FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Wichita Eagle
Lakers: How LA Won Four Straight Games, With Four Different Starting Lineups
Your Los Angeles Lakers are riding high -- higher than they have all season, in fact, despite missing arguably their best player in big man Anthony Davis. The team is on a four-game win streak after securing its latest victory, a 130-114 demolition of the visiting Atlanta Hawks that has NBA Twitter calling for Nate McMillan's head.
Wichita Eagle
76ers vs. Pistons: Doc Rivers on Tyrese Maxey’s Latest Showing
Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers wasn’t hesitant to admit that Tyrese Maxey didn’t look like the best version of himself through his first couple of games back. Coming off of an 18-game absence due to a fractured foot, Maxey was understandably rusty when he returned to the floor two Fridays ago. As expected, the young guard slowly but surely worked his way back to being the quick, aggressive, and fearless young guard he was before going out with an injury.
Former NBA player wins car on ‘The Price is Right’
The pressure of hitting a game-winning shot in basketball and winning a car on The Price is Right probably has some similarities. For Jared Jeffries, he now has the experience of doing both. The former Indiana Hooser star played and won a brand new car during Monday’s episode of The Price is Right. After winning a couple Read more... The post Former NBA player wins car on ‘The Price is Right’ appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Wichita Eagle
Oshae Brissett has contract become fully guaranteed, not waived by Indiana Pacers before deadline
In a no-brainer of a move, the Indiana Pacers held on to young forward Oshae Brissett on Saturday, meaning his contract is now fully guaranteed for the rest of the season. Had the Pacers decided to move on from Brissett, they could have waived him on Saturday before 5 pm Eastern Time for some cap relief and to free up a roster spot. But there is no better use of money or roster space than a young, talented forward like Brissett. It was clear that he was going to stick with the Pacers.
Wichita Eagle
LeBron Mum on Possible Lakers Trades, But Patience Might Be Waning
The Lakers are suddenly one of the hottest teams in the league, having won five in a row and six of their last seven, and are now tied for what would be the final spot in the NBA’s play-in tournament. That turnaround, combined with the play of LeBron James and eventual return of Anthony Davis, means Los Angeles could go all in at the trade deadline.
Wichita Eagle
Lakers News: LeBron James Wins Western Conference Player of the Week Award
After being a bridesmaid a few times this year, Los Angeles Lakers All-Star power forward LeBron James has at last broken through with some 2022-23 seasonal hardware. The official Lakers Twitter account reveals that King James has won the league's Western Conference Player Of The Week award for the week ending Sunday.
Wichita Eagle
Lakers Betting News: Can Ailing Los Angeles Beat The Odds In Denver?
Can your Los Angeles Lakers actually steal a victory against the Denver Nuggets tonight? With LeBron James down for the count tonight, no. But can they beat the fairly extensive spread projected for their margin of victory? Also no. We've got that and more in today's betting odds, via The...
Wichita Eagle
Saints’ Trevor Penning Suffered Lisfranc Injury, Surgery Coming
Saints rookie Trevor Penning is set to have surgery on his right foot after suffering a Lisfranc injury late in the regular season finale against the Panthers, as head coach Dennis Allen revealed in his end of the year press conference. It's not the same foot that Penning dealt with turf toe from the preseason.
