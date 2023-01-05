Read full article on original website
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From RockfordTed RiversRockford, IL
57-Year-Old Jeep Factory Indefinitely Closing in 2023. Cherokee Model Reportedly May Be Discontinued.Joel EisenbergBelvidere, IL
River ice jams are possible across parts of Northern Illinois following the cold surgeLimitless Production Group LLCIllinois State
wclo.com
Multiple departments respond to Whitewater fire
A number of local departments help battle a fire in Whitewater. At least 18 fire crews responded about 10:00 p.m. Sunday to John’s Disposal Service on the city of Whitewater’s north side. Witnesses reported an orange glow could be seen for miles. Officials say several fire crews from Rock County assisted including Janesville, Milton, Edgerton, Evansville, Clinton, and Footville. Fire crews spent most of the night on scene. Because of the fire, Highway U may still be shut down between Fremont and Highway D.
nbc15.com
Employees return to work as fire crews continue to battle flames at Whitewater collection site
Firefighters from multiple agencies battled throughout the night to contain the flames that sent smoke towering over a garbage and recycling collection site. An intercity bus terminal is on its way to Madison as part of a multi-million dollar redevelopment plan, but some are raising concerns about pedestrian safety. An...
Large fire at John’s Disposal Services in Whitewater
Several departments responded to a fire at the trash yard John’s Disposal Services in Whitewater Sunday night.
wclo.com
Janesville Parks and Rec offering winter equipment
Janesville’s Parks and Rec Department is providing residents plenty of opportunities to enjoy the winter weather this season. Recreation Director Shelley Slapak says they have cross country skis and snow shoes available to rent that can be used on trails across the city. Slapak says people can find a...
wclo.com
Janesville Police Chief David Moore to deliver State of the City address on January 26th
Member of the community are invited to gain insight into the City of Janesville’s operations over the past year and the objectives ahead. The City of Janesville hosts to 2023 State of the City Address on January 26th. City Communications Specialist Nick Faust says the event will feature an...
wclo.com
Winterfest returns to Beloit at the end of the month
The City of Beloit works to get families outside – in January. Beloit Director of Strategic Communications Sarah Lock says Winterfest runs January 27th through the 29th. Events include Bingo at Grinnell Hall on January 27th from 10:00 until 11:15 a.m.; Poopsie’s Polar Party on January 28th from 3:00 until 6:00 p.m.; and sleigh rides at Big Hill Park from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. on January 29th.
Pickup truck driver crosses center line, kills woman in Rockford crash
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A woman was killed Friday after her car was hit by a pickup truck that crossed the center line, authorities said. According to the Rockford Police Department, the crash happened at 6:15 p.m. at Springfield Avenue and Safford Road. Police said the pickup was driven by a 32-year-old man, but his […]
rockrivercurrent.com
Developers target spring to open building that will house Five Guys, Tropical Smoothie Cafe in Machesney Park
MACHESNEY PARK — Developers say they’re targeting spring to complete a three-tenant building near the corner of Illinois 173 and Illinois 251 that will house Five Guys, Tropical Smoothie Cafe and a third business that has yet to be named. The 5,800-square-foot structure, which is in front of...
Driver accused of causing rollover crash in downtown Madison arrested
MADISON, Wis. — Emergency crews responded Monday following a rollover crash in downtown Madison. Dane County dispatchers said the crash was reported at around 8:45 a.m. in the area of Langdon and Frances Streets. A woman reported to police that her vehicle rolled over after it was rear-ended. She was uninjured. Police said the driver of the other car...
wclo.com
No injuries reported at Whitewater fire, source still unknown
A fire at John’s Disposal Service in Whitewater kept crews working until the early hours of Monday morning. Whitewater Assistant Fire Chief Joe Uselding says a significant amount of recycling material continues to smolder but crews will be monitoring it and dousing hot spots over the next couple of days.
wclo.com
SW Wisconsin Workforce Board holding first job fair of ’23
The first job fair for 2023 in Rock County will be held in person at the Rock County Job Center Wednesday afternoon. Business Services Manager Gail Graham says having in person job fairs allows for people to meet with businesses face to face, which allows both parties to truly figure out if the job would be a good fit.
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Accident on the East side, Avoid the area
Our personal opinions on various topics. RS source Eric Hultgren is reporting an automobile accident. In the neighborhood of NEWBURG RD & STONY CREEK WAY. Initial reports are saying that there is an accident near this location. Unknown on the severity of the injuries at this time. Police are diverting...
Rockford looks to hen ordinance as egg prices rise
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford City Council is scheduled to take another look at the “Hen Ordinance” Monday night as egg prices continue to rise. It would allow Rockford residents to have hens at their homes. The ordinance, which passed committee last month, would allow residents to keep up to four hens, not roosters, inside […]
Occupied car shot on Madison’s east side, driver uninjured
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police said a woman’s car was shot while she was sitting inside on the city’s east side. Police said the woman was sitting in the 4500 block of Village Lane on Saturday night when she was nearly struck by a bullet. Multiple people reported hearing shots fired. The woman left the area but returned shortly...
wclo.com
Project 16:49 receives $42,129 WHEDA Foundation grant
A non-profit serving homeless and unaccompanied youth benefits from a share of $2 million in Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Foundation funding intended to provide emergency shelter, transitional residences, and extremely low-income housing. Executive Director Tammy DeGarmo says Project 16:49 received $42,129. The money will allow Project 16:49 to replace...
wclo.com
Three people seeking two seats on Beloit School Board
There will be at least one new face on the Beloit Board of Education this spring. Board Secretary Michelle Shope says the deadline to file nomination papers was extended until 5:00 on Friday after incumbent J’Wan Wingfield failed to file a declaration of non-candidacy. The three candidates who filed...
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Firefighters are battling a structure fire in Loves Park
Our personal opinions on various topics. Sources are reporting a structure fire. It happened this morning on Grand ave. Several emergency personnel are on scene. If officials release information, we will update this. Photos by RS source. Note: Firefighters are battling another house fire this morning. Details on our website...
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Another Bad Accident In Rockford. Extrication Required
Our personal opinions on various topics. At approximately 8:45 this evening emergency personnel were called to the area of W Whitman Street and N Main Street for a auto accident with extrication. The extent of injuries is unknown at this time as there was no transport to the hospital. Avoid...
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Major police Presence At A Scene On The West Side
Our personal opinions on various topics. Details are minimal right now. We are getting several reports of a major scene on the West side. It happened in the area of Auburn and Central. The reports have varied from 2 people dead, to a simple traffic stop. So as you can...
kelo.com
Missing person investigation continues in Madison, South Dakota
MADISON, S.D. (KELO.com) — Police in Madison, South Dakota, continue to investigate the disappearance of Araina Crenshaw. She was first reported missing last month on December 20th, and was last seen on the evening of November 17th, 2022. The Madison Police Department asks anyone with information to call 605-256-7531.
