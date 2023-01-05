Read full article on original website
20-year-old Richland Parish man accused of assaulting mother during argument
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, January 6, 2023, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a residence due to a battery complaint. During the investigation, deputies discovered that the victim and her son, 20-year-old Iain M. Frasier, engaged in a verbal altercation that became physical.
Intoxicated Monroe man yells at group of women outside of bar while carrying a handgun; arrested
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 7, 2023, an off duty officer was working at Sippers Bar at 100 Sterling Road between 11:00 PM and 2:30 AM on January 8, 2023. Around 2:00 AM, two officers attempted to break up a fight between a large group of females. Meanwhile,...
“Sheriff’s Office, stop!”: Deputies respond to burglary at storage facility; Louisiana man arrested for drug and gun offenses
All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 9, 2023, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the Arrowhead Mini Storage in reference to a possible burglary in progress. Upon arrival, deputies observed 40-year-old Maurice Leshun Mitchell riding a bicycle away from the storage units. Deputies then […]
Monroe duo caught burglarizing gas station for liquor and cigarettes, police say
All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 8, 2023, Monroe Police were dispatched to the Raceway gas station on South College Avenue in reference to a burglary taking place. Police were informed that multiple suspects were allegedly prying open the boards that were covering the gas station’s entrance. […]
Police discover 2 pounds of narcotics and firearm during traffic stop; Monroe man behind bars
All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 9, 2023, around 1:13 AM, officers of the Monroe Police Department were patrolling Martin Luther King Jr. Drive when they discovered a white Range Rover with the rear hatch of the vehicle up. Police then initiated a traffic stop and made […]
Mike Small formally enrolls as attorney for Master Trooper Kory York in Ronald Greene death investigation
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Alexandria-based defense attorney Mike Small has formally enrolled as the attorney for Master Trooper Kory York, one of the five law enforcement officers indicted in connection with the May 10, 2019 death of Ronald Greene. An arraignment date has been scheduled for February 22, 2023, in...
West Monroe Police to investigate Monroe police officer’s death; incident viewed as suspicious
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 29, 2022, the West Monroe Police Department responded to a death on the 200 block of Conella Street in West Monroe, La. The deceased was identified as Corporal Brian Stoddard of the Monroe Police Department. According to police, the death is being...
Louisiana Man Arrested Suspected of Hunting Contest Fraud and Other Deer Hunting Violations
Louisiana Man Arrested Suspected of Hunting Contest Fraud and Other Deer Hunting Violations. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – A 35-year-old Louisiana man has been arrested and charged with violating deer hunting regulations and committing contest fraud in Grant Parish. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) stated on January...
Teen infamous to law enforcement wanted for crimes across 3 parishes, considered armed and dangerous
Deputies are looking for a teen suspect, who is considered armed and dangerous, wanted for a series of crimes across three parishes, including East Baton Rouge. According to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office, 19-year-old Malik Williams is wanted in East Baton Rouge Parish after he failed to show up in court for an armed robbery charge.
Monroe store clerk booked for Manslaughter after allegedly shooting armed-robber and customer
MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, January 3, 2023, the Monroe Police Department responded to a shooting at 711 South 8th Street. According to police, an armed-robbery took place at the store and the clerk fired a shot at the suspect. The shot allegedly struck both the suspect and a customer. The customer was taken to a local hospital for treatment and later released.
MISSING PERSON: 13-year-old West Monroe teen located safe, deputies say
UPDATE (01/05/2023) (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, January 5, 2023, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed that 13-year-old Abella Biedenharn was located safe. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Investigators are currently searching for 13-year-old Abella Biedenharn. Abella is described as a White female standing at five feet and six inches tall and […]
West Monroe Police deem Monroe officer death suspicious
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The West Monroe Police Department responded to a call at 202 Conella St. on Dec. 29, 2022 in reference to the death of Corporal Brian Stoddard of the Monroe Police Department. WMPD is deeming this death suspicious as they continue to investigate this case. This is...
Ouachita Parish shooting club promotes firearm safety for youth
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Children in Ouachita Parish have the opportunity to go to various competitions for shooting sports. While they practice, they get a chance to learn about firearm safety at a young age. The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office Public Shooting Range allows children in the Ouachita 4-H Shooting Sports Club to practice shooting different kinds of guns and archery most Sundays, according to Shooting Sports Coordinator, Janet Mills. Mill says practices prepare children for more than just competitions. They prepare for firearm safety.
Firefighter injured when restaurant goes up in flames in Dixie Inn
DIXIE INN, La. - One firefighter was injured in a blaze that demolished Dorcheat Seafood and Grill in Dixie Inn early Friday morning. “The man who was injured is a volunteer for Minden and Dixie Inn,” said Minden Fire Chief Kip Mourad. “Apparently it was a freak deal. A metal coupling snapped off of one of the hoses and hit him. It broke his leg in at least two places – maybe injured his foot.”
Man charged with violating protective order
A Dubach male was arrested last week on charges of violating a protection order. A Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s deputy was dispatched Jan. 5 to a residence on May Road in reference to a violation of a protection order. The LPSO had been contacted by the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office after they were informed that Ladeteric Shelbon was residing at the residence and violating the protective order.
West Monroe man accused of stealing several checks from business owner; arrested
All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 3, 2023, at approximately 5:57 PM, deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office observed 39-year-old Brandon Michael Collins traveling north on Rowan Street on his bicycle without lights or reflectors. Authorities then made contact with Collins and noticed he acted […]
UNION PARISH ARRESTS
Cook, Thomas William, 1/11/1985; 145 Dogwood Lane, Farmerville, Louisiana 71241; Driving On Roadway Laned For Traffic, Tail Lamps, Resisting An Officer, Possession Of Alcoholic Beverages In Motor Vehicles- Open Container No Inspection Sticker Owens, Joshua Obrian, 11/2/1992; 203 Par Rd Lot 7, Ruston, Louisiana 71270; Fugitive From Justice (Outside Agency Warrant) Barnes, Kataysia Shardae, 8/ 27/ 1995; 1007 Robert St, Ruston, Louisiana 71270; Fugitive From Justice (Outside Agency Warrant), Obstruction Of Justice, Possession Of Schedule I- Misd, Possession Of Schedule IV, Resisting An Officer- Refusal To Give Name/Id, Resisting An Officer- Refusal To Give Name/Id.
Defendants knock hole through Shipley Do-Nut franchise lawsuit
Defendants have responded and filed a counter-claim in a Columbia County lawsuit that pits the parent company and a subsidiary of Shipley Do-nuts against local franchise holders. Last August, Shipley Franchise Company and Shipley Do-Nut Flour and Supply Co., both Houston-based companies, filed suit in Columbia County Circuit Court against...
Anonymous complaint lands Calhoun man behind bars for drug and gun charges
All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. CALHOUN, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 4, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office arrived at a residence on Patricks Cove in Calhoun, La. due to an anonymous complaint of the use and/or sale of illegal narcotics. Upon arrival, deputies made contact with a resident of the home […]
Missing Bienville Parish Woman Believed to be in Danger
A missing Ringgold woman is believed to be in danger. 43 year old Kimberly Moore was last seen on 12-31-22 at around 11:30 PM. According to the family of the missing woman and the Bienville Parish Sheriff's Office Moore was wearing the same outfit as the picture above. After Moore...
