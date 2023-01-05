Read full article on original website
Governor Abbott Greeted President Biden and Gave Him this Letter Blaming Him for the Border CrisisTom HandyTexas State
Democrats commend Biden for addressing the immigration situation and asylum seekers before his US-Mexico border visitMalek SherifEl Paso, TX
President Biden Visits US-Mexico Border, Stresses Need for Additional ResourcesLarry LeaseEl Paso, TX
President Joe Biden Announced His Plan For Migrants to Enter the Country LegallyTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Border Patrol Agent Shot & Survived 12 Smuggling Schemes Averted El Paso Station Encompassing Otero County, AlamogordoAlamogordo Conservative DailyAlamogordo, NM
1 person injured in stabbing in Central El Paso; suspect arrested
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Police are responding to a stabbing in Central El Paso. It happened just after 2:30 Monday afternoon. A 39-year-old man was taken to the hospital with injuries. Fire dispatchers originally said the injuries were critical, but police now say the victim’s injuries are not life-threatening. A 39-year-old man […]
KVIA
Stabbing reported in central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso police are responding to a report of a stabbing at 1600 Yandell in central El Paso. According to preliminary reports, the call came in at 2:36 p.m. The victim is described as a man in his 20s. This is a developing news story....
KVIA ABC-7
Las Cruces woman hopes for renewed investigation into sister’s death
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA)-- -- A Las Cruces woman is pleading with the Sheriff's Department to reopen a death investigation involving her sister. It happened nearly 40 years ago between Vado and Berino, along Highway 478. A then 17-year-old Maria Molina was found dead along the train tracks there. The death was ruled 'undetermined' The post Las Cruces woman hopes for renewed investigation into sister’s death appeared first on KVIA.
KVIA
El Paso shelter says video of officer slamming person on ground shows ‘excessive force’
A homeless shelter in El Paso, Texas, released a video showing what the group said was Customs and Border Protection officials apprehending a person outside of its welcome center. The Opportunity Center for the Homeless posted the surveillance video, which shows someone who appears to be in law enforcement pushing...
An El Paso Sheriff’s Deputy Once Tried To Blackmail Johnny Cash
Johnny Cash thought the worst part of his arrest in El Paso was over once he got out of jail but, 20 years later, the issue was back. The legendary "Man In Black', Johnny Cash, was busted in El Paso in 1965 for possession when he was caught coming back from Juarez with 668 Dexadrine and 475 Equanil tablets in his guitar case. Wow, go big or go home, huh?
KRQE News 13
Organized criminals target children for ‘sextortion’
EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – The practice of “sextortion” is reaching pandemic levels, federal officials say, as ruthless individuals and organized criminals refine the craft of manipulating children into sending explicit images of themselves — and then demand money or more images under threats. The...
cbs4local.com
Person survives train accident in central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A person who was struck by a train overnight is expected to survive, according to El Paso police. The unidentified person was struck by a train on Piedras in central El Paso around 2:30 a.m. Monday morning. The person was taken to the hospital...
cbs4local.com
1 person in custody following pursuit involving 5 minors on I-10 near state line
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — One person was taken into custody after a pursuit ended on Interstate 10 at the Texas-New Mexico line Monday morning. The pursuit began on I-10 in Vinton, Texas and ended in New Mexico passing the "Welcome to Texas" sign. The vehicle being pursued by...
cbs4local.com
Speed and not wearing seatbelt factors in El Paso's 2nd traffic death in 2023
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Police identified the victim killed in a crash along the westbound lanes along Interstate 10 at Geronimo Sunday. El Paso Police Department's Special Traffic investigators responded to the collision. The investigation revealed Angel Barraza was speeding in a Ford Mustang and lost control of...
cbs4local.com
Police release name of person killed in crash in central El Paso Sunday morning on I-10
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Police Department have confirmed the name of the person killed in a crash in central El Paso Sunday morning as 23-year-old Angel Barraza-Karnes of El Paso. The crash according to the El Paso Police Department happened on Interstate 10 west and...
Migrants at El Paso church arrested by Customs and Border Protection officers
Video shows a man praying over migrants outside Sacred Heart Church in El Paso as Customs and Border Protection officers make arrests on January 3.Jan. 7, 2023.
cbs4local.com
Rollover crash in Santa Teresa leaves 2 dead, 8 injured
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — An investigation into a deadly crash that killed two people and injured eight others in Santa Teresa remains ongoing. Sunland Park Fire and EMS crews responded to a rollover on Pete Domenici highway late Sunday night. New Mexico State Police, along with Border Patrol,...
cbs4local.com
Las Cruces firefighters extinguish 3 separate fires
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Las Cruces firefighters extinguished three separate fires on Sunday. The first fire happened at a vacant/abandoned building on the 1300 block of W. Amador around 9 a.m. Officials said a passerby noticed the smoke from the rear of the property and a person leaving...
cbs4local.com
El Paso residents asked to sign up for Emergency Assistance Registry
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of El Paso Office of Emergency Management (OEM) and the Department of Public Health Emergency Preparedness Program is asking residents to register for the State of Texas Emergency Assistance Registry. STEAR is a free and voluntary service that helps local emergency responders...
cbs4local.com
Dyer at Ameen closed for crash that sent 1 to hospital
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — One person was taken to the hospital after a crash in northeast El Paso Monday night, police said. Southbound lanes on Dyer at Ameen Drive are closed. Our crew at the scene saw two vehicles that were damaged. Police responded to the scene. Use...
cbs4local.com
City of El Paso begins reconstruction of Rojas Drive
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The city of El Paso will start the reconstruction of Rojas Dive beginning Tuesday. The $12 million project consists of the reconstruction of Rojas Drive from Joe Battle Blvd. to Bill Burnett Dr. The project also includes the widening of Rojas Dr. from a...
One person injured after train struck in central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A person was struck by a train in central El Paso according to El Paso Police department. The individual was transported to the hospital and expected to survive. The incident happened at 2:36 a.m. on Chico and Birch streets. Piedras North and Southbound were blocked at Elm. This is a […]
Las Cruces mother fears crime against daughter isn’t getting the attention it deserves
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- A Las Cruces mother is accusing the District Attorney's Office of playing down a serious crime she says was committed against her daughter. She says the DA is leaning towards letting an alleged child abuser escape jail time. Melinda Sanchez said a year ago she turned to the DA's The post Las Cruces mother fears crime against daughter isn’t getting the attention it deserves appeared first on KVIA.
cbs4local.com
Man accused of pointing gun at migrants near Greyhound bus station on New Year's Day
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man was arrested and accused of pointing a gun at migrants near Sacred Heart Church in Segundo Barrio on New Year's Eve and in downtown El Paso on New Year's Day. Officers arrested 27-year-old Steven Matthew Driscoll. The arrest comes after police received...
