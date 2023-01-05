Johnny Cash thought the worst part of his arrest in El Paso was over once he got out of jail but, 20 years later, the issue was back. The legendary "Man In Black', Johnny Cash, was busted in El Paso in 1965 for possession when he was caught coming back from Juarez with 668 Dexadrine and 475 Equanil tablets in his guitar case. Wow, go big or go home, huh?

