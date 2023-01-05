ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ruston, LA

WKRG News 5

“Sheriff’s Office, stop!”: Deputies respond to burglary at storage facility; Louisiana man arrested for drug and gun offenses

All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 9, 2023, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the Arrowhead Mini Storage in reference to a possible burglary in progress. Upon arrival, deputies observed 40-year-old Maurice Leshun Mitchell riding a bicycle away from the storage units. Deputies then […]
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
cenlanow.com

Monroe store clerk booked for Manslaughter after allegedly shooting armed-robber and customer

MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, January 3, 2023, the Monroe Police Department responded to a shooting at 711 South 8th Street. According to police, an armed-robbery took place at the store and the clerk fired a shot at the suspect. The shot allegedly struck both the suspect and a customer. The customer was taken to a local hospital for treatment and later released.
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

MISSING PERSON: 13-year-old West Monroe teen located safe, deputies say

UPDATE (01/05/2023) (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, January 5, 2023, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed that 13-year-old Abella Biedenharn was located safe. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Investigators are currently searching for 13-year-old Abella Biedenharn. Abella is described as a White female standing at five feet and six inches tall and […]
WEST MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

West Monroe Police deem Monroe officer death suspicious

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The West Monroe Police Department responded to a call at 202 Conella St. on Dec. 29, 2022 in reference to the death of Corporal Brian Stoddard of the Monroe Police Department. WMPD is deeming this death suspicious as they continue to investigate this case. This is...
WEST MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Ouachita Parish shooting club promotes firearm safety for youth

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Children in Ouachita Parish have the opportunity to go to various competitions for shooting sports. While they practice, they get a chance to learn about firearm safety at a young age. The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office Public Shooting Range allows children in the Ouachita 4-H Shooting Sports Club to practice shooting different kinds of guns and archery most Sundays, according to Shooting Sports Coordinator, Janet Mills. Mill says practices prepare children for more than just competitions. They prepare for firearm safety.
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
KTBS

Firefighter injured when restaurant goes up in flames in Dixie Inn

DIXIE INN, La. - One firefighter was injured in a blaze that demolished Dorcheat Seafood and Grill in Dixie Inn early Friday morning. “The man who was injured is a volunteer for Minden and Dixie Inn,” said Minden Fire Chief Kip Mourad. “Apparently it was a freak deal. A metal coupling snapped off of one of the hoses and hit him. It broke his leg in at least two places – maybe injured his foot.”
DIXIE INN, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Man charged with violating protective order

A Dubach male was arrested last week on charges of violating a protection order. A Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s deputy was dispatched Jan. 5 to a residence on May Road in reference to a violation of a protection order. The LPSO had been contacted by the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office after they were informed that Ladeteric Shelbon was residing at the residence and violating the protective order.
DUBACH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

West Monroe man accused of stealing several checks from business owner; arrested

All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 3, 2023, at approximately 5:57 PM, deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office observed 39-year-old Brandon Michael Collins traveling north on Rowan Street on his bicycle without lights or reflectors. Authorities then made contact with Collins and noticed he acted […]
WEST MONROE, LA
fgazette.com

UNION PARISH ARRESTS

Cook, Thomas William, 1/11/1985; 145 Dogwood Lane, Farmerville, Louisiana 71241; Driving On Roadway Laned For Traffic, Tail Lamps, Resisting An Officer, Possession Of Alcoholic Beverages In Motor Vehicles- Open Container No Inspection Sticker Owens, Joshua Obrian, 11/2/1992; 203 Par Rd Lot 7, Ruston, Louisiana 71270; Fugitive From Justice (Outside Agency Warrant) Barnes, Kataysia Shardae, 8/ 27/ 1995; 1007 Robert St, Ruston, Louisiana 71270; Fugitive From Justice (Outside Agency Warrant), Obstruction Of Justice, Possession Of Schedule I- Misd, Possession Of Schedule IV, Resisting An Officer- Refusal To Give Name/Id, Resisting An Officer- Refusal To Give Name/Id.
UNION PARISH, LA
magnoliareporter.com

Defendants knock hole through Shipley Do-Nut franchise lawsuit

Defendants have responded and filed a counter-claim in a Columbia County lawsuit that pits the parent company and a subsidiary of Shipley Do-nuts against local franchise holders. Last August, Shipley Franchise Company and Shipley Do-Nut Flour and Supply Co., both Houston-based companies, filed suit in Columbia County Circuit Court against...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR

