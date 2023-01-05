Read full article on original website
Don’t Throw That Away! Did You Know It Is Illegal To Throw Out These Things In Texas?
As we begin a new year, it's out with the old and in with the new right? A lot of people wait for spring cleaning but some people like to clean things out at the beginning of the new year. Before you just start throwing things away, you might want to read this.
I was forced to dumpster dive for Christmas gifts — here’s what I found in trash
One person’s trash is another person’s holiday treasure. A poverty-stricken mom says she’s resorted to “dumpster diving” to procure Christmas presents for her young son — and has already found $240 worth of great gifts. Rachael Collins, 42, trawls through trash twice a week, honing in on garbage cans located outside of department stores, in order to find items for her 7-year-old son, Charlie. “I feel pressure around Christmas and this has really helped me this year,” the British mom told Kennedy News. “I started dumpster diving recently because of money, it’s out of necessity. Money wasn’t lasting through the...
'I'm not a hoarder; I'm just a slob': Woman keeps open bag of potting soil spilled on floor for over a year
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I have to admit it. My housekeeping skills were way below average as a nineteen-year-old newlywed.
buckinghamshirelive.com
The 'correct' time to take down your Christmas tree and decorations
After a challenging and unexpected year, twinkling lights and glistening baubles bought some much needed colour and merriment into people's lives and homes. Although you can take your decorations down whenever you like, according to tradition there is a 'correct' date to it. If you are superstitious you might take...
11 things you should never put in the garbage disposal
Having a garbage disposal is really handy, but it's not a universal solution for everything, find out what not to put in your garbage disposal.
CNET
You Should Look Inside Your Keurig and Give It a Clean. Here's How
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Hitting the start button on your Keurig every single morning will inevitably lead to some gunky buildup over time. And you need to be careful -- when left unchecked, mineral buildup can keep your Keurig from performing optimally. If enough of that grime builds up to reach your machine's inner workings, the Keurig might stop running altogether. (P.S. If you own a Keurig, you might be able to claim part of a $10 million class action lawsuit settlement.)
New Jersey witness photographs V-shaped object with flashing light
A New Jersey witness at Brielle reported watching and photographing a silent, hovering V-shaped object with a single flashing red light at 7:40 p.m. on December 29, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
thespruce.com
Can You Wash Sheets and Towels Together?
The internet has exploded with theories and advice on whether sheets and towels can be washed together. We're here to give you the answer. Sheets and towels can definitely be washed together with good results if you follow a few tips. Simply group the sheets and towels by like fabrics and colors, and you can wash both together.
CNET
Ever Actually Cleaned Your Keurig? You Really Should
This story is part of 12 Days of Tips, helping you make the most of your tech, home and health during the holiday season. Hitting the start button on your Keurig every single morning will inevitably lead to some gunky buildup over time. And you need to be careful -- when left unchecked, mineral buildup can keep your Keurig from performing optimally. If enough of that grime builds up to reach your machine's inner workings, the Keurig might stop running altogether. (By the way, if you own a Keurig, you might be able to claim part of a $10 million class action lawsuit settlement.)
These Clear Storage Bins for Organization Are Climbing Amazon's Charts in the New Year — and They're on Sale
“I absolutely recommend these bins” If you resolved to declutter your home this year, you're not alone. Droves of Amazon shoppers are snapping up these clear storage bins that are on sale right now. This week, the Iris Usa Plastic Storage Container Bin Set has been ranking on the retailer's home Movers and Shakers chart. For those unfamiliar with the competitive list, it shows the most sought-after home and kitchen products in real time — meaning thousands of shoppers have been adding the set of storage bins to...
Costco Sneakily Has Some Sleek, Stylish Organizing Finds That’ll Help Your Home’s Biggest Problem Areas
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Personalization may be a big design trend for 2023, but excess clutter is still a no-go, if you ask just about any decorating pro. To perform basic tasks at home though, you probably need some kind of stuff — think items for cooking, cleaning, laundering and storing your clothes, paying bills, and more. A collection of the right organizing products has always helped me create more room for the items I love to display — and the ones I’d like to keep out of sight, too. One place I hadn’t thought to shop before for organizing picks? Costco! Believe it or not, the membership-only wholesale retailer offers some stylish organizing tools at budget-friendly prices to help you make the most of your space. These seven are topping my personal wish list right now, and they’re all under $100.
NBC4 Columbus
This could be the last roof you’ll ever buy
Many people think home improvement projects are best left for the spring and summer, when the weather is nice, the ground soft. When it comes to getting a new roof of all things- winter is as good a time as any! Especially when that roof is made of metal.
Woman Sneaks Out of Restaurant After In-Laws Demand She Foot Entire Bill Using Her Inheritance
Going out to dinner with a large group can be a little awkward when it comes time to pay the bill. Usually, someone will step up and foot the entire bill, or everyone will split it evenly. Sharing her story on Reddit, one woman became enraged after her husband's family...
“Most Haunted Road In New Jersey”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass At Night Or When You’re Alone
New Jersey is home to a number of haunted roads, each with its own chilling history and eerie tales. From abandoned insane asylums to haunted bridges and graveyards, these spooky highways are sure to give you the shivers. Here are the top five most haunted roads in New Jersey:
ETOnline.com
The Best Amazon Deals on Home Storage to Help Get You Organized This Year
The start of a new year is the perfect time to make some positive changes around your home. If your resolution in 2023 is to keep your living space tidy and get organized, Amazon's sale has tons of deals on home storage that can help do just the trick. From bedroom storage to shoe racks and kitchen space savers, Amazon has reduced prices on organizational products for every room in your home.
Did anyone else in New Jersey randomly receive this in the mail?
I came home Thursday night to see a package with my name on it. "Strange," I thought. I didn’t remember ordering anything. I quickly tried to remember if I did some online shopping after a glass or two of wine. (We’ve all been there, right? RIGHT?!) However, nothing came to mind.
CNET
You Don't Need to Buy Distilled Water. Here's How to Make It at Home
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. You can use distilled water in many different ways around the house -- from medical uses to cosmetic purposes. Distilled water is the purest form of water you can find: simple hydrogen and oxygen, with 99.9% of minerals, chemicals and pollutants removed. Sure, you can certainly buy distilled water at the grocery store or on Amazon, but if you use it often it helps to know how to make your own. Not to mention how much money you'd save by replacing the store-bought stuff with your own homemade distilled water. It's super easy to do and you can use materials you already have laying around the house -- all you need is two pots, water, a stove and a few minutes of your time. Trust me, it'll change the way you hydrate.
Children’s pajamas recalled because they do not meet flammability standards
P.J. Salvage has recalled some children’s pajamas because they do not meet federal flammability standards. P.J. Salvage sold the pajamas on its website as well as online retailers Amazon and Zappos and at the following stores - Animal Crackers, Auntie Barbara’s, Bumps N Bundles, Down to Earth Kids, Everafter, Gold Coast Kids, Jami Lyn, Midland Clothing, Millstead Boutique, Rhinestone Cowgirl, Rocky Mountain Day Spa, Simply Authentic LLC, Stoopher & Boots, Sweats Appeal, T Georgiano’s Boutique, Tack of the Town and Twinkle Twinkle Little One - from December 2021 through December 2022 for about $56, according to an announcement from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.
These Stunning New Jersey Airbnb Homes Have the Most Breathtaking Water Views
Is January too early to start planning for summer fun? I say no way!. My goal for this upcoming summer is to get outside as much as possible and really take advantage of living close to the Shore. I'm going to go to the beach more, walk the boards more,...
Five things you can do to save energy if you rent your home
Research suggests that our motivation to save energy is influenced by factors including our personality, the attitudes of our family, and the behaviour of those sharing our residence. You can listen to more articles from The Conversation, narrated by Noa, here. Yet for environmentally conscious tenants, renting can be a...
