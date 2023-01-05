ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milford, CT

Milford police: New Haven man drove into cruisers while trying to escape drug arrest

By Braley Dodson
 4 days ago

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A 48-year-old New Haven man drove into two police cruisers Tuesday while trying to escape a drug arrest, according to Milford police.

Milford police were conducting a security check at the Super 8 Motel on Boston Post Road when they saw an idling Ford Mustang with plates that had belonged to a BMW that was stolen in New Haven, according to authorities.

When police tried to stop the car, it drove off, repeatedly hitting a patrol vehicle, and then backing into an unmarked police vehicle, before it became disabled, according to authorities. Police then arrested the driver, who they have identified as Kenneth Riley.

There were 40 grams of heroin, 28 grams of crack cocaine, $362 in cash and multiple pieces of drug paraphernalia in the Mustang, according to police.

Riley has been charged with possession of narcotics with intent to sell, possession of drug paraphernalia, three counts of attempted assault on a police officer, interfering with police, engaging police in a pursuit, two counts of evading responsibility, possession of a stolen license plate and misuse of a license plate.

WTNH

WTNH

