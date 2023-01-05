A number of local departments help battle a fire in Whitewater. At least 18 fire crews responded about 10:00 p.m. Sunday to John’s Disposal Service on the city of Whitewater’s north side. Witnesses reported an orange glow could be seen for miles. Officials say several fire crews from Rock County assisted including Janesville, Milton, Edgerton, Evansville, Clinton, and Footville. Fire crews spent most of the night on scene. Because of the fire, Highway U may still be shut down between Fremont and Highway D.

WHITEWATER, WI ・ 13 HOURS AGO