Beloit, WI

wclo.com

Multiple departments respond to Whitewater fire

A number of local departments help battle a fire in Whitewater. At least 18 fire crews responded about 10:00 p.m. Sunday to John’s Disposal Service on the city of Whitewater’s north side. Witnesses reported an orange glow could be seen for miles. Officials say several fire crews from Rock County assisted including Janesville, Milton, Edgerton, Evansville, Clinton, and Footville. Fire crews spent most of the night on scene. Because of the fire, Highway U may still be shut down between Fremont and Highway D.
WHITEWATER, WI
wclo.com

Janesville Parks and Rec offering winter equipment

Janesville’s Parks and Rec Department is providing residents plenty of opportunities to enjoy the winter weather this season. Recreation Director Shelley Slapak says they have cross country skis and snow shoes available to rent that can be used on trails across the city. Slapak says people can find a...
JANESVILLE, WI
wclo.com

Winterfest returns to Beloit at the end of the month

The City of Beloit works to get families outside – in January. Beloit Director of Strategic Communications Sarah Lock says Winterfest runs January 27th through the 29th. Events include Bingo at Grinnell Hall on January 27th from 10:00 until 11:15 a.m.; Poopsie’s Polar Party on January 28th from 3:00 until 6:00 p.m.; and sleigh rides at Big Hill Park from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. on January 29th.
BELOIT, WI
wclo.com

No injuries reported at Whitewater fire, source still unknown

A fire at John’s Disposal Service in Whitewater kept crews working until the early hours of Monday morning. Whitewater Assistant Fire Chief Joe Uselding says a significant amount of recycling material continues to smolder but crews will be monitoring it and dousing hot spots over the next couple of days.
WHITEWATER, WI
wclo.com

SW Wisconsin Workforce Board holding first job fair of ’23

The first job fair for 2023 in Rock County will be held in person at the Rock County Job Center Wednesday afternoon. Business Services Manager Gail Graham says having in person job fairs allows for people to meet with businesses face to face, which allows both parties to truly figure out if the job would be a good fit.
ROCK COUNTY, WI
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com : Accident on the East side, Avoid the area

Our personal opinions on various topics. RS source Eric Hultgren is reporting an automobile accident. In the neighborhood of NEWBURG RD & STONY CREEK WAY. Initial reports are saying that there is an accident near this location. Unknown on the severity of the injuries at this time. Police are diverting...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford looks to hen ordinance as egg prices rise

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford City Council is scheduled to take another look at the “Hen Ordinance” Monday night as egg prices continue to rise. It would allow Rockford residents to have hens at their homes. The ordinance, which passed committee last month, would allow residents to keep up to four hens, not roosters, inside […]
ROCKFORD, IL
wclo.com

Project 16:49 receives $42,129 WHEDA Foundation grant

A non-profit serving homeless and unaccompanied youth benefits from a share of $2 million in Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Foundation funding intended to provide emergency shelter, transitional residences, and extremely low-income housing. Executive Director Tammy DeGarmo says Project 16:49 received $42,129. The money will allow Project 16:49 to replace...
JANESVILLE, WI
wclo.com

Three people seeking two seats on Beloit School Board

There will be at least one new face on the Beloit Board of Education this spring. Board Secretary Michelle Shope says the deadline to file nomination papers was extended until 5:00 on Friday after incumbent J’Wan Wingfield failed to file a declaration of non-candidacy. The three candidates who filed...
BELOIT, WI
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com : Firefighters are battling a structure fire in Loves Park

Our personal opinions on various topics. Sources are reporting a structure fire. It happened this morning on Grand ave. Several emergency personnel are on scene. If officials release information, we will update this. Photos by RS source. Note: Firefighters are battling another house fire this morning. Details on our website...
LOVES PARK, IL
kelo.com

Missing person investigation continues in Madison, South Dakota

MADISON, S.D. (KELO.com) — Police in Madison, South Dakota, continue to investigate the disappearance of Araina Crenshaw. She was first reported missing last month on December 20th, and was last seen on the evening of November 17th, 2022. The Madison Police Department asks anyone with information to call 605-256-7531.
MADISON, SD

