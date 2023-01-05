ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

CBS LA

Coroner IDs man shot and killed by officers in South LA

Officials Sunday released the name of a 35-year-old man who allegedly was armed with a sharp metal pole when he was shot and killed by police in South Los Angeles.The man was identified as Oscar Leon Sanchez of Los Angeles, according to the Los Angeles County coroner's office.Police were called to the 2700 block of Central Avenue, near 28th Street between Adams and Jefferson boulevards, at around 4:45 p.m. Tuesday regarding a suspect armed with a deadly weapon, according to an LAPD bulletin.Officers said they encountered a man armed with a sharp metal object about a foot in length. Officers told the suspect to drop the metal object several times and after he refused and approached them the officers opened fire, striking the suspect, according to the LAPD.Sanchez was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead at around 7:55 p.m. Tuesday.No officers were injured during the shooting.The LAPD said it will release a Critical Incident Community Briefing about the shooting within 45 days.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Coroner identifies man shot and killed by LAPD in South LA

LOS ANGELES - Official Sunday released the name of a 35-year-old man who allegedly was armed with a sharp metal pole when he was shot and killed by police in South Los Angeles. The man was identified as Oscar Sanchez of Los Angeles, according to the Los Angeles County coroner's...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Man found fatally shot under Sixth Street Bridge, suspect at large

Police are searching for a suspect after a man was found fatally shot in Boyle Heights on Friday night. The victim is a 25-year-old Hispanic man. His identity has not been released by Los Angeles Police. Officers responded to reports of a shooting under the Sixth Street Bridge near 6th and Mission around 10 p.m. […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

18-month-old, 13-year-old in grave condition in South L.A. hit-run crash

Three minors and a woman were hospitalized following a two-car hit-and-run collision in South Los Angeles Monday morning.A two-car collision was reported just before 8 a.m. at 110 E. 111th Place in the Broadway-Manchester area of South Los Angeles.Four patients were extricated from an SUV at the scene. Three pediatric patients were reported at the scene, with ages listed as 18 months old; 13 years old; and 16 years old. A 35-year-old woman was also injured.LAFD Captain Erik Scott said a high-speed collision occurred in the intersection of Main Street and 111th Place, pushing the vehicles southbound. At least one...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

Pasadena police investigating shooting; 1 victim taken to hospital

Police in Pasadena were investigating a shooting Sunday evening that sent at least one person to the hospital. The incident, according to police, occurred just before 9 p.m. near the intersection of Peoria Street and Fair Oaks Avenue. When authorities arrived, they found one victim suffering from a non-fatal gunshot...
PASADENA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID Hemet man as victim of deadly Hollywood shooting

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. – One man died and two were hospitalized Saturday after a shooting in Hollywood. The man who died was identified as 32-year-old Kevin Spears of Hemet, the coroner’s office said. He died in a vehicle. Officers from the Hollywood Division of the Los Angeles Police Department...
HEMET, CA
HeySoCal

Gun violence: LA-area shooting incidents this past week

A spate of gun violence, including several shooting incidents involving police, occurred throughout Los Angeles County this week, authorities reported. Man killed during unauthorized shooting of music video at downtown LA bridge. A man was shot and killed below a bridge in downtown Los Angeles during an unauthorized music video...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Possible gang-related shooting leaves one dead in LA area

LOS ANGELES – A man was fatally wounded during a gang-related shooting in Boyle Heights, authorities said Saturday. The shooting occurred at about 10 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of South Mission Road, where an argument between the victim and the suspect escalated into a shooting, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Street takeover draws hundreds outside of LA mall as LAPD Chief Michael Moore seeks second term

LOS ANGELES – Police shut down a street takeover outside the Beverly Center, where approximately 500 people gathered to watch Saturday night, it was reported Sunday. The takeover occurred at about 10 p.m. Saturday at La Cienega Boulevard and West Third Street. Video aired by ABC7 showed a vehicle doing “donuts” near flames in an intersection. The station cited police in reporting that a Christmas tree was set on fire.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Woman found stabbed to death in Santa Clarita

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (2UrbanGirls) – The body of a woman was found in Santa Clarita, early Sunday morning. The woman was found stabbed to death at the intersection of Bouquet Canyon and Spunky Canyon roads in Santa Clarita. The boy was found at about 1:15 a.m. after a snowplow...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
KTLA

Man fatally shot while sitting in car in Long Beach: Police

A man is dead after he was shot while sitting in the driver’s seat of his car in Long Beach Friday night, according to the Long Beach Police Department. The attack in the 5500 block of Long Beach Boulevard was perpetrated by a shooter who fled the scene on foot after the assault at about […]
LONG BEACH, CA

