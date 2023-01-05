Three New Restaurants Planning to Open in Chester County in 2023

White Dog Cafe in Wayne. Photo by White Dog Cafe Wayne.

There are more than sixty new restaurants planning to open in the Philadelphia area this year, and three of them are in Chester County, writes Michael Klein for The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Joey Chops is preparing to have its grand opening in Malvern for February. The new eatery will open at the former Stove & Tap location at 245 Lancaster Avenue. Owners Justin Weather and Joe Monnich believe their stylish and family-friendly steakhouse will serve as an antidote for the excess of the area’s casual-dining options.

The Stables property in Chester Springs, formerly operated by Levante Brewing, is being taken over by chef Michael Falcone and David Backhus, who run the adjacent restaurant, Bloom. The beer garden and kitchen, located at 160 Park Road, is expecting to open its doors in either May or June.

Meanwhile, Fearless Restaurants, which already owns a White Dog Cafe in the Shoppes at Britton Lake in Glen Mills, plans to open another cafe with the same name at the former Vickers Tavern in Exton later in 2023.