBBED AT GUNPOINT ON SPANISH RIVER ROAD. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Boca Raton Police Department says a man was robbed at gunpoint by two suspects who allegedly pushed him to the ground and snatched a $25,000 watch. The police department issued […]
BOCA RATON, FL

