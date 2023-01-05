Read full article on original website
Related
NBC San Diego
Kelly Evans: It's More Than Just Wages Slowing
At first glance, a 700-point rally on one month of softer wage data, like we had on Friday, might seem like a bit of a stretch. But markets are smarter than that. What they're really sensing is that a slowdown is setting in, one that may give the Fed pause sooner than later.
$2,900 per month could hit millions of Americans' bank accounts.
$2,900 per month could hit millions of Americans' bank accounts.Photo by𝙂𝙧𝙚𝙜𝙤𝙧𝙮 𝙂𝙖𝙡𝙡𝙚𝙜𝙤𝙨onUnsplash. Disclaimer:This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
NBC San Diego
Used Vehicle Prices Are Falling But Not Enough to Offset Grossly Inflated Levels
DETROIT — Used vehicle prices are expected to come down further this year amid rising interest rates and improved availability of new cars and trucks, according to Cox Automotive. The automotive data firm expects wholesale prices on its Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index, which tracks prices of used vehicles...
NBC San Diego
Jim Cramer Warns Investors Not to ‘Gamble' on Tech Stocks Despite Recent Gains
CNBC’s Jim Cramer told investors to continue staying away from tech stocks, even after their gains on Monday. "These short-term sector rotations like we saw today — they're irrelevant because they can't last. Think renters, not owners. The fundamentals, now they last," he said. CNBC's Jim Cramer told...
NBC San Diego
2022 Was the Worst-Ever Year for U.S. Bonds. How to Position Your Portfolio for 2023
2022 was the worst year on record for bonds, according to Edward McQuarrie, an investment historian and professor emeritus at Santa Clara University. That's largely due to the Federal Reserve raising interest rates aggressively, which clobbered bond prices, especially those for long-term bonds. The bond market suffered a significant meltdown...
NBC San Diego
Consumer Confidence in Housing Finally Rises, Thanks to Falling Home Prices
A monthly housing sentiment index from Fannie Mae showed sentiment improving from November to December. The share of respondents saying now is a good time to buy a home was still low, at just 21%, but it was up from 16% in October and November. More consumers now believe home...
NBC San Diego
Stock Futures Are Flat After Nasdaq Posts a Second Day of Gains
Stock futures were barely changed Monday evening after the Nasdaq Composite posted a second day of gains, helped by Tesla and other tech shares. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 hovered just below the flat line. In regular trading, the Nasdaq Composite posted...
NBC San Diego
China's Big Consumer Market Isn't Rebounding to Pre-Pandemic Levels Just Yet
About a month after Guangzhou city resumed in-store dining, local coffee shop owner Timothy Chong said revenue was recovering — to 50% of normal levels. For the year ahead, Bain partner Derek Deng said China's consumer spending likely wouldn't even return to 2021 levels due to macroeconomic developments. Chen...
NBC San Diego
23 U.S. Cities Where You Can Earn $150,000 and Still Be Considered Middle Class
For most Americans, a $150,000 annual salary is a lot of money: 80% of U.S. households earn less, according to 2021 Census Bureau data. A family making that much would be considered above middle class nationally, according to the Pew Research Center's definition of the term: a household earning between two-thirds and double their area's median household income.
NBC San Diego
Nasdaq Jumps 2% as Early 2023 Market Rally Continues
Stocks rallied for a second straight session Monday, as traders tried to claw back some of the ground lost in 2022. The Nasdaq Composite had the biggest advance of 2%, pushed up by a 7% rally in Tesla stock. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 168 points, or 0.5%. The S&P 500 gained 1%.
NBC San Diego
European Shares Hit Highest Level Since May 2022, Buoyed by China Reopening
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets rose to their highest level since May 2022 at the start of the new trading week, with market sentiment buoyed by a further reopening of the Chinese economy. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index closed 0.9% higher, with most sectors and...
NBC San Diego
China's Reopening Could Boost Australia's Economy by 1%, JPMorgan Says
JPMorgan said a full recovery in Australia's tourism will add 0.5 percentage points to its gross domestic product and the return of international students from China will add another 0.4 percentage points. In 2019, China accounted for 15.3% of all of Australia's inbound tourism, making it the largest source of...
NBC San Diego
Goldman Sachs Is Cutting Up to 3,200 Employees This Week as Wall Street Girds for Tough Year
The global investment bank is letting go of as many as 3,200 employees starting Wednesday, according to a person with knowledge of the firm's plans. That amounts to 6.5% of the 49,100 employees Goldman had in October, which is below the 8% reported last month as the upper end of possible cuts.
NBC San Diego
Asia-Pacific Markets Rise as China Reopens Borders With Hong Kong
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Asia-Pacific markets traded higher as Hong Kong and mainland China resumed quarantine-free travel over the weekend, signaling the end of zero-Covid policy which kept borders effectively closed for nearly three years. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index gained 1.68% on the first day...
NBC San Diego
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Monday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. Stock futures rose Monday morning, looking to building on Friday's gains — which marked the first real rally of 2023. On Friday the Dow surged 700 points, more than 2%. The S&P 500 added 2.28% and the Nasdaq Composite advanced 2.56%. Investors are hopeful the Federal Reserve is finished with its most aggressive action to bring down inflation, after data at the end of last week suggested the U.S. economy might be cooling off. This Thursday, Wall Street will get the latest consumer price index readout, and the major banks report earnings on Friday. Read CNBC's live markets coverage here.
NBC San Diego
Now Is an ‘Ideal' Time for Young People to Start Building Wealth, Says Investing Expert
I'm still thinking about a financial tweet I saw on New Year's Eve. It shows a screengrab from a TikTok picturing a young, smiling woman, whose username is cropped out. The superimposed text reads, "When the market falls at the same time you decide to invest, so you're buying shares cheaper and can earn higher returns."
Comments / 0